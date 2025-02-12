Summary Santiago Bernabeu is iconic for legendary comebacks and hosting four Champions League finals.

Anfield's power has fuelled Liverpool's success, with memorable European nights & historic comebacks.

Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall creates an electric atmosphere on Champions League nights.

The Champions League is the most renowned club tournament in world football. Every year sees Europe's elite clubs go head-to-head in the group stages before two-legged knockout matches up until the final where it is played at a neutral venue.

There have been a number of memorable Champions League moments at iconic stadiums over the years. This includes Liverpool's remarkable 4-0 win against Barcelona in 2019, which saw them come back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Lionel Messi's side.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu has also hosted some iconic comebacks and goals, including the 15-time European winners' late turnaround against Manchester City in 2022. There are many stadiums that are iconic on Champions League nights, and GIVEMESPORT has ranked in a top 10 list.

Ranking factors:

Memorable matches - Iconic games that have taken place at the stadium.

Iconic games that have taken place at the stadium. Atmosphere - The significance of the crowd in getting the team over the line/pre-match songs to boost the atmosphere.

The significance of the crowd in getting the team over the line/pre-match songs to boost the atmosphere. Historic significance - Importance of the stadium to the competition's history.

Top 10 Most Iconic Champions League Stadiums Rank Stadium Team Capacity Year opened 1 Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid 85,000 1947 2 Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund 81,365 1974 3 Anfield Liverpool 61,276 1884 4 San Siro AC Milan and Inter Milan 75,817 1926 5 Camp Nou Barcelona 99,354 1957 6 Celtic Park Celtic 60,441 1892 7 Allianz Arena Bayern Munich 75,024 2005 8 Johan Cruyff Arena Ajax 56,120 1996 9 Stadio Olimpico AS Roma and Lazio 72,698 1953 10 Wembley Stadium (Old and New) Neutral 90,000 1923-2000, 2007-current

10 Wembley Stadium

Neutral

The two versions of Wembley Stadium have hosted the most Champions League finals since the competition's inauguration. Before the old Wembley Stadium closed in 2000, five finals in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992 were played at the home of English football. Manchester United and Liverpool were victorious in 1968 and 1978, respectively. Matt Busby's side beat Benfica 4-1, while Liverpool saw off Club Brugge.

Since the new Wembley Stadium has been opened, three Champions League finals have been played at the iconic ground. All three have been memorable clashes, including Barcelona's demolition of United in 2011 and Bayern Munich's victory against Borussia Dortmund in the all-German final of 2013. Most recently, Real Madrid secured a record-extending 15th Champions League title, finding their way past Dortmund by two goals to nil.

9 Stadio Olimpico

AS Roma and Lazio

Stadio Olimpico is an old-fashioned stadium that remains one of the most Champions League venues. It has hosted four finals, in 1977, 1984, 1996 and 2009, with Liverpool winning the first two European Cup finals at the Italian ground.

This venue is shared by AS Roma and Lazio, who both have passionate supporters that make Champions League nights here a special occasion every time. A memorable match at this hostile stadium was back in 2018 when Roma beat Barcelona 3-0 to advance past the Catalan giants on away goals. When Kostas Manolas headed home the all-important third goal, Peter Drury provided viewers at home with an iconic piece of commentary:

"Roma have risen from their ruins! Manolas, the Greek God in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes!"This was not meant to happen. This could not happen. This IS happening. It's a Greek from Mount Olympus who has come to the seven hills of Rome and pulled off a miracle!"

8 Johan Cruyff Arena

Ajax

Johan Cruyff won three European Cups as a player at Ajax during his nine-year spell at the club between 1964 and 1973. His revolutionary outlook on football saw him transition to become a manager, where he coached both Ajax and Barcelona. After the former Dutch attacking midfielder passed away in 2016, Ajax's new stadium, which opened in 1996, was renamed the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2018.

The venue hosted the 1998 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, which saw the Spanish side run out 1-0 winners. It was also a key part of Ajax's electric run to the 2018/19 Champions League semi-finals, which saw them eventually lose to Tottenham Hotspur on away goals, thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura at the Dutch venue.

7 Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are always one of the favourites for the Champions League at the start of every season. The German giants have won the competition six times, with two of these coming since the Allianz Arena opened in 2005. The Allianz Arena is a unique and modern venue that is well-suited to hosting Champions League nights.

It has not always been a happy hunting ground for the Bavarian club, though. In the 2012 Champions League final, they played against Chelsea at their home stadium but lost on penalties to the London club, who won the trophy for the first time. The venue is set to host its second Champions League final this year on 31st May 2025.

6 Celtic Park

Celtic

Champions League nights at Celtic Park are always hostile and atmospheric occasions. 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is sung before the game and throughout the match, Celtic supporters are known for making their home stadium a fortress, especially when Europe's elite clubs are in town.

Lionel Messi, who has won the Champions League three times and played in some of the most hostile grounds in world football, once described Celtic Park as the "best atmosphere" he's played in. His Barcelona side lost 2-1 to Celtic in November 2012, thanks to goals from Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt - a memorable win that showed the power of the stadium on a European night.

Despite Celtic's financial inferiority to the teams they come up against in the Champions League, any visiting team knows that winning at Celtic Park is no easy feat.

5 Camp Nou

Barcelona

Barcelona's Camp Nou is currently being renovated and should be completed ahead of the 2026/27 season. The improvement works will increase the stadium's capacity to over 100,000 and modernise the facilities in and around the ground.

Since opening in 1957, Camp Nou has seen some of the best players in Champions League history feature on the hallowed turf in a Barcelona shirt. This includes Messi, Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry, who all won the competition for the Catalan club. Arguably Messi's best performance at this venue in the Champions League came against Bayern Munich when he scored a brace in a 3-0 win in the first leg of the 2015 semi-final.

Two Champions League finals have taken place at Barcelona's stadium. The first of these was in 1989 when a star-studded AC Milan team beat Steaua Bucuresti 4-0. Ten years later, United completed their historic treble, scoring two goals in injury time to snatch the trophy away from Bayern Munich.

4 San Siro

AC Milan and Inter Milan

The San Siro is one of the most significant stadiums in Champions League history. Four finals in Europe's premier club competition have been played at this venue, including in 1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016. Also, last year, the two Milan clubs, who are shared tenants of the San Siro, played a two-legged Champions League final against each other for the first time in 18 years. Both legs were played at the ground, which opened in 1926.

There were concerns that the San Siro would be demolished when Inter and AC Milan announced in 2019 that they were looking to replace the famous stadium. However, these plans were put on hold as the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy put legal obstacles in place in August 2023 to protect the future of the cultural asset. Both Inter and AC Milan are currently exploring the possibility of building new stadiums on alternative sites.

3 Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years during the 2019/20 season. Despite their domestic drought, the Reds remained a threat in Europe, winning the Champions League twice and reaching the final on five different occasions.

The power of Anfield on a European night was the main reason for this. Liverpool's 2005 Champions League triumph saw them beat Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea on the way to the final. The second leg against Chelsea, which saw the Reds win 1-0, was Anfield at its best, with every tackle, shot and clearance cheered like a goal by the home supporters.

One of the famous comebacks in Champions League history happened at Anfield in 2019. After losing the first leg 3-0 at Barcelona, Liverpool returned to their home ground without two of their star attacking players, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Somehow, Jurgen Klopp's side turned the tie around, beating Barcelona 4-0, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly-taken corner finished by Divock Origi in the second half the standout moment.

Related Patrick Vieira Named 'Special' English Stadium With Best Atmosphere he Played in The Premier League icon played at plenty of grounds from all corners of the globe - but one stands out from the rest thanks to its raucous atmosphere.

2 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park is one of the most impressive stadiums in world football. The 'Yellow Wall' located behind the south stand of the ground is a sight to behold, especially for Champions League matches. Last season, Dortmund's home ground played a key role in them reaching their first Champions League final since 2013, but they ultimately lost 2-0 against Real Madrid.

Experiencing the 'Yellow Wall' and the atmosphere created inside the 81,365-capacity stadium is on the bucket list of many supporters across the world. In fact, Jamie Carragher couldn't resist last season, ditching his punditry duties and joining the Dortmund fans in the stands during their semi-final home leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

1 Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid

The Santiago Bernabeu has recently been renovated to make it one of the most spectacular venues in sport. Real Madrid's home ground, which opened in 1947, is the most legendary stadium in Champions League history, having seen four finals and memorable games involving Los Blancos, who have won the competition 15 times.

This stadium has seen some remarkable comebacks in recent years, including Madrid's victory against Man City in May 2022. Carlo Ancelotti's side found themselves 1-0 down on the night and 5-3 down on aggregate, with 90 minutes gone in the second leg. Rodrygo scored a quickfire double in added time, though, before Karim Benzema netted the winner in extra-time to stun Guardiola's side. Given the history of the venue with four Champions League finals and a number of memorable Real Madrid performances on the European stage, there is no ground more iconic than the Santiago Bernabeu.

Related Real Madrid ‘Set to Change Name’ of Iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium The reigning European champions are reportedly planning to simplify their stadium name for commercial purposes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/02/25.