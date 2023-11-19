Highlights The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have a historic rivalry, with their Week 11 matchup potentially determining the division leader in the AFC North.

The longest rivalry in the AFC, the Browns and Steelers have met 144 times since their first game in 1950.

The rivalry has seen iconic games, including a 1991 win for the Browns under legendary coach Bill Belichick and a thrilling comeback victory for the Steelers in the 2002 playoffs.

Rivalries are one of the best parts of sports, especially in the NFL. Since they only play 16 games per regular season, it makes the rivalry games all the more special. One classic rivalry that will be renewing hostilities is the Cleveland Browns taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, and it should be a good one.

With both teams sitting with a 6-3 record, this one could decide the division leader. But regardless of the records, this game has always been a huge rivalry, despite how one-sided it was been for a few years. Some might even call this the best, most storied rivalry in the NFL.

These two teams are only separated by about 135 miles and have met 144 times. It is the oldest rivalry in the AFC, as their first game against each other came on October 1, 1950. The Browns came out on top 30-17. Their last meeting was September 18, 2023, and the Steelers took that one, 26-22. Since they are meeting for the 145th time, here are the top five most iconic games in this rivalry.

5 October 15, 1978 - Steelers 34 Browns 14

The Steelers swept the Browns in 1978 en route to their fourth Super Bowl in six years, and this was the second of the two matchups. The real story behind this game is about Pittsburgh Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert. Lambert was a bit of a hot head back in his day, and that showed in this one.

On second-and-19, Cleveland QB Brian Sipe looked for an open man but couldn’t find one. He scrambled, then headed out of bounds, but not before Lambert got him with a late hit. Lambert only grazed Sipe, so the rage he showed once the flag was thrown was valid.

However, Lambert proceeded to get in the face of the referee. So close that the ref could probably smell what the snarling linebacker ate for breakfast. Another flag was thrown, and that was when Lambert really lost it, which eventually got him ejected. But even with that distraction, the Steelers still came out with a 34-14 win. This was arguably the greatest Steelers team of all-time, after all.

A week later, Lambert was obviously still very bitter about the call. He was asked by Howard Cosell in an interview if there should be any rule changes for the safety of a quarterback, to which he scoffed:

Well, it might be a good idea to put dresses on all of them. That might help a little bit. I got called last week for a late hit on Brian Sipe but in my opinion, it was not a late hit.

4 November 22, 1959 - Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Cleveland Browns 20

The Browns came into this one on a five-game winning streak as they hosted the Steelers in what turned out to be a wild matchup. This was their second meeting of the season; Pittsburgh won the first one in the season opener. So, the Browns were ready for revenge, and they appeared to have control as they entered the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead. But don’t count out Steelers Hall of Fame QB Bobby Layne.

This was Layne’s 12th year in the league. He was still a formidable competitor and had a great group of receivers around him. With 40 seconds left in the game, Pittsburgh was still down six, but a 12-yard touchdown pass to Gem Nagler put the Steelers on top of Cleveland.

The Browns had one more chance for the win after that TD by Nagler, but kicker Lou Groza missed the game-winning 49-yard field goal attempt. He also missed a field goal on the Browns' first possession of the game. Layne completed 12 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a TD with no interceptions on the day.

3 September 24, 1978 - Pittsburgh Steelers 15 Cleveland Browns 9

Both teams were undefeated going into this late September matchup. The Browns had already blown a 9-0 lead, as they allowed the future Super Bowl champion Steelers to fight back to a 9-9 score that sent the game to an extra period. In overtime, Larry Anderson was up to return the kickoff for Pittsburgh as they got the ball first in extra time.

Anderson then fumbled for the second time on the day and the Browns appeared to have recovered the ball. However, the officials ruled that their whistles had blown prior to the ball coming out. Brutal call for the Browns.

Fans in the stadium and the Cleveland sideline were sure Anderson lost possession before the whistle, but there was no replay review back then, so everyone had to just swallow what they felt was an injustice against their team. The Steelers were now on offense, and it was time to get to work.

They then executed a play for the ages. QB Terry Bradshaw, who was named NFL MVP in 1978, handed the ball off to Rocky Bleier. Bleier gave it to wideout Lynn Swann on what looked like a wide receiver reverse. This is when it gets crazy. Swann lateraled the pigskin back to Bradshaw, then the “Blonde Bomber” threw, well, a bomb to Bennie Cunningham, and he strolled 37 yards into the end zone to grab the 15-9 win. This was Cleveland’s ninth straight loss in the Steel City and the first ever matchup to go to overtime—though certainly not the last.

2 October 26, 1980 - Browns 27 Steelers 26 ( HIGHLIGHTS

Going into this game, the defending-champion Steelers had won 13 of the last 15 meetings between the two teams. They were also without a ton of key players in this matchup, including QB Terry Bradshaw. Cliff Stoudt was at the helm for Pittsburgh. The Steelers got off to a great start, and it looked like they had this one early on.

Midway through the third quarter, Pittsburgh was up 20-7. Both teams scored before the fourth quarter began, but the Browns still had a lot of work to do. Good thing these were the Kardiac Kids led by Brian Sipe. In the final frame, Sipe found Gregg Pruitt on a seven-yard TD to cut into that lead a little more. Then he launched the game winner, an 18-yard toss to tight end Ozzie Newsome with 5:38 left on the clock to steal this victory away from Pittsburgh.

Sipe had a sensational performance, not only in that game but throughout the whole season. He would go on to be named the NFL’s MVP due in large part to his penchant for completing fourth-quarter comebacks just like this one. He had seven game-winning drives in 1979 and four more in 1980. On this day, Sipe completed 28 of 46 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in this close win.

1 January 5, 2003 - Pittsburgh Steelers 36 Cleveland Browns 33 ( HIGHLIGHTS

This Wild Card playoff matchup, just their second ever in the playoffs, goes down as the greatest contest in this long and storied rivalry. Ironically, the Steelers were led by the 2002 Comeback Player of the Year, quarterback Tommy Maddox. The Browns were ahead for almost the entire game, even with their backup QB.

Starting quarterback Tim Couch had broken his leg in the regular season finale, so Kelly Holcomb was up next. Holcomb played pretty well throughout, but he threw a huge interception in the fourth quarter, which opened the door for a comeback. With just over three minutes left in the game, Maddox drove the offense 77 yards down the field and hit Hines Ward on a five-yard pass to dig into the lead a little bit.

On the Browns' following drive, they had a very quick three and out. So, Pittsburgh got the ball back and plenty of time to work with. The Steelers went 61 yards down the field to put them inside the 10-yard-line, at which point Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala (yes, that's his real name, and it's amazing) ran it in for six with 54 seconds remaining.

Pittsburgh decided to go for two to put them up by three points. Receiver Antwaan Randle El found Jerame Tuman in the back of the end zone for the successful two-point conversion. That gave them a 36-33 lead, but Holcomb, who had thrown for 429 yards and three touchdowns, had no more answers. Maddox finished the day with 367 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

