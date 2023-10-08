Highlights There are some jersey numbers that have become something of an honorific at certain franchises, but which number means the most to each NFL team?

Green Bay Packers fans are loyal to their team's iconic #15 jersey. This number was worn by legendary quarterback Bart Starr, who led the Packers to five NFL championships, including victories in the first two Super Bowls.

Players like Michael Vick, Ray Lewis, and Jim Kelly have iconic jersey numbers that are revered by fans and represent their impact on their respective teams.

All it took was one camera shot of Taylor Swift sitting with the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, to get football fans and Swifties buzzing about a potential relationship. Add to that, Kelce led all NFL tight ends last season in receptions (110), receiving yards (1,338), and TDs (12).

That buzz has led to a major spike in purchases of Kelce's jersey. According to NFL.com, sales of his jersey shot up nearly 400% after Swift attended Kansas City's Week 3 win. Right now, the Kelce jersey is hot. The spike in jersey sales prompted us to ask a question: which jersey number is the most famous and most cherished for each NFL team?

Arizona Cardinals, #40

This jersey number will be an anomaly on the list. While Larry Fitzgerald was a stalwart for the franchise, and his #11 is widely popular, the #40 jersey has a far greater significance than catches and scores.

It was worn by the late Pat Tillman, who roamed the secondary for the Arizona Cardinals. While he played just 60 games, and had only three career interceptions, it was his unselfish and patriotic decision to retire and join the military that left a mark on NFL fans. Tillman was so emotionally struck by the events of 9/11, that he became an Army Ranger.

Tragically, Tillman was killed shortly after being deployed to fight in the Middle East in an event that remains extremely contentious to this day thanks in large part to two facts: Tillman's vehement opposition to the Iraq War shortly before his death, and that he was killed by close-range friendly fire. The Arizona Cardinals retired his number 40, so while no player will ever wear it again, fans continue to wear this jersey number with pride and patriotism.

Atlanta Falcons, #7

The most famous jersey in Atlanta Falcons history is the number 7 worn by quarterback Michael Vick. Vick was the first overall draft pick in 2001. He was exciting. He was electric. He was a rare left-handed quarterback who could throw and run. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which is the fastest recorded time for any player at his position.

He threw 60-yard bombs with the flick of his wrist, and evaded would-be tacklers every Sunday. Vick did have an ugly connection to a dog-fighting ring, but the quarterback served his time, and Vick's number 7 still reigns supreme in Falcons history—especially after rookie running back Bijan Robinson chose to rock number 7 for the Falcons in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens, #52

You need only remember how dominant the Baltimore Ravens' defense was for a long stretch during the 2000s. The heart and soul of that dominating unit was linebacker Ray Lewis. He chose number 52 because of his propensity to play cards, and there are 52 of them in every deck.

Lewis helped lead Baltimore to a pair of Super Bowl victories, he was a 13-time Pro Bowler, and was a member of the all-decade team for the 2000s. No other player symbolized the Ravens more than Lewis, and his number 52 jersey is iconic among Ravens fans.

Buffalo Bills, #12

The Buffalo Bills were more than just good from the mid-1980 to the mid-1990s. They stockpiled a ton of talent, the best of whom was quarterback Jim Kelly. Taken out of Miami as the 14th overall pick in 1986, the signal caller ran a high-powered offense that put up points in the blink of an eye.

They made four trips to the Super Bowl during that stretch as well, though they lost all four. Kelly owns virtually every Buffalo Bills passing record, and was the leader of a prolific offense that helped the Bills dominate the AFC for a decade.

Carolina Panthers, #1

Cam Newton led the Auburn Tigers to an unblemished, unbeaten record in 2010, leading the team to a BCS Championship. His impressive size and skills translated well to the NFL. A year before Cam came into the league, the Carolina Panthers were a laughingstock in the NFC South.

The team compiled a 2-14 record in 2010. Change was needed. Newton would provide it. In just his third year in the pros, he helped the Panthers go 12-4, and made it to the NFC Championship game. Two years later, Newton, in his number 1 jersey, would lead Carolina to a 15-1 record and a berth in the Super Bowl.

Newton made a splash from the minute he stepped on the field for the expansion Panthers. His contributions resonated with fans, and it's why his number 1 jersey is the most celebrated jersey in team history.

Chicago Bears, #34

While the aforementioned Panthers are a relative newcomer to the league, the Chicago Bears have been around forever. The franchise has had some fantastic players along the way. Older fans may harken back to the recently-deceased Dick Butkus and his number 51 jersey as the team's most famous.

But it was the 1985 Bears who captured the attention of the nation. They had a relentless defense, and brought a swagger not seen before. They even created a music video called "The SuperBowl Shuffle." One player who was part of the Super Bowl squad, but didn't have a major postseason impact was Walter Payton.

In his 11th year in the league... Payton was a player who had been mired on a franchise that had suffered pathetic results for most of his career. Through it all, Payton, wearing number 34, played like a consummate professional. Quiet and unassuming, his gorgeous style of running earned him the nickname, "Sweetness."

Simply put, you don't get a moniker like that unless you're something special, and considering Payton retired as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, he was definitely that. Payton died all too early from a rare liver disease at the age of 45. But his memory lives on, as does his famous #34.

Cincinnati Bengals, #85

One could make a case for Boomer Esiason and his number 7 as the most popular among Cincinnati Bengals jerseys. Ditto for center Anthony Munoz, and his number 78, who is regarded as one of the finest offensive lineman to ever dig his cleats into the turf to protect his QB.

But, when the dust clears, Chad Johnson's number 85 remains standing. The slick wideout made headlines when he actually raced a horse. He was brash and arrogant, but he backed it up with his play.

Johnson officially changed his name to Ochocinco (85 in Spanish). That's how much he revered the number 85. Chad Johnson gets the nod over some other formidable Bengals because of his dedication to the digits and his elite career in the orange and black stripes.

Cleveland Browns, #32

Obviously, the Cleveland Browns are not named after Jim Brown. But, they may as well be. When you see old clips of the team, it's usually of the Hall of Fame running back gashing opponents for big chunks of yardage. The Browns had been struggling for years before they nabbed the running back from Syracuse in the 1957 draft.

All he did was lead the league in rush yards his rookie season. And Brown never looked back. The next year, he ran for 1,527 yards, almost twice as many as any other back in the league. 12,312 yards later, and an early retirement, Brown went out as the game's all-time leading rusher at the time.

Dallas Cowboys, #88

One might immediately think of the dominating Dallas Cowboys teams of the 1990s, and all the uber-talented players they had. Troy Aikman's number 8 comes to mind, as does Emmitt Smith's number 22. Taking a left turn from that, number 88 is the team's most famous number. Why? It was worn by four different dynamic players, all wide receivers.

Drew Pearson donned the jersey first, and he was a pivotal cog in the Cowboys championship in 1977. Then, along came Michael Irvin. Talented and a bit cocky, he epitomized a swagger under the Jimmie Johnson-led teams that won titles in the 1990s. Irvin racked up 11,904 receiving yards and 65 TDs on his way to Canton, Ohio, where his bust stands tall in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dez Bryant was the third performer to throw on the 88 Cowboys jersey. While not as heralded as his predecessors of the 88, Bryant was solid. He played eight seasons in Dallas, accumulating 531 catches and 73 TDs. The tradition continues with the Cowboys current top wideout, Ceedee Lamb, who has donned the vaunted 88 jersey as well. With apologies to so many great Cowboys players, 88 looms largest.

Denver Broncos, #7

The Denver Broncos had made zero trips to the Super Bowl in their history. That was before John Elway came along and guided them to a pair of Super Bowl appearances in 1986 and 1987, though they lost both. Elway's number 7 has reached the level of iconic.

It was number 7 who engineered what's famously known as "The Drive," a 98-yard march down the field in five minutes and two seconds, besting the Browns in the AFC Championship en route to the Super Bowl. Elway and that 7 on his back didn't get back to the big game until late in his career, when he finally put the demons to rest.

His Broncos won consecutive Super Bowls in his final two years in 1997 and 1998. Along with some gaudy numbers, the championships cemented this passing, scrambling wizard's legacy as one of the greatest to play the position.

Detroit Lions, #20

When debate arises as to who the greatest running back in NFL history is, the name Barry Sanders enters the conversation, with good reason. This master of his craft endured a career on some miserable Detroit Lions teams. But every week, the consummate pro put on his number 20 jersey and waved his magic wand.

Sanders did things no one in the history of the game had done before. He zigged, zagged, cut, and reversed field to the tune of 15,269 career rushing yards. Everyone in the stadium knew the ball was going to 20. It didn't matter. Watching 20 was like watching a video game from the future.

He turned around would-be tacklers weekly, scampering his way into the end zone, and eventually the Hall of Fame. Not to mention that another All-Pro running back, Billy Sims, rocked Detroit's number 20 jersey in the early 1980s as well.

Green Bay Packers, #15

Before there was Brett Favre, before there was Aaron Rodgers, there was Bart Starr. The legendary quarterback laced up his cleats, put on the pads, and threw the number 15 jersey over his torso. Starr was precise, smart, and highly efficient. 15 was passing in a run-happy league, and he guided the Green Bay Packers to wins in the very first two Super Bowls.

He didn't get to play 16 games a season like those who followed him, so his numbers aren't indicative of what he meant to the Packers, their extremely loyal fan base, and to football as a whole. The number 15 jersey will live long and be remembered by Packers fans everywhere. And stories of his legacy will continue to be passed from generation to generation.

Houston Oilers, #34

We're going to group both Houston teams—the Houston Texans & Houston Oilers—together for the purpose of this list. While J.J. Watt has destroyed opposing quarterbacks, and endeared himself to fans, there was a legend who played long before Watt was even born.

The Oilers could have been the best team in the AFC in the late 1970s if it wasn't for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that was largely down to number 34. Earl Campbell didn't avoid his tacklers—he ran at them and through them. The bruising back ran straight forward, like a Mack truck barreling down the highway.

Nothing would stop the 1979 NFL MVP. When linebackers saw 34 break through the line, they shuddered. They hoped, as they should have, that another defender or two would come to help. That's what it took to take down this beast of a Hall of Fame back.

Indianapolis Colts, #18

All you need to do is say, "Indianapolis Colts," and images of number 18 are conjured up. Peyton Manning is synonymous with the franchise and its success. 18 slung passes all day every Sunday, and shattered team records.

When it was all said and done, Manning had amassed eye-popping, jaw-dropping numbers. 54,828 yards, 399 touchdowns with Indy, and a Super Bowl win later, 18 hung 'em up. There has never been, nor will there likely be a more beloved player for Colts fans.

Jacksonville Jaguars, #71

While quarterbacks dominate the list of players who wore unforgettable jersey numbers, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an anomaly. It was Tony Boselli, in his number 71, who kept his quarterbacks upright week in and week out. The Jags knew what they had in Boselli, making him the #2 overall pick in the 1995 draft.

The team understood the value of the guy protecting the blind side of a quarterback. The three-time First-Team All-Pro rarely got beat, and even more infrequently let defenders get to the QB on his watch. It's no surprise that the guy who put on number 71 for Jacksonville is often thought of as one of the greatest ever at his position.

Kansas City Chiefs, #15

He's only played 6 seasons at Arrowhead Stadium entering 2023, but the master of offense, in his number 15 jersey, has etched his name on the list of all-timers already. Patrick Mahomes can do it all. While Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to a championship, and Derrick Thomas was an amazing linebacker, it's Mahomes that does it literally from head to toe.

He's super athletic and skilled, but also possesses a very high football IQ. When opponents game plan for the Chiefs, it is all about how to deal with 15. Teams that face him know full well that they aren't going to stop him. They just hope to do enough to slow down this legend-in-the-making.

Oakland/Los Angeles/Las Vegas Raiders, #32

If there is one offensive play in Las Vegas Raiders history that is impossible to forget, it has to be the ridiculous run that put Marcus Allen on a pedestal. The Oakland tailback, wearing number 32, put a hit job on the Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII.

Allen was trapped, surrounded by defenders, with nowhere to go....except the end zone. Reversing field, 32 reeled off 74 yards for a touchdown. It was a highlight for the ages, and it was quintessential Marcus Allen.

However, Allen wasn't the first Raider to make the jersey famous, as one of the most feared players in NFL history, Jack "The Assassin" Tatum also donned the ol' number 32 for the Raiders.

Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers, #55

The Los Angeles Chargers have had loads of stars through the years. The jersey number that resonates most, however, has meaning beyond just playing ability. It's the memorable 55 of Junior Seau. He was the captain, the leader, the heart and soul of Chargers defensive units for over a decade.

55 was everywhere on the field, launching himself at ball carriers every Sunday. It was that very warrior-like play that ultimately led to tragedy. Seau retired from the game 20 years after he began. It felt like he would have continued to play if he could. But, concussion after concussion took a toll on 55.

Headaches became unbearable, and Seau committed suicide. How he did it was even more of an eye-opener. He shot himself in the chest, as opposed to the head. The reason Seau did this was so his brain could be preserved and studied, in hopes of doctors and science finding out as much information about the effects of CTE, a progressive and fatal disease of the brain caused by repeated injuries like the very concussions he suffered. RIP 55.

Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, #29

The Los Angeles Rams, like their Southern California counterpart Chargers, have also fielded plenty of skilled pros. You don't get called "The Greatest Show on Turf" for nothing. However, it was long before the Rams of the late 1990s and early 2000s wowed fans, that another player showed his wares. Number 29 was donned by running back Eric Dickerson, a generational talent.

He ran differently than others. He ran straight up, almost inviting tacklers who thought they had more surface area to hit. But 29 was able to get away with it. He was tough and he was fast. He topped 1,800 yards his rookie year, he set the single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards his second year, and two years later he topped 1,800 yards again.

He didn't last as long in the NFL as many would hope. But, 29 did it the way he wanted to. Prior to Dickerson, another impressive pro, wideout Harold Jackson, wore number 29 for the Rams. Jackson racked up three Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro nod in five years with the Rams in the 1970s, including one season during which he led the league with 13 touchdown receptions.

Miami Dolphins, #13

One could easily bring up the Miami Dolphins and say, "Dan Marino. 'Nuff said." He was one of a kind. Number 13 had an arm stronger than most anyone at his position, and his lightning fast release kept him from sack masters around the league.

The man in number 13 had the record for passing yards in a season, being the first QB to ever eclipse 5,000 yards in one year. In just his second season, Marino led the Dolphins to the Super Bowl. While he never won one in his illustrious career, 13 will live forever as one that the stat sheets can't lie about.

The number gains even more prominence in Miami franchise history when you consider that five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro safety Jake Scott also wore number 13 for the Dolphins during their glory years in the early 1970s. While the QB who wore 13 for the Dolphins never won a Super Bowl, the safety got himself two rings.