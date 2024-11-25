Key Takeaways In its rich history, football has seen a plethora of incredible moments that will go down in history.

From incredible goals to the most unlikely of comebacks, these moments will forever capture the imagination.

GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 11 most iconic moments in football history.

There is no sport in the world quite like football. Nowhere else will you see the combination of drama, brilliance, skill, upset, and anguish all in one place. The unpredictability of the beautiful game makes it so beloved, but also creates moments that live forever.

Countless examples of goals and images will stand the test of time, so whittling it down to just 11 was an incredibly unenviable task. However, we have come up with a definitive list of the most iconic moments in football’s long history.

11 The Man Who Died Standing

Roberto Baggio's 1994 World Cup penalty miss

Heading into the 1994 World Cup, Roberto Baggio was the reigning Ballon d'Or holder and the greatest Italian player on the planet. Fortunately, he was backed up by an incredibly strong team eager to lift the famous trophy after finishing third when hosting just four years earlier.

The Azzurri made it all the way to the final, where they met Brazil in California. In a scrappy affair, the game went to penalties, where the team in yellow took the advantage. With the final kick, it was left to the unmistakable Baggio to keep his side in the game and take the spot kicks to sudden death. That was until the unthinkable occurred, and the legendary striker ballooned the ball over the bar to end his side's chances of becoming world champions. As the Brazilians celebrated, Baggio simply stood motionless, and hence the phrase ‘the man who died standing’ was born.

10 Germany 7-1 Brazil

The eventual 2014 World Cup winners eliminated the hosts in brutal fashion

While 1994 provided Brazil with one of their better days, 20 years later, they found themselves on the receiving end of one of their most humiliating defeats. When the World Cup came to football's spiritual home in 2014, there was immense pressure on Neymar and company to guide the Canarinha to glory for the first time since 2002.

With their star man out of action after sustaining an injury in the previous round, Luiz Felipe Scolari's men faced Germany in the semi-finals. By the 30-minute mark, they were 5-0 down. There was simply no stopping the German onslaught, and when the game finished 7-1, all those in yellow could do was sink to their knees as the realisation of what had just happened began to break the hearts of a nation in a way no one could have expected.

9 Leicester City's Premier League Title Victory

The Foxes started the season with odds of 5000-1

To put into context how shocking this moment was, here are just a few examples of things bookmakers considered more likely than Leicester City winning the Premier League: the Loch Ness Monster being found, Kim Kardashian becoming President of the United States, and Elvis Presley being discovered alive.

The Foxes had barely survived relegation the season before, and the hiring of Claudio Ranieri - widely seen as past his prime - raised plenty of eyebrows. Yet, 'The Tinkerman' worked his magic, and with star-making campaigns from the likes of N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Jamie Vardy, Leicester achieved the unthinkable. This was a once-in-a-million occurrence that, if mentioned 100 years from now, would sound like just a fairytale without any evidence.

8 Rene Higuita's Scorpion Kick Save

The Colombian produced one of the most famous images in the sport

In the modern-day game, this moment may not be so incredible given just how much focus is now placed on the quality that goalkeepers must showcase with the ball at their feet. Back in the 1990s, though, the role of a shot-stopper was completely different. It hadn't been that long since the pass-back rule was introduced.

With all this in mind, when fans at Wembley Stadium witnessed Colombian 'keeper Rene Higuita opt against a simple catch from a tame Jamie Redknapp effort and instead decide to scorpion kick the ball clear off his line, it is fair to say eyes were popping out of people's heads. The eccentric moment was one never seen before and never truly replicated to the same level since.

7 Manchester United Secure 1999 Treble

The Red Devils came from behind to win the Champions League

Although Manchester City have done it since, there's nothing quite like the first. And the way Manchester United completed their famous treble in 1999 made it all the more incredible. In 10 days, the Red Devils came from behind to beat Tottenham to capture the Premier League title, won the FA Cup with a rotated XI against Newcastle, and were then seconds away from agony as they went into the 90th minute a goal down against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Sir Alex Ferguson turned to the bench, bringing on Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in search of a goal. And he got more than he bargained for. Sheringham turned home an equaliser that looked set to send the game into extra time. Moments later, he glanced on another David Beckham corner, which found Solskjaer lurking at the back post to poke home the winner in the most dramatic ending to a European Cup final ever seen.

6 Lionel Messi Wins the 2022 World Cup

The Argentinian legend made up for the heartbreaking loss in 2014

The greatest player, lifting the greatest prize. No matter how many Ballons d'Or he won, had Lionel Messi never gotten ahold of the World Cup, there would always have been a Diego Maradona-sized shadow lurking over him in Argentina. The little magician had come so close yet so far in 2014 when he claimed the Player of the Tournament award but fell short at the final hurdle. Entering his late thirties, it was now or never.

The Argentines lost their opener to Saudi Arabia but regrouped, toppling the likes of the Netherlands before besting France in the final to finally give their talisman the one trophy missing from his cabinet. From there on in, it felt as though Messi's story was finally complete, bringing tears to the eyes of even his sternest critics.

5 Aguero Secures Man City's First Premier League Title

The Citizens beat rivals United to the crown in the most dramatic circumstances

In 2011, it appeared as though it was going to be so close yet so far for Manchester City in their quest to overcome their dominant neighbours in red and finally win their first Premier League title. They had done well to overcome an eight-point deficit, but when United won on the final day at Sunderland, it appeared it would all be for nothing as Roberto Mancini's men found themselves 2-1 down to relegation-threatened QPR.

Then, stoppage time hit. Edin Dzeko equalized in the 92nd minute before star signing Sergio Aguero smashed home the winner a couple of minutes later to hand City the crown. While Aguero would go on to become arguably the club's greatest-ever player, his legacy was cemented with this one unforgettable moment.

4 Liverpool's Istanbul Comeback

Steven Gerrard inspired Liverpool to the 2005 Champions League after being 3-0 down

If you looked on paper, you knew the odds were firmly stacked against Liverpool heading into the 2005 Champions League final. The Reds had done well to reach Istanbul, but they were facing Europe’s most intimidating outfit, filled with stars and serial winners. This was apparent as they fell 3-0 down by half-time with seemingly no way back.

The second half started with the Reds needing a goal and quickly. Which they got. And suddenly, AC Milan crumbled on the wet surface. With Steven Gerrard leading the way, the English side were level by the hour mark and would go on to secure the trophy on penalties in one of the biggest and most unexpected turnarounds in European history.

3 Geoff Hurst's 'Ghost Goal' in 1966 World Cup Final

Hurst would score a hat-trick but his second goal will forever be controversial

For the English, the 1966 World Cup final is iconic in itself because of what it represents—the only time the Three Lions stood head and shoulders above the rest in a major tournament. However, if there is one singular moment that encapsulates the entire game, it was Geoff Hurst's second goal, which to this day creates controversy.

As the ball was crossed into his path, the striker turned and hit a fierce strike towards goal, which smashed off the underside of the bar and bounced back out. Those in red cried goal, while West Germany wanted to play on. After consulting his linesman, the referee awarded the goal, which would prove to be crucial as Sir Alf Ramsey’s team went all the way at Wembley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geoff Hurst was the first of just two players to score a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final.

2 Zinedine Zidane Headbutts Materazzi

Zidane was sent off in his final ever game during the 2006 World Cup final

It was supposed to be the perfect ending. One of the greatest ever players, playing his final game on the grandest stage. In the tournament, he had rolled back the years to dominate. Things were looking this way for Zinedine Zidane when he scored the most outrageous panenka past Gianluigi Buffon to give France the lead against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final.

Marco Materazzi would be the man to level for Italy just over ten minutes later, and the two goalscorers would be involved in the most famous moment in World Cup final history come extra time. Zidane planted a gruelling headbutt into the Italian's sternum as revenge for the defender's comments about the playmaker's family. 'Zizou' was sent off, France lost on penalties, and the fairytale ending turned into a nightmare. There was no more poetic way to describe how football can take as much as it can give.

1 The Hand of God

Diego Maradona's excellence and evil was on full display during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final

"A little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God." That's what Diego Maradona said when asked about this controversial 'header' that knocked England out of the 1986 World Cup. Upon a second review, it was all the hand of Maradona and nothing else at all.

The quarter-final showed the maverick number 10 at his best and worst, as earlier he had scored one of the most incredible individual goals in football history. And yet, it was all overshadowed by this one moment of infamy, made worse by the fact it was ultimately justified, as Maradona would go on to lift the World Cup that year. His biggest admirers will claim it was genius. His detractors will say it was an act of unsportsmanlike evil. Whatever you call it, it's most certainly iconic.