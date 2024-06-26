Highlights The No. 1 pick is crucial, but not always a guarantee of success. Scout wisely in less obvious drafts.

Players like Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, and Jaylen Brown prove that talent can come from anywhere in the lottery.

The 2023 draft's Victor Wembanyama showcases the potential of a clear-cut top pick, but surprises can still happen.

For many NBA teams, the night of the NBA Draft is one of, if not the most important, nights of the season when it comes to preparing for the future. The draft lottery, held about a month before the draft, adds an extra degree of preparation as teams only have an idea of what pick they will have until then.

The No. 1 overall pick is one of the most coveted assets every offseason, and for good reason. A future star and franchise cornerstone can be taken with the first pick.

However, there have been a handful of busts taken with the top pick — although that has become rarer in recent times as scouting and analytics have progressed. While the first overall pick can be a great player, they don't always pan out to be the best, especially in classes where the best talent is less obvious to scouts.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be one of those times, as scouts and reporters are still trying to figure out what the Atlanta Hawks will be doing with the draft's opening pick. In a less heralded draft class, the best player could very well be taken in the middle or late lottery, a contrast to last summer's obvious top selection, Victor Wembanyama .

The "best" pick from each draft is certainly subjective to a degree, especially when factoring in draft placement and the relative value of where the prospects are selected.

Picking up a franchise-altering player is much more impressive in the late lottery than it is with the first pick, and for the sake of these rankings, low lottery-selections-turned stars will have an edge in some years.

2014 – Joel Embiid, 3rd Overall

The cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers "Process" era, Joel Embiid likely would have been selected first overall if it weren't for a myriad of injury scares during his lone season at Kansas, most notably a right foot issue that kept him out of the pre-draft process.

While not as highly regarded as his Jayhawks teammate Andrew Wiggins, who was projected as a generational talent in his own right, Embiid has proven to be the crown jewel of this draft class.

No other player has come close to shouldering the load on both sides of the ball as the 2023 MVP, who has put himself in the conversation as the best center in the league in recent years.

Joel Embiid Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 27.9 RPG 11.2 TS% 61.5% Accolads 5x All-NBA, 7x All-Star, 2023 MVP, 2x Scoring Champ, 3x All-Defense

While Zach LaVine (13th overall) and Julius Randle (seventh overall) have transformed into All-Star talents themselves, both have fatal flaws in their games that have kept them from joining the next tier of stars. Both have had experience as their franchise's best player, but neither enjoyed notable postseason success as their respective offense's focal point.

2015 – Devin Booker, 13th Overall

The Phoenix Suns were lucky enough to snag Devin Booker , a bench player for most of his tenure at Kentucky, with the second-to-last lottery pick in the 2015 draft.

While this was certainly a more talented class than the year prior with a handful of All-Star talents, Booker's selection came after several notable draft busts in the late lottery. Myles Turner is the only player selected between picks four and 13, besides Booker, who remains a starter in the NBA. The rest are either in a reserve role or out of the league.

Booker's talent was undeniable from his rookie year onward and the team's progression over the past few seasons has solidified him as a legitimate star and leader. Despite coming up short in the 2021 NBA Finals, Booker remains the only player taken in the 2015 lottery who has made the league's championship round.

Devin Booker Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 24.3 APG 5.0 TS% 57.9% Accolades 4x All-Star, 2x All-NBA

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns , selected first overall that year, has an argument to be the best player from this draft. However, Booker's more proven career path, later draft position and relative postseason success give him the edge as the 2015 draft's best player and steal of the night.

2016 – Jaylen Brown, 3rd Overall

A draft lottery that featured a healthy mix of All-Stars, role players and underwhelming talents, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had a solid argument for being the best player of the 2016 draft even before winning his first title and Finals MVP this season.

With those two essential accolades under his belt and a consistent all-around repertoire, Brown has solidified himself as the premier talent of this class.

A tough, smart and athletic defensive-minded wing coming out of college, Brown has blossomed from an important role player to an All-Star level talent with All-NBA potential.

With multiple 20-point-per-game seasons coupled with elite defense in recent years, Brown has continued to improve himself. His hard work, along with a strong Celtics roster, resulted in the franchise's 18th championship, further boosting Brown's standing in the NBA ranks.

Jaylen Brown Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 18.6 RPG 5.5 TS% 57.3% Accolades 3x All-Star, 1x Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 1x All-NBA

With a fizzled-out and injury-prone Ben Simmons, Brown's best competition for this spot comes from Brandon Ingram and Domantas Sabonis , selected second and 11th overall, respectively.

Both have proven to be offensive catalysts for their teams, but both have seen opposing defenses suffocate them in the postseason, resulting in struggles when it matters most.

2017 – Donovan Mitchell, 13th Overall

Donovan Mitchell is another name that should have been called earlier on draft night, but he instead fell into the Utah Jazz 's lap at the end of the 2017 draft lottery.

An above-average volume scorer from day one in the NBA, Mitchell has never averaged fewer than 20 points per game in a single season of his career.

His efficiency and playmaking have improved as he's matured, as Mitchell has operated as a de-facto point guard at times both with the Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers , where he averaged a career-best 6.1 assists this past season.

While Mitchell has limited playoff success so far in his career, it has usually been a result of injuries or poor roster construction. A bone bruise in his left knee limited Mitchell during the Cavs' playoff run this year, yet he was the only player who could buy a bucket when the game slowed down.

Donovan Mitchell Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 24.8 APG 4.6 TS% 56.9% Accolades 5x All-Star, 1x All-NBA

Both Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo could easily have taken this spot, with both performing enough in the regular season and postseason to warrant a well-deserved honorable mention.

While Tatum recently became a champion, Brown overshadowed him throughout the postseason, and Boston has always had a talented roster surrounding the pair. Adebayo, meanwhile, is a defensive menace with an underrated offensive game, but didn't truly begin to shine until the Miami Heat acquired a solidified star in Jimmy Butler .

Mitchell's success as the focal point of an offense with limited help, career consistency and low draft selection give the combo guard a slight nod over the competition here. Unlike some other spots on this list, the top player from the 2017 draft lottery is still very much in the air.

2018 – Luka Dončić, 3rd Overall

The Dallas Mavericks made a savvy move when they acquired the draft rights to Luka Dončić in 2018. Heralded as an offensive wizard since his teenage years and status as a EuroLeague MVP, Dončić has proven to be the obvious top talent from this draft, especially in hindsight.

With Booker already firmly enshrined as the team's centerpiece, the Suns opted against selecting the top talent on the board and instead went with big man Deandre Ayton with the first pick.

Meanwhile, a reported tension resulted in the Sacramento Kings opting to pass on Dončić. Knowing he was the best guard prospect available, the Mavericks moved their pick and a future first-rounder to move up and select the Slovenian prodigy.

Luka Dončić Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 28.7 APG 8.3 TS% 58.8% Accolades 5x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, 1x Scoring Champ

Dončić has settled in among the league's most elite players since entering the NBA, immediately cementing himself as a star in the making and outpacing every other player in the 2018 class.

Even in a draft that included fellow All-NBA members Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young , among other high-level talents, Dončić's elite body of work and surprise finals run this year puts him a step above the rest.

2019 – Ja Morant, 2nd Overall

The Memphis Grizzlies knew that Ja Morant would be the future of the franchise as soon as they landed the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Zion Williamson , being arguably the most highly-touted prospect since LeBron James , was a shoo-in as the first overall selection. Five years later, these two young stars remain at the top of this class as the only names to flash superstar potential.

Ja Morant Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 22.5 APG 7.4 TS% 55.8% Accolades 2x All-Star, 1x All-NBA, ROY

Williamson's troubling injury struggles after being viewed as a generational talent have hampered his standing despite being one of the league's most dominant forces.

Morant, even with his own time on the sideline, has comfortably outpaced Williamson's games played while also boasting more postseason success — for now.

2020 – Anthony Edwards, 1st Overall

Prior to this season, a strong argument could have been made for LaMelo Ball in this spot, but the Minnesota Timberwolves proved the franchise saw the vision when they selected Anthony Edwards with the top selection.

Bursting onto the scene as the Rookie of the Year, Edwards solidified himself as the current best player from this draft class after leading his team on a run to the Western Conference Finals this past postseason.

Anthony Edwards Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 22.9 APG 4.1 TS% 55.8% Accolades 2x All-Star, 1x All-NBA

At this point in the list, the best pick could change in the coming years, but with Ball sidelined for the majority of the past two seasons and Tyrese Haliburton the only other close competition, Edwards has this distinction handled for now.

But quickly rising as one of the new young faces of the NBA, that doesn't seem likely to change anytime soon.

2021 – Scottie Barnes, 4th Overall

Scottie Barnes came as the first surprise pick by the Toronto Raptors in 2021 after the projected top three of Cade Cunningham , Jalen Green and Evan Mobley were swiftly taken off the board.

Viewed as a do-it-all defensive menace coming into the league, Barnes has morphed into an increasingly dangerous offensive talent as both a scorer and playmaker. An argument could be made for any of the first four picks, but Barnes' role as a key offensive contributor on a postseason team gives him a slight edge for now.

Scottie Barnes Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 16.6 RPG 7.4 TS% 54.7% Accolades 1x All-Star, ROY

Cunningham and Green have yet to sniff the playoffs, while Mobley was a big factor during the Cavaliers' recent postseason run but was less of a factor on the offensive end.

Barnes' all-around repertoire with proven results, along with his sneaky draft standing, means he should be viewed as the best pick from the 2021 draft lottery until the others prove more with their respective franchises.

2022 – Jalen Williams, 12th Overall

The Oklahoma City Thunder knew they were getting a future star in big man Chet Holmgren with the second pick in 2022, but it might have been less obvious that the team would bring in the best value in the back end of the draft lottery in Jalen Williams.

Showing flashes of being one of the NBA's next great wings, Williams was the Robin to Gilgeous-Alexander's Batman throughout the entirety of Oklahoma City's magical 2023-24 campaign.

Backed by a talented roster on the same timeline, Williams only projects to be more valuable in the future.

Jalen Williams Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 16.5 RPG 4.2 TS% 61.2% Accolades N/A

Paolo Banchero , the 2022 draft's first overall selection, may very well end up the best player from this class. The former Duke forward carried the offensively-challenged Orlando Magic when the team found itself in a slump, but his efficiency hasn't been impressive thus far.

Williams' elite shooting efficiency and volume can't be denied, and neither can his large role on the Western Conference's top seed in the 2024 playoffs.

2023 – Victor Wembanyama, 1st Overall

One of the most obvious No. 1 picks in NBA history, Victor Wembanyama lived up to expectations and then some with the San Antonio Spurs as a rookie.

Leading the league in blocks and intimidating opponents all over the court, Wembanyama likely would have won Defensive Player of the Year in his rookie campaign if the rest of the Spurs' defense wasn't so pitiful.

Victor Wembanyama Career Statistics & Accolades PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 TS% 56.5% Accolades ROY, 1x Blocks Leader

Even competing against an impressive rookie campaign from Brandon Miller , the competition doesn't come close to what Wembanyama was — and will become — in the NBA. Anything can happen, but it would be surprising if the Frenchman doesn't live up to the hype after his rookie year showcase.