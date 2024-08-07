Highlights Some of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time scored countless headers.

Despite his lack of height, Tim Cahill scored 22 headers during his spell at Everton.

Strikers like Christian Benteke and Andy Carroll excelled in the air, despite struggles elsewhere.

With the Premier League now seen as one of the best leagues in the world, goals can come in every variety and form. Finding the advantage, however possible, is crucial, especially when millions of pounds are at stake. From overhead kicks, 30-yard screamers and well-placed volleys, fans around the country never know what to expect. Headers play a part in that.

Teams are often reluctant to boot the ball forward and cross it into the 'danger area', but it can prove incredibly useful. Often, they may do it when chasing a last-minute goal — and it's led to some of the most memorable moments in the competition's history. Watching the ball place into the back of the net is immensely satisfying, especially when knowing several skills must combine to complete the perfect header.

Some players were better at headers than others, so we have decided to outline the nine players with the most headed goals in Premier League history. Only two players on the list currently play in the English top flight, but the likes of Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gabriel Jesus are all just narrowly off it. They may soon feature if they can start to find form.

Players With Most Headed Goals in Premier League History Rank Player Club(s) Headed Goals 1= Peter Crouch Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Stoke, Burnley 40 1= Harry Kane Tottenham 40 3. Christian Benteke Aston Villa, Liverpool, Crystal Palace 33 4. Olivier Giroud Arsenal, Chelsea 32 5= Michail Antonio West Ham 25 5= Romelu Lukaku Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, Man United 25 7. Andy Carroll Newcastle, Liverpool, West Ham 24 8. Chris Wood West Brom, Leicester, Burnley, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest 23 9. Tim Cahill Everton 22

Related Every Premier League Club’s Record Signing Ranked Every Premier League club's record signing has been ranked, including Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez.

9 Tim Cahill - 22

To begin, Tim Cahill was one of the stars of the Premier League golden era, and nostalgia always plays a part, but the Australian was one of the most entertaining players around. Signed by Everton in 2004, Cahill quickly became one of the Premier League’s best goal-scoring midfielders, famous for his versatility and excellence under David Moyes at Goodison Park. The Australian scored 56 goals in the competition, and 22 of those were remarkably headers. Despite being just five feet, 10 inches, he had the ability to leap high into the air and battle even the best defenders in the world.

Cahill's Full Premier League Stats Matches 226 Goals 56 Assists 22

8 Chris Wood - 23

As one of two active Premier League players on this list, Chris Wood could quickly move up the list. In a career covering West Brom, Leicester, Burnley, Newcastle and now Nottingham Forest, the New Zealand international has consistently been a reliable outlet for goals.

23 of his 67 Premier League goals have come in the form of headers, as he often used his strength and physicality to find space and cause problems. His best spell came at Burnley, where he scored 10 Premier League goals or more in four consecutive seasons — and he will be hoping to return to that form at the City Ground.

Wood's Full Premier League Stats Matches 227 Goals 69 Assists 8

7 Andy Carroll - 24

Close

Just like Cahill, Andy Carroll is a classic 'streets will never forget' striker. Once an incredibly effective striker at Newcastle, it arguably all came crashing down when he joined Liverpool in January 2011 for £30million. The pressure was too much for him — and he struggled to replicate the form everyone knew he had.

Despite his struggles throughout, he always popped up with goals throughout his career. At West Ham, he scored one of the quickest hat-tricks in the competition's history, whilst his 24 headers highlighted that he was always a physical and tall striker, even if he lacked confidence.

Carroll's Full Premier League Stats Matches 248 Goals 54 Assists 29

Related 21 Biggest Flops in Premier League History [Ranked] We have seen many an awful player turn out for most clubs in the top flight at one point or another, but who are the biggest flops ever?

6 Romelu Lukaku - 25

Romelu Lukaku has accumulated millions of pounds in transfer fees throughout his career — and his ability in the Premier League was always seemingly questioned. At West Brom, even if it was a loan, and at Everton, he was on fire, using his raw and physical strength to give defenders nightmares.

There's no doubt he struggled more at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United and Chelsea, but despite that, he has scored 121 goals in the competition. 25 of those came in the form of headers, which typically saw one of the best Belgians in Premier League history find space, time his jump to perfection and guide it into the corner.

Lukaku's Full Premier League Stats Matches 278 Goals 121 Assists 36

5 Michail Antonio - 25

Remarkably, Michail Antonio is West Ham's all-time top goalscorer in Premier League history. Over the course of 254 appearances, he has been an effective and frustrating striker to play against, but he's never been a natural in the final third, scoring 67 goals during that time.

With his feet, he was never the most gifted, but his physical presence in the box allowed him to score 25 goals with his head. Antonio was never scared to outmuscle defenders and throw his body towards the ball. It wasn't pretty, yet it somehow worked during a successful era for the Hammers.

Antonio's Full Premier League Stats Matches 254 Goals 67 Assists 33

4 Olivier Giroud - 32

Olivier Giroud was one of the biggest 'throwback' strikers during the 2010s. As a well-loved striker at Arsenal, the Frenchman was as effective as they came if Arsene Wenger, and eventually Unai Emery, wanted a target man in the final third. From one of the greatest goals in Premier League history through his scorpion kick to countless headers, the former Montpellier striker had every reason to be well-liked. With 32 headers, Giroud always found a way to get a yard on a defender for a header, whilst he also had the technical ability to guide the ball where he wanted it without having the most net-bursting headed efforts.

Giroud's Full Premier League Stats Matches 255 Goals 90 Assists 28

3 Christian Benteke - 33

During a Premier League career spanning three clubs, Christian Benteke was another effective striker. From his impressive goalscoring days at Villa Park to having short spells of success at Anfield, the Belgian could always be relied upon as a target man.

He scored 86 Premier League goals throughout his career — and 33 of them came in the form of headers. Using his height and strength, the Belgian always found room in the box to leap over defenders. Only two of the best target men in football history could top him on this list — and that speaks volumes about Benteke's aerial talent.

Benteke's Full Premier League Stats Matches 280 Goals 86 Assists 22

2 Harry Kane - 40

Harry Kane is one of the greatest strikers of all time. During his spell at Tottenham, he was always one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot and, coupled with his strength, aggression and height in the box, it's no surprise to see him on this list. With the second most goals in Premier League history, Kane dominated matches week in and week out.

He could drop deep and stay up front, but whatever he did, he was always effective — and that's why he holds the joint record for most headers in the competition's history with 40. After leaving for Bayern Munich, he's never been able to beat it, but that may change eventually.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane also holds the record for most headers in a single season with 10.

Kane's Full Premier League Stats Matches 320 Goals 213 Assists 47

1 Peter Crouch - 40

Finally, standing alongside Kane is one of the most iconic strikers in Premier League history — Peter Crouch. At six feet and seven inches, he is one of the tallest players in Premier League history, so he was unsurprisingly world-class in the air for countless clubs in the top flight.

Every time he scored a header, he would typically bring out his world-famous 'robot' celebration, which naturally frustrated opposition fans. 40 of his 106 Premier League goals came in the form of headers, yet when he did not even need to jump to have an aerial advantage over defenders, it's hardly surprising.

Crouch's Full Premier League Stats Matches 468 Goals 106 Assists 63

All stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 6/8/24)