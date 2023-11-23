Highlights Randy Moss had a memorable Thanksgiving performance against the Dallas Cowboys in 1998, scoring three touchdowns on just three catches for the Minnesota Vikings.

Tom Brady notched a perfect passer rating in leading his New England Patriots to a comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in 2010.

A 1929 NFL Thanksgiving game provided a pair of league records that still stand to this day.

Minus a few seasons during World War II, the NFL has held at least one Thanksgiving Day game every year since the league's inception in 1920. Naturally, with roughly a century's worth of games, there have been plenty of incredible individual efforts over the years, some of which resulted in new NFL records.

As you can imagine, narrowing this plethora of performances down to just 10 was quite challenging. And you likely won't agree with every entry you see here. Or perhaps the order won't be to your liking. Nevertheless, this is what we've got for the 10 most iconic NFL Thanksgiving performances of all time.

Read more: Why the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving

10 Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota Vikings — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1998

Heading into the 1998 NFL Draft, Randy Moss was certain he'd be selected by the Dallas Cowboys, which just happened to be his favorite team growing up. But as the Cowboys (and several other teams) were concerned with some off-the-field issues that plagued the West Virginia native a few years earlier, they chose to pass with the No. 8 overall pick, instead opting for defensive end Greg Ellis.

Moss, of course, fell to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 21 and essentially vowed revenge on America's Team. As luck would have it, he wouldn't have to wait long to get his first crack at the Cowboys as the Vikings visited Dallas on Thanksgiving Day in 1998.

While the future Hall of Famer had just three catches that afternoon, they were all for 50 yards or more, and every single one of them resulted in a touchdown.

REC YDS AVG TD 3 163 54.3 3

Moss and the Vikings left Texas Stadium that Thanksgiving with a 46-36 victory.

While Tony Romo first signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003, the Eastern Illinois alum didn't make his first NFL start until 2006, replacing a struggling Drew Bledsoe.

While his first four starts were solid and resulted in three Dallas victories, it was Romo's fifth start that truly put him on the map. And it just so happened to come in front of the whole country on Thanksgiving Day.

Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Romo was nearly flawless, completing 22 of 29 passes for 306 yards with five touchdown passes and zero interceptions to earn a 148.9 passer rating.

CMP ATT CMP% YDS TD INT RTG 22 29 75.9 306 5 0 148.9

The Cowboys cruised to a 38-10 victory that afternoon to improve to 7-4 on the season. That Thanksgiving Day performance was one of two five-touchdown games for Romo during his career, the other coming against the Denver Broncos in 2013.

8 Barry Sanders, RB, Detroit Lions — vs. Chicago Bears , 1997

As the Detroit Lions have hosted more Thanksgiving Day games than any other team in NFL history, it's only fitting to include the greatest player in franchise history on our list—that, of course, being Barry Sanders.

One of the great things about the NFL on Thanksgiving during the 1990s was knowing you'd get a chance to see Sanders do something special. And in 1997, against the Chicago Bears, the former Oklahoma State standout delivered one of his many iconic performances and made a little NFL history in the process.

Just four days earlier, Sanders had rushed for 216 yards in a 32-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. And while he didn't reach that number against Chicago, he still provided a whirlwind of highlights as he rushed for 167 yards on just 19 carries and scored a season-high three touchdowns. Sanders made a living making defenders look foolish, and there was no shortage of that during the Lions' 55-20 romp over the so-called Monsters of the Midway.

CAR YDS AVG TD LONG 19 167 8.8 3 40

What also made that Thanksgiving so special was that Sanders surpassed Eric Dickerson for second place on the NFL's all-time rushing list. The performance also contributed to the only 2,000-yard season of his illustrious career, which earned him his first and only NFL MVP award. Sanders, of course, abruptly retired following the 1998 season.

7 Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots — vs. Detroit Lions , 2010

Now, what would any kind of "iconic" NFL list be without seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady? While many players can't handle the spotlight of a national television audience, that was obviously never much of an issue for TB12, which, of course, is why he has those seven Super Bowl rings.

In 2010, Brady and his New England Patriots traveled to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions. Nobody expected the Lions to truly compete with the powerful Pats, but they actually held a 17-10 lead at halftime. But over the final 30 minutes, Brady did Brady things and threw four touchdown passes to lead New England to an easy 45-24 victory, earning his first and only perfect passer rating of the 2010 campaign.

CMP ATT CMP% YDS TD INT RTG 21 27 77.8 341 4 0 158.3

Brady ended the year with 36 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in leading the Patriots to a 14-2 regular-season record, taking home NFL MVP honors for the second time.

Read more: Top 10 passing seasons in NFL history, ranked by yards

6 Bob Griese, QB, Miami Dolphins — vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1977

In 1975 and 1977, the NFL took hosting duties away from the Dallas Cowboys and gave the then-St. Louis Cardinals a shot at the holiday. But while the overall response was negative, which is why Dallas resumed hosting in 1978 and has hosted every season since, the second game in St. Louis provided one of the all-time great Thanksgiving performances.

The 1977 campaign marked the 11th for Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese, and many believed his best days were behind him. But the two-time Super Bowl champ still had some gas left in the tank and proved that by earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career. And his performance against the Cardinals on Thanksgiving undoubtedly contributed to that.

Facing a St. Louis squad that had won six in a row, Griese threw for 206 yards as the Dolphins waltzed to a 55-14 victory. Oh, did we forget to mention that of his 15 completions that day, six went for scores?

CMP ATT CMP% YDS TD INT RTG 15 23 65.2 207 6 1 115.4

In addition to earning First-Team All-Pro honors, Griese finished second in the NFL MVP voting, losing to legendary Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. The 55 points scored by the Dolphins that Thanksgiving Day stood as the franchise record until Tua Tagovailoa & Co. dropped 70 on the Denver Broncos in 2023.

5 Walter Stanley, WR, Green Bay Packers — vs. Detroit Lions, 1986

Unlike the vast majority of the players on this list, Walter Stanley was never considered a superstar. He never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team and scored just six touchdowns his entire career. But for one day on Thanksgiving in 1986, the Mesa College (now Colorado Mesa University) product was the best football player on the planet. And on just that one day alone, Stanley scored three times, accounting for half of his career total.

In 1986, Stanley and his Green Bay Packers visited the Detroit Lions on Turkey Day for what was then an NFC Central showdown. And while neither team was any good (they combined for nine wins that year), the rivals put on an instant classic with Stanley taking center stage.

Used as both a wide receiver and a punt/kick returner, the Chicago native showcased all of his skills that afternoon. As a wideout, he caught just four passes but made all of them count as he racked up 124 yards and scored two touchdowns, the second of which cut the Lions' lead to 37-30 late in the third quarter.

With less than a minute remaining in the final frame, Detroit was clinging to a 40-37 lead but was forced to punt the football away. And Stanley was there waiting, taking the Jim Arnold kick back 83 yards to the house with 41 seconds remaining, giving Green Bay an improbable 44-40 victory. In total, Stanley had 287 all-purpose yards on the day.

REC YDS AVG TD 4 124 31.0 2

KICK RET YDS AVG TD 3 50 16.7 0

PUNT RET YDS AVG TD 2 113 56.5 1

What's wild is that Stanley was never supposed to return that final punt, as he'd been ordered to signal for a fair catch. But he went with his instincts and put the cherry on top of a career day.

No matter what you may think of him as an overall human being, there's no getting around the fact that O.J. Simpson was a fantastic football player.

In 1976, Simpson was coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season and was on his way to a fifth when his Buffalo Bills visited the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving Day matchup at the old Pontiac Silverdome.

Now, what's wild about this particular game is that after the first quarter, which ended in a scoreless tie, the Bills were never really in it as the Lions reeled off 20 straight points and cruised to an easy 27-14 victory. And while many watching at home may have tuned out, those who stuck around witnessed what, at the time, was the greatest single-game rushing performance in NFL history.

Just three seasons earlier, in 1973, the year in which Simpson became the first ever to surpass the 2,000-yard barrier (and in just 14 games, no less), the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner also set the single-game rushing record with a 250-yard performance against the New England Patriots.

But during this Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions, The Juice broke loose and beat his own record by rushing for 273 yards on 29 carries. He also accounted for both of Buffalo's touchdowns.

CAR YDS AVG TD LONG 29 273 9.4 2 48

Simpson's record wouldn't last as long the second time around as Walter Payton set a new mark with a 275-yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings just under a year later.

3 Jim Benton, WR, Cleveland Rams — vs. Detroit Lions, 1945

For those unaware, the Los Angeles Rams were founded in 1936 as the Cleveland Rams and called the state of Ohio home for 10 seasons before making the move (well, their first move) to California.

In the early years of the franchise, one of the big stars on the team was wide receiver (then called an end) Jim Benton, who joined the Rams in 1938 following an All-American career at the University of Arkansas, where he remains among the all-time receiving leaders to this very day.

After several seasons without games on Thanksgiving Day due to World War II, the NFL resumed its Turkey Day tradition in 1945. As the Allies celebrated victory in Europe, the Detroit Lions hosted the Rams at Briggs Stadium, where more than 40,000 people watched Benton do something that had never been done before.

It's no secret that the NFL was once more of a running league, which is why receivers typically didn't have eye-popping numbers. In fact, prior to 1945, the league leader in receiving yards only topped the 1,000-yard mark once, that being the Green Bay Packers' Don Hutson in 1942 with 1,211.

The second to do so was Benton, who amassed 1,067 yards in 1945, which was made possible with his record-setting performance against Detroit on Thanksgiving, one during which he made NFL history by becoming the first to ever hit the 300 receiving yard mark in a single game, catching 10 passes from NFL MVP Bob Waterfield for 303 yards.

REC YDS AVG TD 10 303 30.3 1

Benton and the Rams went 9-1 that season and won the franchise's first title, defeating the team now known as the Washington Commanders in the NFL Championship Game.

2 Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts — vs. Detroit Lions , 2004

As a five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion, Peyton Manning obviously had plenty of astonishing individual performances throughout his Hall of Fame career, one of which came on Thanksgiving Day in 2004 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Coming into this Turkey Day matchup with the Detroit Lions, Manning already had three five-touchdown games to his credit. And we're not talking for his career. We're talking just that 2004 campaign alone, which had him in a great position to break Dan Marino's NFL record of 48 touchdown passes in a single season.

But following the Colts' 41-9 demolition of Detroit, Marino's mark was essentially guaranteed to fall as Manning threw six touchdown passes in the victory (with only five incompletions), the first three to Brandon Stokley and the second three to Marvin Harrison. Perhaps the most impressive part of this performance was the fact that Manning didn't even play the fourth quarter, as Indianapolis was obviously in full control.

CMP ATT CMP% YDS TD INT RTG 23 28 82.1 236 6 0 141.4

Manning finished the season with 49 touchdown passes to break Marino's record and was named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

1 Ernie Nevers, FB, Chicago Cardinals — vs. Chicago Bears, 1929

Way back when Chicago had two franchises, the Bears and Cardinals had some memorable battles for the Windy City in the early years of the league, including a Thanksgiving Day matchup in 1929 that resulted in a pair of NFL records that both still stand to this day.

For those who don't know Ernie Nevers, he was one of the first athletes to ever compete in both Major League Baseball and the National Football League, although not simultaneously. Nevertheless, the Stanford alum was obviously an incredible and versatile athlete. And when we say versatile, we mean it in every sense of the word, especially in regard to his football career.

While technically listed as a fullback, Nevers was also a kicker and even stepped in at quarterback every now and then. On several occasions during his NFL career, he accounted for every single point his team scored, a list that includes the Cardinals' Thanksgiving Day victory over the Bears in 1929.

On that day at Comiskey Park, Nevers scored six rushing touchdowns, a record he held on his own until the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara tied it in 2020 against the Minnesota Vikings. The kicker (pun fully intended) is that Nevers also recorded four PATs in the victory, giving him 40 total points for the day, a mark that has yet to be broken.

As formal NFL statistics are incomplete prior to 1932, it's unclear how many carries or yards Nevers totaled that afternoon, which is why we didn't include a box score here. But we do know the 40-point effort was legit and seriously may stand until the end of time.

While he played just five NFL seasons, Nevers was a First-Team All-Pro selection every year of his career and was a member of the very first class inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 NFL Thanksgiving games of all time