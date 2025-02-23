Summary Adidas are one of the biggest sports brands in all of football and sport.

Footballers like Gerrard, Messi, and Zidane led Adidas to success by showcasing their skills and iconic moments in Adidas boots.

Adidas have also handed out some mega-money sponsorship deals to players down the years.

In the world of football, two sportswear giants reign supreme: Nike and Adidas. While Nike may claim the top spot, their German counterparts carved out a niche as the cooler alternative for a period, relying on some of the game's most talented and unpredictable stars to represent their brand.

Football fashion, like the game itself, has a way of becoming iconic. From Eric Cantona’s signature collar to Ronaldo Nazario's memorable hairstyle, certain looks transcend time. The same can be said for football boots, with their legacy often defined by the players who wear them. The more famous the player, the greater the financial impact. Here are 10 players who have been the biggest faces of Adidas over the years.

10 Paul Pogba

The Frenchman signed a 10-year deal in 2016

Paul Pogba may well have been the biggest cash cow in football back in 2016. From him being the story of the summer thanks to the 'PogBack' campaign that saw him return to Manchester United – a move that Patrice Evra feels was designed to humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson – to signing a 10-year sponsorship deal with Adidas, the Frenchman appeared to have the world at his feet.

While his second stint at Old Trafford didn't go to plan, there was World Cup success with France during this period, and the German manufacturers chose to stand by the player when he was suspended for failing a drugs test. Yes, there may have been better players with more trophy-laden careers, but the pairing of Adidas and Pogba in the mid-2010s was unmissable.

9 Alessandro Del Piero

The Italian was one of the first players to model the famous Predator boots

One of the earliest adopters of the iconic Predator boots was Juventus forward and Italy international Alessandro Del Piero. His most exceptional season came in 1997/98, when he scored 32 goals for Juventus across all competitions, playing a key role in their journey to the Champions League final while wearing the Adidas Predator Accelerator boots.

Regarded as one of Adidas' best ever releases, the Predator Accelerator was launched just before the 1998 World Cup, where Del Piero helped Italy reach the quarter-finals. He would go on to make over 700 appearances during his 19-year career with Juventus before spending the final years of his playing days in Australia and India.

8 Xavi

The Spaniard was one of several Barcelona stars to rock the brand during the 2010s

Xavi wore Predator boots throughout his entire 21-year playing career and continued his partnership with Adidas even after transitioning into football management in 2021. During the pinnacle of his playing days, when he was integral to Spain's World Cup victory in 2010, Xavi was wearing the Predator X boots.

Having emerged from Barcelona’s youth system, Xavi made his first-team debut in 1998 and went on to spend 17 years at the Nou Camp. Over the course of his career, he made 767 appearances and collected 16 major trophies. In the later stages of his career, he moved to Al Sadd in Qatar, finishing with more than 1000 professional appearances, including 133 caps for Spain.

7 Kaka

The Brazilian won the Ballon d'Or wearing the manufacturers

In 2007, Kaka had a standout year, playing a pivotal role in securing AC Milan’s seventh Champions League title, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances throughout the competition. He also claimed the Ballon d'Or during this time, all while sporting the Adidas Predator Absolute boots.

After six years of brilliance with Milan, the Brazilian made headlines when he became the world’s most expensive player in 2009, with Real Madrid paying £56m for his services. Unfortunately, injuries and the rise of other players in his position prevented him from reaching the same heights in Spain that he had in Italy.

6 Steven Gerrard

The Liverpool legend scored thunderbolts whilst sporting Predators

Adidas boots became a signature part of Steven Gerrard’s legendary career at Liverpool. After joining the first team in 1998, he quickly became a standout player for the club while representing Adidas. One of his most memorable moments came in 2004 when he wore the Predator Pulse boots in red to score a stunning goal against Olympiacos, helping to secure a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Later that season, he donned a black version of the boots to guide Liverpool to a famous Champions League victory over AC Milan.

Gerrard’s 17-year spell at Anfield saw him make 710 appearances, winning numerous trophies but falling short of the Premier League title. He rounded off his playing days with a year at LA Galaxy. On the international stage, Gerrard earned 114 caps for England, netting 21 goals, and captained the team until his international retirement in 2014.

5 Michel Platini

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner was also UEFA president

Before becoming a controversial figure embroiled in corruption claims as UEFA president, Michel Platini was one of France's greatest ever footballers and a three-time winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or. Just like the manufacturer of some of the iconic Les Bleus kits he wore, Platini also sported Adidas boots.

Even long after his playing days, it seems the Frenchman's boots remain highly sought after, as one website had a pair of the midfielder's match-worn cleats listed for just under £2,500.

4 Franz Beckenbauer

Adidas still have a range of tracksuits named after the German

Given that Adidas originated in Germany, it only makes sense to have one of the nation's greatest footballing stars sporting their apparel. And during his playing days, there was no German international greater than the legendary Franz Beckenbauer.

The Bayern Munich icon holds the rare distinction of being a defender who won the Ballon d'Or, but in truth, he was so dominant that he could play anywhere on the pitch. Even long after his playing days ended, he continues to be celebrated by the sportswear giants, with tracksuits bearing his name still available to this day.

3 Lionel Messi

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the most successful player to wear Adidas

For many, Lionel Messi is unquestionably the greatest player to have ever graced the game, and Adidas was fortunate to have the Argentine genius on their roster from the very beginning.