The era featured iconic events such as Steve Austin turning heel, Mankind winning the WWE Championship, and D-Generation X invading WCW Nitro.

Memorable segments like the unveiling of the Greater Power and the debut of Y2J helped define the era.

The WWE has experienced some of the highest of highs and lowest of lows throughout its storied history. A company that has been the flagbearer for professional wrestling since the 1950s, the WWE has remained on top ever since, cementing themselves as the greatest sports entertainment company. With over 70 years worth of moments in the history books, the WWE aren't short of a memorable moment.

These moments have occurred sporadically over the years, taking place throughout numerous eras that the WWE has endured. From the Ruthless Aggression Era to the current Records Era, the WWE has provided fans with countless thrilling moments in time, none more so than the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era was a period that started in 1997 and ran until 2002. Birthed during the WWF's rivalry with WCW, this era was created for the company to win the ratings war against Ted Turner's WCW. Upping all things intensity and violence, the WWE, or WWF as they were at the time, made sure to blur the lines more than ever. Due to this adult-orientated output, it meant the scope for storylines was endless, and it led to numerous moments that have stood the test of time. A five-year reign that is still spoken about to this day, these are 11 of the most iconic moments to take place during the Attitude Era.

11 Stephanie McMahon & Test's Wedding

An iconic interruption