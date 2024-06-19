Highlights Kylian Mbappe's broken nose at Euro 2024 has led to news of him wearing a mask to play through the rest of the tournament.

Protective masks made of light materials offer protection without hindering comfort or safety during play.

Many iconic players, such as Petr Cech and Robert Lewandowski, have played with protective masks after injuries.

Unlike the case in other sports, such as American football or ice hockey, footballers have hardly any protection when they enter the field of play. The only common feature for all players are shin guards, used to prevent the risk of dangerous tackles and potential leg breaks. More recently, we have seen players opt to use masks to cover their face when they have suffered a facial injury.

Made from materials that are as light as they are strong, these masks are designed to protect players from injuries that have not yet fully healed, despite the fact that authorities are taking more and more seriously the issues inherent in head impacts that can occur during a match. While these protective masks are undoubtedly not the most aesthetic or comfortable to wear, they represent a good compromise for players to be able to play without fear of aggravating their injuries.

It is a solution that could well suit Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a terrible collision with Kevin Danso during France's opening match at Euro 2024 against Austria, and whose nose was broken. This article now lists the 10 most iconic players to wear a mask in football history.

10 Most Iconic Players to Wear a Mask Rank Player Club 1 Petr Cech Chelsea 2 Paolo Maldini AC Milan 3 Paul Gascoigne Lazio 4 John Terry Chelsea 5 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 6 Victor Osimhen Napoli 7 Michael Ballack Bayer Leverkusen 8 Memphis Depay PSV Eindhoven 9 Giampaolo Pazzini ACF Fiorentina 10 Emilson Cribari Lazio

10 Emilson Cribari

Lazio

It was in August 2007, during a Champions League match between Lazio and Dinamo Bucharest, that Edmilson Cribari found himself the victim of a major mishap. It was only the 23rd minute when the Brazilian was forced off, and a few hours later it was learned that he had fractured his jaw, cheekbone and orbital floor.

After an operation, the rugged defender did everything in his power to make the team sheet for the return match 12 days later. For the occasion, he wore a mask, which he would later customise in the colours of Lazio, with an eagle, and then in those of Brazil, his native country, for the Rio carnival. For all these reasons, the Laziale Curva Nord named him the club's bravest player.

9 Giampaolo Pazzini

Fiorentina

It's almost painful to imagine catching a goalkeeper coming in at full speed, pointing straight at him, in the face. Yet that is exactly what happened to Giampaolo Pazzini. In 2009, during a match between his Sampdoria side and Lazio, the Italian striker was the victim of a huge collision with the Romans' Uruguayan goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera.

The result was a broken nose and a trip to the operating table. A week later, on his return to the pitch, the No10 appeared wearing a rather special mask. On the left, a large "10" - his number - could be seen; on the right, above his eye, his nickname, "Pazzo", stood out. An accessory he wore for his first post-injury goal, and which he likened to a sort of lucky charm after the match.

8 Memphis Depay

PSV Eindhoven

Some may have forgotten, but it was at PSV Eindhoven that Memphis Depay began to make an impression on Europe's biggest clubs. In fact, it was there in 2014 that the Dutchman was also forced to wear a protective mask, the result of an elbow received in the face by a Vitesse player.

It was a unique shell made to measure to prevent it from slipping when it came into contact with the Dutch striker's face, but also in reaction to sweat. And, to make sure it wouldn't move, an elastic band was placed at the top of its head, ensuring optimum support. It was an early setback that did not prevent him from going on to embark on a career that many players could only dream of.

7 Michael Ballack

Bayer Leverkusen

In 2011, when Michael Ballack was only a few months away from retirement, the German midfielder was playing for Bayer Leverkusen, a club he had already played for between 1999 and 2002, and which he had decided to return to before embarking on a final adventure in Major League Soccer.

In November, during a Bundesliga match against Freiburg, the 35-year-old suffered a broken bone in his nose. The injury did not prevent him from returning to the pitch the following week. Wearing a charcoal-black mask, reminiscent of the colours of his shirt, Ballack looked like his old menacing self, patrolling the midfield with a new villainous look to him.

6 Victor Osimhen

Napoli

The images of Victor Osimhen celebrating his goals by removing his protective mask will have been among the most memorable of the 2022/23 season. The Nigerian centre-forward was one of the main architects of Napoli's Serie A triumph, scoring 26 league goals in the process.

He owes part of his success to Milan Skriniar, then at Inter Milan in 2021, with whom he was involved in a terrible collision during an aerial duel. Suffering multiple fractures (eye socket, left cheekbone), he underwent a major operation that kept him off the pitch for months and forced him to live with metal screws in his jaw. However, after a delicate operation, the striker was able to return to the pitch and play under the protection of a custom-made mask.

5 Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

It was a Klassiker that left its mark on Robert Lewandowski's face. When the Poland international met up with his former club Borussia Dortmund again in 2015 for one of the Bundesliga's most memorable matches of the season, the centre-forward saw his game take on a dimension he had certainly never imagined.

An encounter with his ex that would leave its mark on him, including a fractured nose and jaw. A memory engraved in his skin, he then had to wear a protective mask, which obviously did not prevent him from continuing to terrorise opposing defences with his numerous goals.

4 John Terry

Chelsea

An exemplary captain. In 2007, while Chelsea were playing Fulham in one of the many derbies that make up the Premier League - the West London derby - John Terry suffered a violent blow from Cottagers player Clint Dempsey. Bad news for any other player, especially when the action took place as early as the third minute of the game.

But for the Blues legend and one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, that was not the case. So much so that he gritted his teeth until half-time before receiving first aid. The result: a cheekbone fracture and a transparent protective mask that made the English defender look even more like a fierce warrior.

3 Paul Gascoigne

Lazio

The mask worn by Paul Gascoigne in 1993 almost looked as if it had come straight out of a science fiction film - or a crime thriller. The result of a violent elbow strike by Dutch captain Jan Wouters during a qualifying match for the 1994 World Cup, the first ever to be held in the United States, Gazza's fractured cheekbone forced him to wear a protective mask.

The Lazio midfielder wore a distinctive beige mask, both for club and country, for the rest of the season. that covered his entire left cheek. A true cinematic antagonist from the 1990s.

2 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

It's an injury that football historians have seized upon and renamed the "derby fracture". In 2003, AC Milan's elegant and no less legendary - he's certainly one of the greatest centre-backs in history - Paolo Maldini fractured his nasal septum after an aerial duel with Inter's Bobo Vieri in the famous and electrifying Milan derby - the Derby della Madonnina.

It was a setback that kept him out of action in Italy for several weeks, before he made his comeback in the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final against Ajax Amsterdam. The cameras present to cover the event captured images of the Rossoneri player wearing a rather unsightly transparent mask.

1 Petr Cech

Chelsea

He is perhaps the most iconic player to have worn protective gear. The first, and one that cannot be separated from the Czech keeper, is undoubtedly the protective helmet he wore back in 2006, after receiving a violent involuntary knee blow to the skull - causing a fracture that could have been fatal if doctors were to believe it - from Reading midfielder Stephen Hunt.

Five years later, it was against Blackburn Rovers that the former Stade Rennais goalkeeper suffered another misfortune, breaking his nose in the process. Another injury which forced him to wear not one, but two protective masks.