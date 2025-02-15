Summary Arsenal's 2005/06 maroon kit with a collared design and a prominent O2 logo stands out as one of the most iconic in Premier League history.

The Premier League has been home to some of the most famous football strips in the world. Success and design come hand in hand when judging a certain kit, with those beautiful shirts topped off with a major honour or a few in some cases.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has scrolled back through the history books and picked out the kits that still remain sought after to this day. From Liverpool's famous Carlsberg sponsorship to Arsenal's unforgettable banana print, here's a ranking of the most iconic kits in Premier League history.

Ranking Kit Year 1 Arsenal Home 2005/06 2 Newcastle United Home 1995/97 3 Arsenal Away 1991/93 4 Manchester United Away 1993/95 5 Chelsea Home 2006/08 6 Liverpool Away 1995/96 7 Tottenham Hotspur Home 1999/01 8 Manchester City Away 2011/12 9 West Ham United Home 1999/01 10 Manchester United Home 1998/00

10 Manchester United

Home - 1998/00

Manchester United knew that they had to go into the new millennium with a kit that oozed class. The Red Devils have been treated to some beautiful kits over the years, but the Sharp sponsor with the long-sleeved Umbro strip is as iconic as it gets. A bold, classy font accompanied the player's names on the back, a retro touch that is missing from the modern game.

The shirt stayed for another season after the Premier League and Champions League double of 1999. A smart, collared kit turned lucky charm, with Manchester United going onto clinch another Premier League title in the year 2000.

Notable players who wore the kit: David Beckham, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

9 West Ham United

Home - 1999/01

A unique sponsor plays a big role in shaping a kit's success and prestige. Dr Martens partnered with the Irons and had their name at the centre of what was a simple, but clean home kit. Known for their iconic boots, the company appealed to the masses of West Ham fans entering their punk and skinhead era.

It was one of FILA's most successful artworks despite the limitation of creativity with West Ham's permanent claret and blue tag. Paulo Di Canio's tenure in this kit adds to the nostalgic feel that can still be seen across the stands of the London Stadium today.

Notable players that wore the kit: Paulo Di Canio, Joe Cole, and Trevor Sinclair.

8 Manchester City

Away - 2011/12

In a season where Sergio Aguero created the best Premier League moment of all time in the home shirt, it seems weird to think that Manchester City's away kit turned out to be the most recognisable. Umbro had trialled with black and dark blue shirts for Manchester City's travels around the country, but they hadn't hit the nail on the head until the 2011/12 campaign came about.

You only need a quick glance to see there's nothing remarkable in terms of the design, but City's dominance in the English game turned this kit into something that boasted fear and style. The gold tint throughout is almost poetic in the way City clinched the title on the last day of the season.

Notable players that wore the kit: Sergio Aguero, David Silva, and Edin Dzeko.

7 Tottenham Hotspur

Home - 1999/01

Who knew a simple white kit could create such a classy number? Tottenham's partnership with Holsten is one of the most recognised kit combinations in Premier League history, as year after year, they'd construct a shirt of beauty. It wasn't a surprise that the club stuck with the sponsor for 15 years, going back to the saying 'if it ain't broken, don't fix it'.

It wasn't just a piece of clothing to be worn on a football pitch, it was something that was to become merged with street fashion. Despite the obvious muddy imprints that the kit collected throughout a 90 minutes, Tottenham never looked out of place with their Adidas design.

Notable players that wore the kit: David Ginola, Tim Sherwood, and Les Ferdinand.

6 Liverpool

Away - 1995/96

When thinking of a Liverpool kit over the years, the first word that comes to mind is Carlsberg. So many of Red's home and away strips with the beer company create a world of nostalgia, but the unique turquoise and white squares of 1995/96 come out on top.

Going for an outlandish design comes with its risks, but Adidas hit perfection. Unfortunately, Liverpool were quick to ditch the squared character of their shirt and such kit is rarely seen in the modern-day Premier League. Donning a sponsor whose motto is 'probably the best beer in the world' was extremely fitting, seen as though it's probably one of the best kits of all time.

Notable players that wore the kit: Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, and Stan Collymore.

5 Chelsea

Home - 2006/08

A domestic cup double was always going to make a kit iconic, no matter what combustion the kit manufacturer created. However, Adidas were the heroes again and created something remarkable with the Samsung sponsor. Much like Holsten, the South Korean tech company became synonymous with a London club, this time those at Stamford Bridge.

Experimenting with the Adidas logo in the middle took inspiration from Puma's kits from the 1998 World Cup and what an experiment it was. Chelsea wore the kit with pride in their golden era, with everything being perfect from the manager, Jose Mourinho, to the players battling on the pitch.

Notable players that wore the kit: Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, and John Terry.

4 Manchester United

Away - 1993/95

Black isn't the first colour that comes to mind when you think of Manchester United, but gold certainly is. Not in terms of club colours, but in terms of the sheer amount of trophies won by the club. The Red Devils were one of the most successful clubs in the world, and they had a kit to match.

The Premier League and FA Cup successes in this shirt took it to the heights of the kit hall of fame. Every team in the country, and in Europe for that matter, knew they were in for a tough game when players emerged from the tunnel donning the Sharp Viewcam sponsor and the gold strips that went around both collar and sleeve.

Notable players that wore the kit: Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, and Steve Bruce.

3 Arsenal Away

1991/93

Arsenal have always experimented with their alternative yellow kits, and the bright lemon colour has become entwined into the club's history. However, one yellow design comes out on top when looking at all the away kits in the Gunners' cloakroom.

Known as the 'bruised banana' kit, the shirt merges the colours of yellow and black perfectly and remains one of the best kits in Premier League history. We only have to go back to the 2019/20 season when the north London club re-released a modern version of this strip which was met with great excitement from all football fashion fanatics.

Notable players that wore the kit: Ian Wright, Paul Merson and Alan Smith.

2 Newcastle United

Home - 1995/97