While football is known as a sport for producing moments that create incredibly happy emotions, there are those haunting instances that bring the opposite. For every winning cup team, there's a losing side that watches on as they lift the trophy, and for every penalty save, there's a player with his head in his hands. Whether at the club or international level, there are examples of both across football history that still resonate with fans even decades after they have passed.

Sport as a whole is unforgiving and the most deserving team or player doesn't always succeed and when you add in certain narratives alongside such failures, it makes the moment even more difficult to process. Moments within this list are still talked about now as if they were yesterday and some even continued to follow certain players for the rest of their careers, such was the magnitude of their error.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has examined football history to select 10 of its heartbreaking moments, leaving fans devastated and with a true sense of 'what if' years later.

Ranking Factors:

Nature of the Moment - What the exact moment was: penalty miss etc.

- What the exact moment was: penalty miss etc. The Occasion - When did the moment occur, and in which competition or game?

When did the moment occur, and in which competition or game? Narrative - What were the repercussions of missing? What did their failure result in?

10 Brazil's Heavy World Cup Defeat vs Germany

The tournament favourites dominated on home soil in 2014

With the World Cup being held in Brazil in 2014, their blossoming side, led by the mercurial global superstar Neymar, were favourites to take the crown. Expectations were high, and they performed strongly across the competition to live up to that tagline. Before their semi-final with Germany, they faced heartbreak after Neymar was forced off with a serious injury, and they were without Thiago Silva.

The loss of Neymar was significant psychologically, and the Germans boasted their strongest side and quickly went to work, taking a shock 5-0 lead in front of a devastated home crowd in just 29 minutes. All the hopes and dreams of a World Cup victory were cut short before the first half had even reached its halfway point. They were forced to watch on as they were dominated for 90 minutes, losing 7-1 to the eventual champions, but it was a difficult and sad watch given the hype and hope that the country had before that defeat.

9 Andres Iniesta's Late Goal at Stamford Bridge

Last-gasp winner comes after controversial referee performance

In the 2008/09 semi-final, Michael Essien's early stunner gave Chelsea an aggregate lead over Barcelona, and they managed to bully and out-fight the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi in what was an epic clash at Stamford Bridge. However, the game is now remembered for four separate penalty decisions that went against Chelsea.

The first saw Dani Alves wrestle Florent Malouda in the box, only for the referee to give a free-kick just outside. The second saw Eric Abidal impede Didier Drogba in the box, pulling his shirt as he fell to the ground as the last man. In the second half, Nicolas Anelka looked to poke the ball around Gerard Pique, whose hand was away from his body, which blocked the ball returning to him in front of goal; all three left the fans incensed.

Horribly for Chelsea, despite dominating, a late poor clearance from Essien allowed Messi to find Iniesta on the edge of the box, whose brilliant strike rifled into the top corner to give them a late away goal to confirm their victory. As heartbreaking as that was, there was still one more moment of woe to come. Michael Ballack fired a volley from inside the box after the corner which was met by Samuel Eto'o, as the ball clattered into his outstretched arm.

The German then ran after the referee, screaming for a penalty, only for Tom Henning Ovrebo to wave it away. Following the game, Ovrebo was flooded with death threats and, within a year, he had retreated to officiate in his native country before retiring in 2013. If VAR had been in play back then, they would have dominated and battered one of the great football sides of the 21st century.

8 Roberto Baggio's World Cup Penalty Miss

The best player in the world at the time fails from 12 yards

The Italian superstar was one of the best players in world football then and arrived at the World Cup with great expectations in 1994. Having won the Ballon d'Or a year earlier, all eyes were on the enigmatic forward to lead his side to success after reaching a third-place finish four years earlier.

Despite a slow start, Roberto Baggio produced three Man of the Match displays in the games leading up to the final against Brazil, in which he entered slightly injured and playing with the aid of painkillers. The game went to penalties and Baggio was Italy's final penalty taker, stepping up and needing to score to keep his side in the game. However, uncharacteristically, he fired well over in a dramatic, heartbreaking moment, as Italy's brilliant side missed out on the trophy, and it followed him for the rest of his career.

7 Lorius Karius's Champions League Final Horror Show

An unforgettable performance for all the wrong reasons

Jurgen Klopp's incredible rise at Liverpool culminated in his first full season as he managed to guide a fresh, young side into the final of the 2017/18 Champions League campaign. They faced the winners from the previous two years in Real Madrid and were underdogs to pull off an upset in Kyiv against the might of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and the rest. They competed brilliantly and shocked Zinedine Zidane's side with their intensity but fell behind early in the second half in crazy circumstances as Lorius Karius had a night to forget.

Karius looked to roll the ball out, but Benzema blocked the attempted throw and the rebound rolled into Liverpool's goal in a bizarre moment. While Sadio Mane equalised minutes later to bring them level, Karius was then left stranded by Gareth Bale with his incredible overhead kick to give his side the lead.

With Liverpool now chasing the game, things opened up and there was the hope of another reprieve. However, Bale's long shot was fumbled horribly by the goalkeeper in the 83rd minute, confirming Madrid's win, and it left Karius' career in tatters as he would forever be known for gifting Madrid two goals in a major final as he left the pitch in tears at full-time.

6 Frank Lampard's Disallowed Goal vs Germany

The goal that never was

England's international exploits in the early 2000s were full of disappointments in knockout competitions as exceptionally talented sides fell short in the most dramatic of ways, be it penalty shootouts or late exits - it looked as if they were destined to never reach the pinnacle of international football once again. Heading to South Africa in 2010, England's side still had plenty of iconic names, but they weren't as strong as they had been in previous competitions.

Pressure was high after failing to reach Euro 2008 and a game against an in-form Germany side in the last 16 was a big chance to make a statement. Having struggled early on, they fought back to 2-1 and had shown signs of fight and energy in the second half. Suddenly, England were on the attack when Frank Lampard went for an audacious chip over Manuel Neuer; the ball rebounded down off the crossbar and clearly over the line, but the referees waved play on.

Lampard had his head in his hands and Mark Lawrenson in the commentary booth called out Sepp Blatter for FIFA's rejection of goal-line technology up to that point. It was a shocking moment. If that goal had been given, it could have spurred England on, changed the momentum and given Lampard one of the goals of the tournament. Instead, they crumbled and fell to the much better team on the day.

5 Steven Gerrard's Slip vs Chelsea

Fatal mistake costs Liverpool the Premier League title