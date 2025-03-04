Summary West Ham's iconic claret and blue kit from 1999-2001 is etched in fans' memories and remains among the very best.

Wales' 1991 Umbro kit, worn during back-to-back historic victories, made fans fall in love with its basic but beautiful design.

The 1967 Celtic kit, worn by the Lisbon Lions, achieved European glory and became iconic worldwide due to its simplicity and success.

Britain, the cradle of football, has long been the proud custodian of some of the most iconic kits to grace the beautiful game. But a great kit isn’t just about eye-catching design; it’s the threads of triumph that truly elevate it to legendary status. After all, a shirt worn at times of glory becomes more than a uniform - it becomes an icon and gold standard for generations to follow.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has taken a deep dive into British football’s rich tapestry, unearthing the kits that still send collectors and fans into a frenzy. From England’s unforgettable 90s classics to Celtic’s simple-but-effective Lisbon Lions' masterpiece, here’s a definitive ranking of the most iconic kits in British football history.

Ranking factors:

How eye-catching the kit design is

Who wore the kit and what trophies were won wearing it

How sought-after they remain

10 West Ham United

Home - 1999-2001

Aston Villa, Burnley, and West Ham all sport claret and blue kits and have spent years competing in England’s top two divisions. However, it’s the latter of the trio that arguably wore the iconic colorway with the most flair during the late ’90s and early 2000s.

In an era when East London was home to a Harry Redknapp-led side featuring Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, and the mercurial Italian forward Paolo Di Canio, West Ham played with a swagger that remains etched in fans’ memories. For many supporters today, the nostalgia of those hopeful ‘Doc Marten’ days lingers, leaving them dreaming of a return to such thrilling times. Whether it be the rise of punk thanks to their sponsor, or that volley against Wimbledon ranked among the greatest Premier League goals, the Iron's home shirt between 1999 and 2001 deserves its place among the very best.

West Ham's 1999/2001 Home Shirt Details Manufacturer Fila Sponsor Dr Martens Iconic players Paolo Di Canio, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Trevor Sinclair, Stuart Pearce, Frederic Kanoute, Nigel Winterburn Iconic moments Paolo Di Canio's volley against Wimbledon 2000, UEFA Intertoto Cup 1999

9 Wales

Home - 1991

The rest of Britain remains frozen stuck in their efforts to outdo England in the FIFA World Rankings. Northern Ireland, due to their smaller size, struggle to make a significant impact, while Scotland consistently fall short of qualifying for major tournaments. However, Wales has had its share of successful periods, with none more memorable than 1991.

While the Euro 2016 campaign will always be cherished, it would take something extraordinary to overshadow the iconic 1991 Umbro kit. That year, with the likes of Neville Southall, Ryan Giggs, Ian Rush, Mark Hughes, and others, Wales secured back-to-back 1-0 victories against Brazil and Germany at the Cardiff Arms Park, solidifying a truly special chapter in Welsh football history. Thankfully, too, their basic but beautiful textured red shirt made it virtually impossible not to love everything about them at the time.

Wales' 1991 Home Shirt Details Manufacturer Umbro Sponsor None Iconic players Ian Rush, Neville Southall, Ryan Giggs, Mark Hughes, Gary Speed Iconic moments 1-0 victories over Brazil and Germany

8 Celtic

Home - 1967

Imagine this: it's 1967, the Beatles' Penny Lane and the Kinks' Waterloo Sunset are battling Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze and the Doors' Light My Fire for chart dominance, and the Summer of Love is pencilled in on the calendar. Life seemed as good as it could possibly ever get.

For Celtic fans, however, this year also marked the first - and only - time the green and white of Glasgow could proudly claim to be the very best in Europe. The Lisbon Lions, they were aptly named after pipping Inter Milan to that year's European Cup at Portugal's Estadio Nacional. In doing so, they made their green and white hooped home shirts famous the world over. Nothing blasé about it; no sponsors, no branding, not even the club crest, but that's what made it so awesome all the same as they lifted all five trophies they competed for that season.

Celtic's 1967 Home Shirt Details Manufacturer Umbro Sponsor None Iconic players Jimmy Johnstone, Billy McNeill, Bobby Lennox Iconic moments 1967 European Cup, Scottish Division One, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, Glasgow Cup

7 Scotland

Home - 1974-76

Scotland has long cycled through generations of "would haves," "could haves," and "should haves" in their quest to become the best team in Britain. Perhaps no era saw them more primed for continental glory than the mid-70s. With players like Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish, and Denis Law in their ranks, they certainly had reason to be optimistic.

In the end, however, they were unable to match the dominance of the Netherlands' total football or Franz Beckenbauer's West Germany. Yet, in the 1974 World Cup, they remained unbeaten, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament, only to miss out on the knockout stage after finishing third in a group that included Brazil, Zaire, and Yugoslavia. It’s a tale of "what could have been," and they did it all while sporting some seriously impressive blue and white kits, making it all the more special to be a Scot at the time.

.

Scotland's 1974-76 Home Shirt Details Manufacturer Umbro Sponsor None Iconic players Kenny Dalglish, Denis Law, Graeme Souness, Billy Bremner, Joe Jordan Iconic moments Unbeaten 1974 World Cup campaign

6 Liverpool

Home - 1989-91

When flicking through the annals of Liverpool's history, there are perhaps three key eras of indisputable success. There's the Bill Shankly era that reaped their first FA Cup triumph and sowed the seeds of the next glorious era. Then came the Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan regimes that turned the Reds into a bastion of invincibility. And lastly, the Jurgen Klopp renaissance period that saw a sleeping giant awake from a three-decade-long snooze in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

However, it’s a kit from between the second and third eras that stirs the most memories. The bright red home shirt, sponsored by Candy, worn between 1989 and 1991, may have only yielded one First Division title and two FA Charity Shields, but it perfectly embodied the "Liverpool way." Worn by a team managed by the club's greatest-ever player, Kenny Dalglish, and featuring stars like Ian Rush, John Barnes, and Alan Hansen, it’s a kit that now feels emblematic of the 1980s.

Liverpool's 1989-91 Home Shirt Details Manufacturer Adidas Sponsor Candy Iconic players John Barnes, Alan Hansen, Jan Molby, Ronnie Whelan, Ian Rush, John Aldridge, Peter Beardsley, Steve McManaman Iconic moments First Division, 2x FA Charity Shields, John Barnes' countless acts of solo magic

5 Arsenal

Away - 1991-93

Arsenal have always experimented with their alternative yellow kits, and the bright lemon colour has become entwined into the club's history. However, one yellow design comes out on top when looking at all the away kits in the Gunners' cloakroom.

Known as the 'bruised banana' kit, the shirt merges the colours of yellow and black perfectly and remains one of the best kits in Premier League history. We only have to go back to the 2019/20 season, when the North London club re-released a modern version of this strip which was met with great excitement from all football fashion fanatics. Like the previous entry, it might not have coincided with the club's most gilt-edged era - as it reeled in just the sole FA Cup - but its design is so iconic alone.

Arsenal's 1991-93 Away Shirt Details Manufacturer Adidas Sponsor JVC Iconic players Ian Wright, Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Paul Merson, Kevin Campbell, Alan Smith Iconic moments 1993 FA Cup

4 Newcastle United

Home - 1995-97

Newcastle were a Premier League powerhouse in the mid-90s despite falling short of any silverware. The zebra black and white stripes will always be connected to St James' Park and so will the unique brown ale logo at the heart of their most famous kit.

Challenging for titles while wearing a sponsor birthed from the Toon area made for the most perfect combination. Adidas kept it simple, and the Magpies took to the pitch in smart attire loved by everyone in the stadium. It was a shame the nostalgic sponsor only lasted four years in the Northeast, with NTL taking over the club's shirt in 2000. But that team of the 90s, who were rightly nicknamed "The Entertainers" during that period, will never be forgotten as the Toon Army look poised to revisit those halcyon days under their new Saudi-led hierarchy.

.

Newcastle United's 1995-97 Home Shirt Details Manufacturer Adidas Sponsor Newcastle Brown Ale Iconic players Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, David Ginola, Philippe Albert, Peter Beardsley Iconic moments Back-to-back Premier League runners-up, 1997 UEFA Cup quarter-final

3 England

Home - 1995-96

Paul Gascoigne, a famous victory against Scotland, and the birth of the song that goes something a bit like "football's coming home again..." - England in the summer of '96 was absolute fever pitch. Named hosts of that year's European Championship, all eyes were on the Three Lions ending 30 years of hurt as Terry Venables' dressing room was filled to the brim with icons.

Yet, a team with lots of icons in it doesn't guarantee success, as England would cruelly discover when they lost a semi-final penalty shootout against Germany thanks to misses from Chris Waddle and future manager Gareth Southgate. What it did guarantee, though, was an unforgettable kit - one so sought-after today that finding it for under £300 is a rarity. That summer saw countless magical moments in those home shirts with the centrally placed badge, and the white, sky blue, and black colourway remains an absolute classic.

.

England's 1995-96 Home Shirt Details Manufacturer Umbro Sponsor None Iconic players Paul Gascoigne, Gareth Southgate, Stuart Pearce, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Chris Waddle, David Platt, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Fowler, Les Ferdinand Iconic moments Euro '96 semi-finals, Gazza's volley against Scotland, "Three Lions" by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and The Lightning Seeds

2 Manchester United

Home - 1992-94