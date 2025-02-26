Summary Aritz Aduriz, Olivier Giroud, and Edin Dzeko are among the prolific headed goalscorers since 2000.

Bas Dost, Harry Kane, and Radamel Falcao have also scored a significant number of headed goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands above all with 121 headed goals, showcasing his aerial dominance and exceptional athleticism.

Goals come in all shapes and forms - some are visual masterpieces, others are scrappy but priceless. Among the most brutally effective is the classic headed goal, when a player defies gravity, rises above the chaos in the box, and thunders the ball into the net with sheer willpower. They aren’t always the prettiest strikes, but they have a way of shifting momentum in an instant, turning the tide of a match out of thin air.

But who has mastered the art of headed goals since 2000? With the help of PopFoot, we’ve taken a deep dive into the beautiful game's most prolific headed goalscorers. Without doubt, these are the marksmen that defenders hate to mark from set-pieces the most.

10 Aritz Aduriz (63 headed goals)

Spain

Former Athletic Bilbao marksman Aritz Aduriz was an absolute menace when the ball was hung up in the air. For those unfamiliar with his name, many will perhaps recognise the retired Spaniard for his exploits in the Europa League - a competition he scored 26 times in, despite only playing 39 games in, as he remains of the top goalscorers in Europe's second-rate tournament.

Impressively, his tally of 63 headed goals in a career that saw him find the back of the net a total of 236 times for the likes of Bilbao, Spain, Valencia, and Mallorca, meant 22% of his net-bulgers came from his bonnet.

9 Olivier Giroud (65 headed goals)

France

Show any non-football fan a compilation of Olivier Giroud's career goals, and they'd probably think you are showing them the greatest footballer to ever grace the game. From scorpion kicks to diving headers that defy everything we know about gravity up until this point, the Frenchman has one heck of a collection.

England fans won’t need reminding that it was a Giroud header that ultimately knocked them out of the 2022 World Cup. The former Chelsea, Arsenal and AC Milan striker has always found a way of making goals look as graceful as they can be, and 65 times he has risen highest to nod the ball in to prove he was happy to go airborne whenever an opportunity presented itself.

8 Edin Dzeko (66 headed goals)

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Since 2000, not only does Edin Dzeko rank among the most prolific headers of the ball, but only 14 players have more goal contributions than him during that timeframe, too. He has been a prolific goalscorer for the last two decades and, despite being 38 years old, he's still bagging goals at a very impressive rate.

The towering striker has scored goals with no trouble wherever he's been. Whether it was VfL Wolsfburg, Manchester City, AS Roma, Inter Milan or more recently Fenerbahce, he's more often than not on the scoresheet. It just so happens he knows one or two things about using his frame to his full advantage, too, as proven by the fact the 6ft3in Bosnian has headed past goalkeepers a total of 66 times throughout his successful career.

7 Bas Dost (68 headed goals)

Netherlands

Bas Dost was once a regular Netherlands international between 2015 and 2018, and it was easy to see why. In his prime years, the 6ft5in striker was a battering ram that scrapped for every aerial duel possible. Much like Wout Weghorst of recent years, the colossal Dutchman just loved using his physicality to bring a completely different mode of attack to a team usually boasting a fluent verve to their system.

Outside of holding the ball up and winning flick-ons from a long ball, Dost practically lived inside the opposition box during games, patiently waiting for crosses to get launched in by his teammates. Because he didn't have a turn of pace, he was reliant on timing his runs perfectly to get on the end of crosses and end the move with an instinctive finish. This came to good effect on 68 occasions, or 25% of his total career goal tally.

6 Harry Kane (69 headed goals)

England

Harry Kane prides himself on being an all-encompassing frontman. Give him the ball deep, and he'll be able to spot a wingers' run and direct a pass into his path. Give him the ball in the box, and he'll find the back of the net nine times out of 10. As such, if that cross so happens to come in the air, then you can bet on England's record goalscorer using his head to good use.

Still easily one of the best strikers in the world right now, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bayern Munich talisman rise up higher in this ranking. What makes him so prolific in the air is how intelligent his runs into the area are, and with just shy of 500 career goals to his name, he lives by the rule that "if you don't buy a ticket, you won't win the lottery."

5 Radamel Falcao (71 headed goals)

Colombia

Standing at just 5ft 10in, Colombian forward Radamel Falcao is by far the smallest player on this list, but that hasn’t stopped him from scoring plenty of headers. Capable of leaping over most defenders, Falcao has a spring in his step and the ability to perfectly time his leaps into the air.

During his days at Atletico Madrid in particular, it felt as if he was scoring a header every single week. This was a perfect ingredient in Diego Simeone's success in the Spanish capital. While the team naturally sat deep, the side was desperate for a striker who could score from limited chances, and Falcao - who sadly flopped when he came to the Premier League - never needed a second invitation.

4 Fernando Llorente (77 headed goals)

Spain

For much of Athletic Bilbao's recent history, opposition stadiums' corner flags must have absolutely hated seeing them coming. Not only did Aduriz feature earlier in this list, but Fernando Llorente ranks even higher. The Spaniard was a nightmare to stop in the air, as proven by the fact he used to use all 6ft5in of himself to power in 77 headed goals.

Of his 207 career goals, 36.6% of them were scored with his head. Fans of a certain ilk will remember that he also had a stint in the Premier League with both Swansea City and Tottenham. His ratio of headed goals to overall tally in England was even more impressive, as nine of his 17 topflight goals were off his noggin'.

Related 10 Players With Most Headed Goals in Premier League History (Ranked) Some of the world's best players have scored countless headers in the Premier League over the years.

3 Robert Lewandowski (91 headed goals)

Poland

Robert Lewandowski etched his name into Champions League history by becoming the only player to score hat-tricks for three different clubs, firing three past Viktoria Plzen on his European debut for Barcelona last term. A master marksman, the prolific Pole has been the only true challenger to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring dominance over the past decade - now outpacing them season after season.

Yet, when it comes to the Ballon d'Or, few players have been as unfortunate. Lewandowski was the undisputed frontrunner in 2020, only for the ceremony to be cancelled due to the pandemic, denying him a rightful crowning moment. Despite the near-misses, he continues to showcase his brilliance, both on the ground and in the air, as he closes in on an incredible milestone of 100 headed goals after having scored 10 in the last season and half with his new club.

2 Luuk de Jong (105 headed goals)

Netherlands

Over the past season and a half, Luuk de Jong has soared to new heights - quite literally - netting 18 headed goals with no signs of losing momentum. The 34-year-old has been in scintillating form since returning to PSV in 2022 and is edging ever closer to the summit of this list.

Out of his 286 career goals, a staggering 105 have come via his aerial dominance, making up 36% of his total haul. Given his lack of mobility, it’s hard to argue that anyone has ever been more tailor-made for classic route one football than the towering Dutchman—though even he must bow to the one player who stands above him.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (121 headed goals)

Portugal

Was there ever any doubt about who would top this list? Of course not - Cristiano Ronaldo stands alone. The Portuguese icon, a freak of nature in the air, could launch himself up to 9ft 7in, defying gravity with ease. Rising above the rest at the most pivotal moments became second nature, a signature move in his arsenal. Whether donning the red of Manchester United or the white of Real Madrid, his ability to deliver when it mattered most made him inevitable.

As the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the beautiful game, it’s hardly shocking that Ronaldo also holds the record for the most headed goals. In the never-ending debate over whether he or Lionel Messi reigns as football’s GOAT, many argue that Ronaldo’s unmatched athleticism and sheer physicality give him the edge. His jaw-dropping tally of 121 headed goals certainly makes a compelling case.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and in part thanks to PopFoot (correct as of 26/02/2025)