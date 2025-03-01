Across football history, certain players have possessed one specific trait which has drawn fans to them in a major way - the ability to keep their cool at the highest level.

Top players are often involved in big occasions and big finals, and they are always on the edge of making history. This means they are often engulfed by high-pressure situations and, at the top end of elite sport, dealing with those is what separates the winners from the losers.

In our list, there is a high correlation between success and their ability to keep their cool under pressure - that is simply a fact. Fans are fascinated by those players who can produce a panenka penalty when they have to score or those who can easily fake a shot and round the keeper when so many would snatch at the chance; these players simply operate at a different level.

With that in mind, our focus is on 10 of the most 'ice-cold' players in football history. For reference, our definition of ice-cold is: 'someone who is calm and doesn't show emotion in difficult situations'.

Ranking Factors:

Career Achievements - How many trophies or accolades won over their career.

Individual Moments - A career littered with brilliant moments of 'coolness' on the pitch.

Overall Style of Play - How their overall style associates with performance under pressure.

10 Cole Palmer

Notable Clubs: Manchester City and Chelsea

In the modern game, Chelsea's Cole Palmer is best known for being ice-cold to the extent that it has practically become his brand. As his teammate Noni Madueke said in a post-match interview following his solo effort in a win over Luton in the 2023/24 season: "That's why they call him Cold Palmer, innit?" Of course, he has the celebration too, but his style of play relies on natural ability, flair, a true love for the game and innate confidence in his ability.

Take the panenka penalty he netted in a heated London derby against Tottenham, or his ability to fire into an empty goal with his weaker foot from 40+ yards to secure a hat-trick against Everton as prime examples of his famed 'coolness'. While his senior career has been short so far, he has left an indelible mark on Chelsea and the Premier League, and even netted in a major international final.

Something tells us Palmer is never going to change, and we hope he can maintain that childlike wonder and desire to entertain on the big stage. Given how his career has panned out so far, it is likely he will have a career full of 'cold' moments to look back on.

9 Dennis Bergkamp

Notable Clubs: Arsenal and Inter Milan

Known for his magician-like qualities on the pitch, Dennis Bergkamp will forever be one of the greats at the top end of the pitch for his ingenuity and technical prowess. Plenty of moments come to mind when reviewing his career; the late winner against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, particularly because of his ability to control a diagonal ball from over 60 yards away, bring it down, beat the defender and finish with the outside of his boot all in one fast exchange.

There's also the iconic Premier League goal against Newcastle United at St James' Park where his first touch was so clever that it spun the defender inside and out before he was promptly shouldered to the ground by the Dutchman, who then applied a smart finish to round off an incredible move. Never phased, he played the game at his own pace, and he was one of the original effortlessly cool figures of recent decades.

8 Francesco Totti

Notable Clubs: Roma

A dedicated, one-club man, Francesco Totti was the prince of Rome, a champion at an iconic club, and a talismanic figure throughout his illustrious career for both club and country. One of the most famous Italian players ever, Totti had a certain flair and quality that not many players possess. His ability to stand up and take on all-comers with an air of grace made him a special player.

He holds countless records for his beloved club and has also managed league titles, cup successes, and the famous 2006 World Cup trophy. Perhaps the most famous goal to summarise Totti came in 2005 when he carried the ball deep into Inter Milan's half and decided to chip Julio Cesar from outside the box. It was timed to perfection and caught the Brazilian off guard, as he swaggered off to celebrate in front of a stunned crowd. What a player.

7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Notable Clubs: Manchester United, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan

For a man who spent his entire career speaking in the third person and calling himself a 'God' among men, it was a good job Zlatan Ibrahimovic could walk the walk. An outstanding, unique player, Ibra enjoyed success wherever he went across all ages. His ability to silence doubters and opposition crowds was incredible, as he often did.

Capable of scoring at any time from anywhere on the pitch, who can forget one of the most iconic goals of all time when he fired in an overhead kick from well over 40 yards out? Or his outrageously powerful strike vs Anderlecht at 76mph? He could dribble like a diminutive winger or fight you to the ground - he could do it all, and he was box office whenever he stepped over that white line.

6 Thierry Henry

Notable Clubs: Monaco, Barcelona and Arsenal

Known for being a cool customer in all aspects of his play, Thierry Henry scored consistently with an air of arrogance as he often embarrassed defenders as he powered past them before leaving goalkeepers helpless as he rounded them, chipped them or fired them between their legs for fun.

Or, if he wanted, he would grab the ball and proceed to dribble wherever he wanted - the best example came at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid on one of his greatest nights in the Champions League. Henry aimed to run down the clock by taking the ball to the corner, allowing defenders to dive past him, leaving them helpless as he swaggered to the corner flag, staring out at the infuriated crowd.

Fans will always remember his goal against Wigan Athletic in the Premier League in the 2005/06 season when he managed to embarrass a referee. Having been denied a quick free-kick, he proceeded to fire in a strike from 30 yards before turning to Graham Poll, the referee, and asking: "Is that enough?" There are simply too many moments to pick out from his career, but he was a menace for defenders and almost all of his goals possessed that certain je ne sais quoi that the Frenchman was so famous for.

5 Eric Cantona

Notable Clubs: Manchester United and Leeds United

Known as 'King Eric', the Frenchman oozes class and aura and Eric Cantona is clearly someone who belongs on this list. His career was full of moments that qualify as 'ice-cold' and his insistence on wearing his collar up gave him an old-school, hardman feel that was complimented by his incredible level of ability and skill that defined his career.

Many will point to his iconic chip against Sunderland in 1996 as his coolest moment; having beaten two players, he played a quick one-two before deciding to lob the keeper to perfection to score before then celebrating by casually looking around Old Trafford, almost to say 'yeah, how good am I?'. He won titles, decided big games and stepped up for high-pressure penalties, and he may well be the definition of 'ice-cold'.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus

Given everything Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in football, it is without doubt that he should feature at the top end of this list. There are 100 examples of how he is cool, calm and collected; even his 'Siuuu' celebration has had crowds locked into celebrating with him for well over a decade now. Going toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi for Ballon d'Or awards should already be reason enough.

Across his career, we've seen him strike important penalties, score exceptional goals from distance and decide big games over and over again. Manchester United fans will recall the iconic free-kick against Portsmouth, while Real Madrid fans will point to his overhead kick against Juventus which had the Italian crowd on their feet applauding. We could even look at his late free-kick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup, which completed a famous hat-trick. Those are just three examples and there are countless more, but Ronaldo has spent almost the entirety of his career in his bracket.