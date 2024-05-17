Highlights The 10 most impactful wingers in world football have been ranked by CIES Football Observatory based on six key criteria.

Bukayo Saka tops the list with a score of 84.2/100, followed by Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

In total, six Premier League stars feature in the top 10, while the Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie are also represented.

With so many variables to be considered, it is incredibly difficult to select one individual as being the best in any position in world football. When it comes to wingers specifically, there is an abundance of things to take into account. How many goals and assists they have, their ability in one-one situations, their work rate and the general impact they have on their team. It becomes virtually impossible to rank them all.

Fortunately, the experts at CIES Football Observatory have narrowed the specification down to six key components to decide which winger has been most effective this season. Assessing players from the Premier League and 53 other leagues around the world, they believe they have calculated exactly which 10 wide players have been the most impactful for their teams this season.

Key Criteria

When assessing each player, CIES have looked at a player's performance in several different areas, before awarding them an overall score out of 100. The areas looked at are:

Ground defence

Finishing

Chance Creation

Take ons

Aerial threat

Distribution

CIES 10 Best Wingers 2023/24 Rank Player Team CIES Score 1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 84.2/100 2 Phil Foden Manchester City 83.7/100 3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 80.4/100 4 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig 79.6/100 5 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 79.2/100 6 Rafael Leao AC Milan 78.7/100 7 Jeremy Doku Manchester City 78.4/100 8 Savio Girona 77.5/100 9 Luis Diaz Liverpool 77.1/100 10 Johan Bakayoko PSV 76.8/100

10 Johan Bakayoko (PSV)

CIES score: 76.8/100

The list kicks off with one of the more unfamiliar names on this list. However, Johan Bakayoko is more than deserving of the number ten spot thanks to some fantastic work this season.

With 12 goals and 9 assists in 32 Eredivisie matches, the 21-year-old has already made an impression on the biggest stage, having been handed 11 caps for Belgium already. Bakayoko's pace and dribbling have made him a crucial asset, with a successful dribble rate of 65% and 40 key passes. His stats highlight his pivotal role in PSV's attack, which led to his first ever league title.

9 Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

CIES score: 77.1/100

While most of Liverpool's plaudits go to Mo Salah, it is his teammate who earns a spot on this list. It has been a tumultuous season for the Colombian off the pitch, but he has done his best to avoid letting that impact his football.

With 18 goal contributions, the 27-year-old has had his most productive first season at Liverpool. Injuries marred his first full season, but he has been able to stay relatively healthy this time around, helping him be more of an asset to Jurgen Klopp. Times are changing at Anfield, though, and if rumours are to be believed, Diaz could be looking to make a dream move to Barcelona in the summer.

8 Savio (Girona)

CIES score: 77.5/100

Girona's Savio has had a breakout season, impressing with eight goals and nine assists in 35 La Liga matches. The young Brazilian winger's agility and creativity have been crucial, contributing significantly to Girona's offense.

The Catalan outfit has been a surprise package this season, managing to climb up into the Champions League places and sit above the likes of Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. Despite his hard work in helping the team reach such heights, the tricky winger will not be available for the team next season. The loanee is poised to make a move to Manchester City, having impressed Pep Guardiola.

7 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

CIES score: 78.4/100

Doku was one of the high profile names to come through the door at the Etihad last summer and immediately brought something different to the table. Having made a name for himself in France, the Belgian international confused defences with his more direct style as opposed to the intricate wizardry many come to expect from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old started the season off hot, managing seven goal contributions in his opening nine Premier League games. After that, he plateaued with teams seemingly figuring out his strengths. If he had kept his earlier form, there's every chance he could've ended up higher on this list.

6 Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

CIES score: 78.7/100

The 23/24 campaign may not have turned out the way AC Milan would've hoped for, but on a personal note, Rafael Leao continued to show why he is one of the hottest commodities in Europe.

The 24-year-old, who is bound to have a say in Portugal's Euro 2024 hopes, collected 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions and will be disappointed to end the season empty-handed. It has led to speculation surrounding a potential move this summer, with Arsenal among the heaviest suitors for the forward. There is no doubt that if there was to be a summer transfer, teams would have to part with a pretty penny to get Leao on their books.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Transfermarkt, Rafael Leao is the 11th most valuable forward in world football.

5 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

CIES score: 79.2/100

Unai Emery has changed the fortunes of everyone at Aston Villa. From languishing under Steven Gerrard to earning a spot in next season's Champions League, there has hardly been a bigger glow-up in the last 18 months than the Villans.

One man who epitomises that almost as much as anyone is Leon Bailey. The Jamaican arrived at Villa Park with much fanfare but never truly found his feet. That is until this season, where he has sprung to life, matching Leao's tally for goal contributions. He may be secondary to Ollie Watkins, but the Kingston-born forward has been a super sidekick this campaign.

4 Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

CIES score: 79.6/100

Xavi Simons was always tipped to become a superstar. He started his footballing journey at Barcelona's academy - where the likes of Messi, Busquets and Iniesta all learned their trade. From there, he went to PSG, only to be let go on a free transfer to PSV in 2022. A year later, the French giants brought him back and immediately sent him on loan to RB Leipzig where has flourished.

The Dutchman has notched up 15 assists and chipped in with nine goals too. Surely, the next step is for him to break into the team at the Parc des Princes. After all, they are losing one world-class forward.

3 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

CIES score: 80.4/100

The top three are some of the biggest talents the Premier League currently has to offer. In third is the man who has just had an incredible breakout season, Cole Palmer. The Englishman chose to bet himself when he swapped the sky blue of Manchester City with the dark blue of Chelsea. In the end, it was absolutely the right decision.

Although it has been a tough season for the London club, Palmer's form has been electric and has shown that he was more than ready to take this step up. 25 goals and 14 assists later, it is easy to wonder if he would've found the same success had he stayed put.

2 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

CIES score: 83.7/100

Ahead of Palmer is the man who practically kept him out of the team up north. Phil Foden has had a season that makes him worthy of being named as PFA Player of the Year. Or at least being one of the favourites.

The Englishman has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of campaigns, with this season being yet another peak in his still fledgling career. It would be foolish to think that, with 25 goals and 11 assists this season, that Foden wouldn't be one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's team sheet come Euro 2024.

1 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

CIES score: 84.2/100

You can argue that Foden deserves to sit at number one. But there is equal reasoning behind the fact that it is Bukayo Saka who takes the crown. Arsenal's right-winger is without a shadow of a doubt their starboy, leading the line even from the flank.

The Gunners' biggest flaw in an impressive season has been their lack of a natural number nine. Luckily, they can lean on the ever reliable Englishman to produce the goods, which Saka has done with aplomb. With 36 goal contributions this season, there are few on the planet to have a greater impact on their club than this man.