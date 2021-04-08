Highlights Peter Drury replaced Martin Tyler as Sky Sports' main commentator at the start of the season after establishing himself as one of the best commentators in sports broadcasting.

Some of the most iconic moments in football history have been beautifully captured by Drury's commentary, including goals by Scott McTominay, Vincent Kompany, and Wayne Rooney.

Drury's commentary not only enhances the moments themselves but also becomes memorable in its own right.

Not only is the action that we see on the pitch important, but the words that reverberate around the drama and delirium take football to that next level in entertainment. Peter Drury is one of the most poetic commentators on the scene, with his extensive thesaurus elevating action on the pitch to transcend it into “goosebumps” moments. When fans hear Drury’s voice, they know what to expect.

The 53-year-old broadcaster has been on the microphone for almost two decades and has become a household name for football fans around the world, telling the tales of some of the greatest moments in football. Drury recently took over as the main commentator for Sky Sports ahead of the 2023/24 season after Martin Tyler announced he was leaving the organisation.

Olivier Giroud’s goal against Leicester City and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s League Cup final strike just miss out on this list - but are most certainly honourable mentions to what is an impressive CV for Drury. But which moment comes out on top? Scroll down to see the 10 most iconic Peter Drury commentary moments of all time...

10 Scott McTominay vs Manchester City

One of the slightly more recent footballing moments that encapsulates how eloquent Drury can be, while also summing this goal up perfectly. The Red Devils getting one over on their rivals has become a rarity over the past decade, but this is certainly one to remember as United did the league double over City during the 2019/2020 season.

As Scott McTominay sealed the win for Manchester United against their local rivals by capitalising on an extremely rare Ederson mistake, Drury spoke only a sentence that perfectly explained what had just taken place in front of his eyes. This tweet captures the occasion and Drury in one of his finest commentating moments.

9 Michy Batshuayi vs Atletico Madrid

The stage was set for Batshuayi in what was an action-packed Champions League encounter in the Spanish capital. After receiving a hostile reception from the home fans when subbed on with eight minutes to play, the Belgian won it for Chelsea in the final minute of stoppage time, to which Drury shouted: “Steal, steal, wonderful steal from Chelsea and Conte.” One of Chelsea’s most memorable European nights and brilliantly echoed by Drury.

The Italian manager has earned a reputation for finding a way to win games by hook or by crook, but this Champions League victory will be one of the sweeter successes as Conte got one over fellow tactician, Diego Simeone, in an aggressive atmosphere. The moment is dramatic enough in its own right, but the words added by Drury give it an even stronger edge.

8 Mohamed Salah vs Chelsea

This goal lifted the roof off Anfield and Drury out of his seat, as he couldn't hide his sheer excitement when Salah’s shot thundered past Kepa into the back of the net for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side needed to win in order to keep pace with Manchester City in pursuit of the Premier League title and Salah's incredible strike past a despairing Kepa Arrizabalaga sealed the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

“That is beyond special.” Those were the first words that were stated by Drury after a period of stunned silence, as the crowd applauded what was a special goal from a talented footballer. Liverpool may not have gone on to win the league title during that campaign, but this goal will be one they can revisit over and over again with the strike itself enhanced by the words from Drury.

7 Vincent Kompany vs Leicester City

A goal that pretty much secured the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2019, and what a way to do it. After the former Citizens’ skipper blasted Pep Guardiola’s side closer to retaining their domestic glory, Drury vocalised his response in just two words, “captain fantastic.”

With City needing a win to ensure their fate remained in their own hands in one of the greatest title races we have ever seen against Liverpool, the Belgian centre-back strolled forward before unleashing a powerful effort into the top corner of the Leicester net. Teammate Sergio Aguero even admitted that he told Kompany not to shoot, such was the rarity of the big defender pulling out a moment like this. Talk about clutch.

6 Eric Dier vs Colombia

This was a moment that sent the nation wild with excitement. The words “England win on penalties” is something that wasn’t heard of since 1996 - but the Three Lions managed to do it on the biggest stage in international football. Drury shouted: “History has been made for this new team, new territory,” as they hadn’t reached the quarter-finals since 2006. What a feeling and a symbolic choice of words.

The story didn't end there either for that England side, as they would go on to reach the semi-finals before suffering a devastating extra-time defeat at the hands of Croatia. Had they gone on to win their first World Cup since 1966, we can only imagine the passion and emotion that would have spilled out of Drury, such is his genius on the microphone.

5 Siphiwe Tshabalala vs Mexico

The year 2010 signified the first World Cup in history to take place in Africa - and what a way to kickstart the tournament by South Africa’s Siphiwe Tshabalala. After giving the hosts the lead midway through the second half, the stadium erupted into joy which also brought Drury out in the frenzy. “Goal for South Africa. Goal for all Africa,” he emphatically put in such a timely manner, with the goalscorer pulling out some iconic dance moves with his teammates in celebration.

Not only was this a huge goal for the entire nation - with the world watching - but the quality of the goal often gets overlooked when people discuss it. Some silky build-up play from the host nation led to a brilliant through ball to send the rapid winger through on goal. Tshabalala certainly didn't play it safe as he unleashed a vicious strike into the top corner of the net. This was a goal worthy of some excellent Drury commentary for both the moment and the brilliance of the finish.

4 Thierry Henry vs Real Madrid

One of Arsenal’s most famous goals in their unforgettable run leading up to the 2006 Champions League final in Paris. Real Madrid stood in their way and the Gunners’ legendary striker Thierry Henry stole the show at the Santiago Bernabeu - while donning the now iconic yellow away strip - with a stunning solo goal.

When the ball whistled past Iker Casillas, Drury went to town on the vocals, and he drooled over Henry’s finish. “Arsenal has been the thrusting force of this tie. Thierry Henry - the Gunner Galactico.” It's pretty astonishing how he comes with such beautiful sentences in the heat of the moment, with the world watching.

3 Sergio Aguero vs QPR

One of the greatest moments in Premier League history had to be accompanied by Drury himself - and he did not fail on this occasion. With the last kick of the 2011/12 season, Sergio Aguero struck home to give Manchester City their first Premier League title. This gave the Citizens a historic triumph over their fierce rivals Manchester United, after the Red Devils believed the trophy would once again be heading to Old Trafford until the Argentine had the final say.

“It’s just the most extraordinary scenario you could have dreamt up.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Peter. While some will remember Martin Tyler's perhaps more famous commentary on this occasion, it has to be said that both men should be given due praise for reacting in a brilliant way to one of the greatest Premier League moments we are likely to see.

2 Wayne Rooney vs Manchester City

“What a goal, at what a time, in what a place, what a player.” Wow, just wow. This scintillating moment in Manchester United’s history was arguably one of Peter Drury’s best moments in his commentating career, as Rooney scored a stunning bicycle kick to topple their local rivals in 2011. The strike ranks right among the best of Rooney's Premier League goals. Drury’s comments here are enough to give anyone the chills.

This incredible goal lives long in the memory of not only Manchester United fans but all Premier League fans. Many will be able to recall and recite the words of Drury on the day without a second thought. Being able to remember the commentary just as much as the goal itself is one of the biggest compliments that can be given to the man behind the microphone.

1 Kostas Manolas vs Barcelona

It simply had to be the “Greek God in Rome” remarks that saw Kostas Manolas top this list. Roma came from 3-1 down against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final to win on away goals, with Manolas getting the winner with eight minutes to play.

There could not have been a better man to be behind the microphone for what turned out to be a historic encounter, and one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time. The emotion poured into the commentary was particularly apt on this occasion as the underdogs proved that anything can be achieved with their memorable triumph over one of the best teams in the world at the time.