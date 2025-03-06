While footballers are supposed to be adored by the fans and act as role models for kids, this is not the case for every player. Throughout the decades, there have been a few 'bad eggs', shall we say, some of which were even hated by their own supporters for various reasons.

At GIVEMESPORT, we have named and ranked the 10 most hated players in football history. These players have been some of the most controversial characters of their era due to their on-field antics. Whether they were taunting opposition players and fans, feigning injury or regularly involved in scuffles, these players brought negativity and criticism to themselves.

Then there are those players who have been involved in off-field controversies, such as fighting in bars, or in John Terry's case, less-than-honourable actions away from the pitch.

10 Diego Maradona

Notable Teams Played For: Barcelona, Napoli

Starting this list off, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, is Diego Maradona. The late great Argentinian is an icon because of his supreme skill and also his highly controversial moments.

Maradona’s "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is one of the most infamous moments in football, with many Three Lions supporters never forgiving him for cheating on the game's biggest stage. To make matters worse, Argentina went on to win the World Cup.

Maradona also had countless run-ins with people from the media and fans, during his playing days and retirement. And instead of acting professionally, he lost his cool several times.

Appearances 346 Goals 159 Assists 107

9 Emmanuel Adebayor

Notable Teams Played For: Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur

Few players have managed to enrage as many fanbases as Emmanuel Adebayor. His notorious goal celebration against Arsenal, running the full length of the pitch to taunt his former fans after leaving for Manchester City, makes him one of the most hated players in recent Premier League history.

Later on in his Premier League career at both Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, the former Togo star striker was accused of being lazy by his own fans, and he also had fallouts with his own teammates and managers in the dressing room because of his poor attitude.

Appearances 593 Goals 207 Assists 60

8 Kevin Muscat

Notable Teams Played For: Wolves, Rangers, Millwall

A name that strikes fear into anyone familiar with football’s dirtiest players, Kevin Muscat was notorious for his brutal challenges, including a leg-breaking tackle on Adrian Zahra that ended his opponent’s season in the Australian top tier in 2011, which Muscat received an eight-match ban for.

During his time at Rangers, he wasn't even allowed to take part in Old Firm derbies. That's how violent he was on a football pitch.

His reputation for violence and lack of remorse earned him widespread hatred among both Australian and English fans. Another well-known incident happened when the defender, playing for Millwall at the time, headbutted Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, as the players entered the tunnel after the half-time whistle.

Appearances 432 Goals 40 Assists 10

7 Sergio Ramos

Notable Teams Played For: Real Madrid, PSG

Sergio Ramos was adored by Real Madrid fans because of the passion and aggression he played with. But that aggressive nature often pushed the boundaries. The Spanish defender wasn't scared of making crunching tackles or blatant fouls to stop attacks, and he loved to wind up the opposition players and fans.

On the flip side, Ramos was known for diving and feigning injuries to waste time or stop the opponents' attacking momentum. The central defender has never been shy about pushing the limits, and his infamous Judo throw-like tackle on Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final, which injured the Liverpool star, emphasises that nasty side to his game.

Appearances 818 Goals 118 Assists 42

6 Neymar

Notable Teams Played For: Barcelona, PSG

Neymar is one of football’s most divisive figures due to his frequent diving and theatrical reactions. Many fans and pundits accuse him of play-acting to win fouls, which has often overshadowed his incredible skill.

Whilst he is one of the most talented players in recent times, there has been a huge question mark over his work rate and desire, particularly at PSG, where he blew hot and cold during big games.

Fans hated Neymar even more when he signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for approximately £75.5 million in the summer of 2023. People described the move as a money grab because the Brazilian would earn just shy of £84 million per year before leaving the club in the summer of 2025. During his tenure in the Middle East, he played a total of seven games.

Appearances 598 Goals 363 Assists 223

5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable Teams Played For: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo, quite rightly, has had 'fanboys' throughout his illustrious career. He is simply one of the greatest players we have ever seen grace a football pitch. Yet, at the same time, he is widely hated across the world for several reasons.

His confidence, some say arrogance, and selfishness on the pitch have divided opinions. Many fans see him as egotistical, with his celebrations and attitude rubbing opponents the wrong way. When he doesn't get his own way or when he is on the losing team, especially in big games, he spits the dummy out. Some may argue he's showing emotion, whilst others would describe him as a crybaby when he acts the way he does in defeat.

In the 2024 European Championship, Roberto Martinez led the Portugal national team. And even at the age of 39, the boss still chose to play Ronaldo up front, even though he is nowhere near as influential as the other options they had in the squad.

To make matters even worse, CR7 kept shooting from tight angles and demanded to take every free-kick. He averaged five shots a game throughout the tournament, and he exited the competition in the quarter-finals with zero goals to his name. It's selfishness like this that makes fans hate Ronaldo.

Appearances 1043 Goals 784 Assists 242

4 John Terry

Notable Teams Played For: Chelsea