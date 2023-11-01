Highlights NBA broadcasters play a significant role in shaping the game's narratives and generating excitement for fans, with Chick Hearn, Brent Musberger, and Mike Breen being legendary figures in the field.

In the dynamic realm of professional basketball, the voices emanating from the broadcast booth often take on a significance rivaling the on-court action itself. These voices are not mere narrators; they are the storytellers who craft the game's narratives, stoke the fires of excitement, and etch indelible moments in the memories of fans.

In this article, we pay tribute to the NBA's most legendary broadcasters, each with their distinctive style and a profound influence on how we perceive the game. From Chick Hearn's timeless charisma to Craig Sager's vivacious persona and Mike Breen's iconic "Bang!" exclamation, we delve into the captivating universe of these broadcasters who have woven themselves into the books of the NBA's rich history.

Chick Hearn

Chick Hearn, a true basketball legend, was celebrated not only for his distinctive voice but also for his unwavering passion for the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond his charismatic commentary, Hearn's storytelling abilities and iconic catchphrases etched him into the annals of Lakers' history, endearing him to fans and eternally preserving his legacy in the sport.

This legendary announcer's most popular terms were nicknamed "Chickisms" and they include certain phrases that have remained in the basketball world's vocabulary until this day, like regarding the free-throw line as the "Charity Stripe" or the iconic "Caught his hand in the cookie jar" when referring to a reach-in foul. Hearn has certainly left his impact on the game, which led to the Lakers raising a banner in his honor alongside the franchise's greatest of all-time.

Brent Musberger

Brent Musberger's commanding voice struck a chord with sports enthusiasts nationwide. Throughout his illustrious career spanning college football and basketball, Musberger's signature phrase, "You are looking live," set the stage for countless sporting spectacles, evoking anticipation and excitement. His unique knack for encapsulating pivotal moments found a permanent place in the hearts of sports fans.

Outside his vast NBA commentating legacy, Musberger was also the one believed to have coined the term "March Madness" for the exciting NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament that goes on every year in March, celebrating the nation's very best in college hoops.

Craig Sager

Craig Sager's broadcasting journey was as vibrant as his flamboyant attires. Known for his distinctive suits and engaging interviews, he left an indelible mark on sports reporting. Sager's unwavering quest for stories and connections with players endeared him to fans and athletes alike. His distinctive style and unwavering dedication transformed him into an iconic figure in sports broadcasting, celebrated not only for his fashion sense but also for the profound connection he fostered with the game.

One of his most iconic segments as a side-line reporter for the NBA featured former league MVP Kevin Garnett and his reaction to a suit Sager was wearing, with the star claiming the outfit was horrendous and that it should be burnt right after, which generated one of the funniest backstage moments of recent NBA history.

Jeff Van Gundy

Jeff Van Gundy's transition from coaching to broadcasting mirrors his days as a bench boss, marked by sharp insights and candid commentary. His articulate analysis and his ability to break down intricate plays make him a valuable asset to the NBA broadcasting team. Fans appreciate his no-nonsense approach and deep understanding of basketball, which adds depth and excitement to their viewing experience.

Now, Gundy is no longer working on the commentary booth and is now a valuable piece of the Boston Celtics' front office with his role of senior consultant, helping the team through training camp and during everyday occasions throughout the season.

Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson, celebrated for his catchphrases and profound basketball knowledge, has made a seamless transition into the world of broadcasting. His passion and precision shine through in his commentary, elevating the excitement of games. Jackson's unique insights and his ability to convey the subtleties of the sport make him a beloved figure in sports broadcasting.

Mark Jackson - NBA Career Statistics 1,296 GP Points 9.6 Rebounds 3.8 Assists 8.0 Field goal % 44.7 3-point field goal % 33.2

The former NBA veteran played as a point guard for various different teams like the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers, but some say his best work was when he coached the Golden State Warriors, right before the championships, and molded Stephen Curry to be the two-time MVP we see today.

Doris Burke

Doris Burke stands as a trailblazer in sports broadcasting, setting gold standard for excellence in the field. Her insightful analysis and extensive knowledge of the game transcend gender boundaries, inspiring a more inclusive sports media landscape and paving the way for more talented and deserving women to run in what used to be a male-dominated industry.

Burke's unwavering dedication and expertise have established her as a pioneer in the industry, enriching the sports discourse for fans and fellow broadcasters. Burke was the first woman to call a New York Knicks game on radio and television, something that propelled her career to what it is today, after multiple awards including the Curt Gowdy Media Award, which made her an official member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kevin Harlan

Kevin Harlan's dynamic play-by-play style, coupled with his boundless energy, captivates fans. His versatility is evident in a career spanning decades, covering a wide range of sports, including the NBA and the Super Bowl. Harlan's enthusiasm and distinctive voice have secured his place as a fan-favorite commentator, ensuring unforgettable moments in sports history.

From being the voice we all know from the NBA 2K video game series, to the previously mentioned March Madness tournament, Harlan has had the privilege to announce some of the most iconic basketball moments of recent history, such as playoff game-winners and posterizing dunks, cementing himself (and his illustrious voice) into NBA history.

Marv Albert

Marv Albert unquestionably ranks among the best announcers of all-time. With a career spanning over five decades, his name is synonymous with excellence in sports broadcasting. Albert's distinctive voice and charismatic style have made him a beloved figure for sports fans. He became an iconic figure while covering the NBA, particularly during his tenure as the lead announcer for the NBA on NBC, where he called countless memorable moments, including NBA Finals and All-Star Games.

His signature catchphrases, like "Yes!" and "It's good!" have become part of sports lore. His versatility extended beyond basketball, as he also excelled in covering the NFL and boxing. Albert's ability to capture the excitement and drama of live sporting events, along with his enduring passion for the games, sets him apart as a true legend in the world of sports announcing. He has left an indelible mark on the industry and rightfully deserves a place on the list of the best announcers of all time.

Michael Wilbon

With a career spanning both sports journalism and broadcasting, Wilbon's name is synonymous with insightful and passionate commentary. He rose to prominence as the co-host of ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption", where his chemistry with Tony Kornheiser and his profound sports knowledge captivated audiences.

Wilbon's roots as a sportswriter for The Washington Post provided him with a strong foundation, and his transition to television was seamless. His commentary, whether on basketball, football, or baseball, is marked by depth and perspective, making him a trusted and respected figure in the sports broadcasting world.

Wilbon's impact on the industry, his ability to engage and inform viewers, and his passionate analysis solidify his place as one of the finest sports announcers in history.

Mike Breen

Mike Breen is undoubtedly one of the greatest sports announcers ever. His unique voice and genuine love for basketball set him apart. As the main voice for NBA games on ABC and ESPN, Breen's iconic "Bang!" call is something every fan associates with clutch-time three-pointers.

His ability to capture the essence of the game, especially during critical moments like the NBA Finals, has made him a beloved figure worldwide. Breen's professionalism, deep knowledge, and infectious passion for basketball have earned him the respect of fans and players alike.

Mike Breen's impact in the sports world, alongside his unforgettable calls, solidify his position as one of the all-time great sports announcers, with his lasting influence in the basketball community being undeniable.

