Highlights Reed Sheppard proves to be an outlier shooter and elite athlete, possibly indicating star potential.

Stephon Castle clears up height confusion, possesses size advantage as a combo guard or point guard.

Yves Missi's draft stock rises due to physical attributes and defensive presence, fitting in with tall prospects.

The NBA Draft Combine is essentially a final showcase for the year's draft hopefuls. Invited attendees can use this event to boost their draft stock by proving their physical measurements, excelling in drills that test ability and agility, and even competing in scrimmages against other top prospects. Many players have elevated their ultimate draft positions through the Combine in past drafts, and 2024 won't likely be an exception.

In a draft class without any guaranteed future stars, or at least without a pretty safe bet to become a franchise cornerstone, draft boards should vary greatly from team to team. Scouts and general managers will be grinding game tape, private workouts, and the results from this past Combine in hopes of identifying some indicators of potential development into impactful players.

This draft is said to have few players with star potential but a deep roster of high-level role guys. Something like surprising athleticism or budding perimeter skills could take an expected utility player into an All-Star caliber talent down the road.

This Combine proved to unearth quite a few interesting nuggets that should ultimately impact the 2024 NBA Draft. Here are five of the most impactful results from the 2024 NBA Draft Combine:

1 Reed Sheppard - Max Vertical: 42.0”

2023-24 stats: 12.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.5 APG, 2.5 SPG, 53.6% FG, 52.1% 3FG, 83.1% FT

In a draft that’s lacking high-ceiling potential superstars, a player with a lofty floor like Reed Sheppard has been mocked in spots that would normally be reserved talents that could grow into franchise cornerstones.

While Sheppard might not have the size or statistical profile that projects to be an All-Star, he has shown the versatility and ability to impact the game that suggests that he could be a top-tier glue guy who could positively influence a team from day one.

Highest max verticals 2024 NBA Draft Combine Devin Carter 42.0" Trentyn Flowers 42.0" Keshad Johnson 42.0" Reed Sheppard 42.0" Trevon Brazile 41.0"

Unfortunately, Sheppard’s physical measurements didn’t shock the world. At 6’1.75” and 181.6 lbs, he turned out to be as small as he looked on television. Since 2011, there have only been a handful of players who clocked in at under 6’2” and 185 lbs at the combine and went on to have successful NBA careers: Brandon Knight, Kemba Walker, Dennis Schroder, Seth Curry, Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, Trae Young, and Collin Sexton.

Every single one of those guards that carved out a long-term role in the NBA was either a plus athlete or an outlier outside shooter, except Tyus Jones who is a solid athlete but mostly earns his keep with his IQ over his physical gifts. Sheppard’s 42-inch vertical surpassed that of every single one of those aforementioned players, although Collin Sexton was never officially measured.

At the combine, Sheppard proved to be an outlier outside shooter and an athlete well above his peers. That gives him star potential that might not jump out at scouts examining his box scores or even his game tape.

2 Stephon Castle - Height w/o shoes: 6’5.5”

2023-24 stats: 11.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.9 APG, 47.2% FG, 26.7% 3FG, 75.5% FT

Stephon Castle’s height was a huge topic of discussion following the NBA Draft Combine, but not for the usual reasons a player’s measurement might be worth mentioning. Originally, NBA.com had reported that Castle clocked in at just 6’2”. While that’s not terribly small, it certainly wouldn’t have been ideal for a combo guard who struggles to shoot from distance.

Tallest guards 2024 NBA Draft Combine Stephon Castle 6'5.50" Pelle Larsson 6'5.25" Jaxson Robinson 6'4.75" Cam Christie 6'4.50" Antonio Reeves 6'4.50" AJ Johnson 6'4.25" Ja'Kobe Walter 6'4.25"

Thankfully for Castle, the league corrected their mistake and announced that his original posted measurements actually belonged to a different player: Providence’s Devin Carter.

Castle has maintained that he wants to be a point guard in the NBA, as he’s played that position practically his whole life before suiting up as an off-guard with the University of Connecticut Huskies. His 6’5” stature gives him ample size to play either backcourt position at the next level. If he does return to running the point, he’ll be one of the bigger players at his position, which should make him easier for him to leverage his athleticism and strength to pressure the rim.

3 Yves Missi - Standing Vertical: 31.0”

2023-24 stats: 10.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 0.4 APG, 0.6 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 61.4% FG, 61.6% FT

Yves Missi has been one of the greater draft risers in this class. He went from being unlisted in Sam Vecenie’s preseason mock draft to 19th in the Athletic’s latest projections. Missi capitalized on the attention his teammate Ja’Kobe Walter was drawing to the Baylor Bears from NBA scouts to shoot up draft boards. He spent his freshman season showcasing his impressive physical gifts, particularly as a finisher at the rim and on the defensive end as a paint protector.

Highest standing vertical 2024 NBA Draft Combine Adem Bona 35.0" Devin Carter 35.0" Oso Ighodaro 35.0" Trentyn Flowers 34.5" Trevon Brazile 33.0"

This draft might not have many surefire stars, but it does boast a lot of size. Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, Alexandre Sarr, Kel’el Ware, Kyle Filipowski, and Missi all measured in at over 6’10 without shoes on and are all projected to be selected in the first round.

With all of those giants entering a league that already features Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and other towering forces of nature, Missi needed to be both athletic and long enough to keep up with his contemporaries. Weighing in at just 229.4 lbs, the fourth-lightest center in the combine, Missi will need to lean on his athleticism to be an impactful paint presence at the next level. His 31-inch standing vertical proved that he has the physical gifts to be an impactful defender in the NBA.

4 Zach Edey - 60% off-dribble college three-pointers

2023-24 stats: 25.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 62.3% FG, 71.1% FT

Zach Edey went from being a fringe second-round candidate in 2023 to a potential lottery pick in 2024. Part of that is because 2023 was a much better draft overall, but Edey also exalted his stock by putting together a dominant senior campaign for the Purdue Boilermakers, leading his team to the NCAA Finals before they ultimately bowed out against a stacked UConn Huskies squad. Edey rightfully earned his second Naismith Player of the Year award and should go much higher in this upcoming draft than he would have last year.

Big man 3-point shooting 2024 NBA Draft Combine Category Zach Edey Donovan Clingan Alexandre Sarr Matas Buzelis Kyle Filipowski Spot-up 44.0% 56.0% 60.0% 48.0% 44.0% Off-dribble 60.0% 63.3% 53.3% 56.7% 56.7% Off-movement 56.0% 40% 52.0% 52.0% 56.0%

While Edey shouldered a larger load and took his team to greater heights this past season, he didn’t show huge improvements in any specific areas in his game, aside from increasing his defensive mobility slightly.

In the combine, though, Edey showcased a new part of his game that was hidden away at Purdue: perimeter shooting. In the exhibition, Edey hit 60 percent of his threes off of the bounce, 56 percent on the move, and 44 percent on spot-ups. These marks have to be taken with many grains of salt since most professional basketball players can drill open jumpers in an empty gym, but Edey has proven to be a decent free-throw shooter with good touch around the rim, so his development into a stretch big similar to Brook Lopez wouldn’t be unfathomable. If he can hit a respectable mark on open catch-and-shoot opportunities, it will make him much more adaptable to NBA systems.

5 Dillon Jones - Wingspan: 6’11”

2023-24 stats: 20.8 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 48.9% FG, 32.4% 3FG, 85.7% FT

In this draft, some of the contending teams in the league should be looking at upperclassmen who might be able to contribute right away. Considering that this class is supposedly short on high-ceiling potential, spending a selection on a more mature player with plenty of game tape and developed skills who can slot into a playoff rotation in year one would be a wise move for any franchise looking to make a deep postseason run next year.

Dillon Jones out of Weber State would be the perfect target for this line of thinking.

Longest wingspans 2024 NBA Draft Combine Zach Edey 7'10.75" Donovan Clingan 7'6.75" N'Faly Dante 7'6" Jesse Edwards 7'5" Kel'el Ware 7'4.50" Alexandre Sarr 7'4.25"

He spent four years with the Wildcats, growing in his role and as a player in each campaign. By his redshirt junior season last year, he was a full-time number one option, tasked with leading Weber State’s offense. Jones found success as a jumbo shot creator, capable of overpowering smaller defenders and using a surprisingly shifty handle to get to his spots in the midrange and bully his way to the cup.

His poor outside shooting and age will keep him from the top of draft boards. But his size and perimeter skills should intrigue some teams, particularly if he can show that he’ll be a plus defender in the NBA. He didn’t showcase much defensive talent in college, but with reduced usage and a redefined role, Jones could become an impactful stopper. His 6’11” wingspan should only increase confidence in his potential to become a plus defender someday.