Key Takeaways The Phoenix Suns improved their bench unit with cost-effective additions.

The Golden State Warriors will upgrade with Buddy Hield despite losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Philadelphia 76ers made significant additions, bringing in Paul George to improve their often-injured starting lineup.

The NBA offseason is the prime time for franchises to improve their rosters or sell off talent in exchange for future assets. Players changed teams in droves, with notable All-Stars switching states and joining a new franchise in hopes of championship contention.

While some teams trod water or refrained from making notable additions, other teams went all in on the 2024-25 season. Some franchises handed out massive contracts and extensions, while those that didn’t have the opportunity or the cap space to swing a big move added talent in other ways. Regardless, most of the teams that made the postseason last season reloaded for a comeback.

Every team hopes to come back better than they left last season, but only so many franchises put the pieces together to make that a reality. Here are the 2024 offseason’s top 10 most improved NBA teams.

10 Phoenix Suns

Suns add important bench depth

The Phoenix Suns , cap-strapped with their three max contract stars and little to show for it, had to get creative in order to improve a pretty solidified roster. The front office responded with several savvy, cost-effective moves.

Suns' Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Tyus Jones Eric Gordon Mason Plumlee Drew Eubanks Monte Morris David Roddy

After moving on from Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks , who looked over the hill and ineffective, respectively, the Suns replaced them with much more reliable options. Phoenix added Tyus Jones , one of the league’s best backup point guards and a serviceable starter in a pinch.

Mason Plumlee also provides a much more consistent center option than Eubanks. Monte Morris has also shown his worth as an undersized bench scorer, giving the Suns some added offensive firepower.

9 Golden State Warriors

Warriors improve despite losing a valued member

Yes, despite losing former franchise cornerstone, Klay Thompson , the Golden State Warriors should be better this season. That starts with the team’s addition of Buddy Hield , whose three-point volume and efficiency have only been eclipsed by his new teammate, Stephen Curry .

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Buddy Hield Klay Thompson De'Anthony Melton Chris Paul Kyle Anderson Dario Saric

De’Anthony Melton has also proven to be a flamethrower from deep and a reliable combo guard. He should have a featured role off the bench with the Warriors alongside Kyle Anderson , who provides Golden State with much-needed forward depth and defensive versatility.

8 Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks bolster backcourt depth and three-point shooting

Speaking of Klay Thompson, the former All-Star and sharpshooter was the biggest offseason addition for the Dallas Mavericks , who are hoping to return to the NBA Finals after a surprise appearance last season. While Thompson’s addition stands out, the Mavs made other notable moves, as well.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Klay Thompson Derrick Jones Jr. Spencer Dinwiddie Tim Hardway Jr. Naji Marshall Josh Green

Dallas brought back combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie as insurance behind the team’s backcourt stars. The Mavericks also added two 3-and-D talents Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall , via trade and free agency, respectively. Dallas replenished plenty of defense and shooting this summer.

7 New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans add another star, but depth takes a hit

The New Orleans Pelicans added one of the best players moved this summer in Dejounte Murray . Without a true point guard, Murray will likely take over the bulk of the team’s playmaking duties while also expected to hold his own on defense. His addition makes the Pelicans better, but the team also lost several contributors.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Dejounte Murray Larry Nance Jr. Daniel Theis Dyson Daniels Javonte Green Jonas Valanciunas Naji Marshall

Defensive prospect Dyson Daniels was moved in the Murray trade along with high-flying big man Larry Nance Jr. Up-and-coming forward Naji Marshall also departed for Dallas. The team also lost Jonas Valanciunas and Cody Zeller , although it’s likely the team planned to move in a different direction anyway.

6 San Antonio Spurs

Spurs add veterans to complement youth

The San Antonio Spurs made key additions both through the draft and free agency this summer, hoping to return to the playoffs behind Victor Wembanyama . The Spurs started by taking Stephon Castle , a gritty lockdown guard, with the fourth overall pick.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Chris Paul Devonte' Graham Stephon Castle Cedi Osman Harrison Barnes Dominick Barlow

Once free agency began, San Antonio began to shift their focus toward adding veteran talent. Chris Paul can make a huge impact even as he ages and should have no problem stacking up assists and leading the youth. Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes fits nicely into the team’s forward rotation and is still a decent starting option.

5 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento creates an offensively gifted Big Three

The Sacramento Kings essentially replaced Barnes with DeMar DeRozan , a clear improvement in talent with an unclear fit on the court. However, considering DeRozan previously shared the spotlight with the Chicago Bulls and Spurs, he should have no problem finding his niche with the Kings’ other offensive-minded stars.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost DeMar DeRozan Harrison Barnes Jalen McDaniels Davion Mitchell

Outside of re-signing Malik Monk , the rest of Sacramento’s summer was mostly quiet. The team brought in versatile forward Jalen McDaniels and depth guard Jordan McLaughlin , but only time will tell if either has a notable role with the Kings.

4 Detroit Pistons

Offseason additions should help the Pistons back to relevance

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season, winning only 14 games, but the franchise did everything in its power to ensure that will not be the case this season.

Detroit had one of the league’s busiest offseasons, with the team quickly jumping on Tobias Harris and trading for Tim Hardaway Jr. Harris should start for the team, while Hardaway will likely return to a similar role to the one he had in Dallas. The Pistons also brought in sharpshooter Malik Beasley and bench big Paul Reed to bolster their depth.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Tobias Harris Quentin Grimes Tim Hardaway Jr. Malik Beasley

Re-signing Simone Fontecchio is also big for Detroit’s spacing next season. Bringing back Cade Cunningham on a massive rookie-scale max also ensures he’ll be leading the charge for the foreseeable future.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder becomes even scarier on defense

The Oklahoma City Thunder improved this summer with a divisive trade that sent Josh Giddey to Chicago in exchange for All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso . Only time will tell if this was an even move or a heist, but it’s hard to see this trade biting the Thunder in the future.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Alex Caruso Josh Giddey Isaiah Hartenstein Gordon Hayward

Last season’s Thunder team proved the time is now to compete for a championship, even with most of the team’s core sitting under 25 years old. There wasn’t much else to be done by Oklahoma City, but the team did decide to address their biggest need - rebounding. OKC handed a massive new contract to Isaiah Hartenstein , who will likely slot in as the team’s starting center.

2 New York Knicks

Knicks put together one of the NBA's best all-around rosters

The New York Knicks were one of the league's most surprisingly solid teams after a string of underwhelming campaigns. Jalen Brunson took over as the team's leader, while ever-improving role players Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo helped elevate the Knicks to the next level. This thriving former Villanova trio made the addition of their fourth college teammate - Mikal Bridges - seem inevitable.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Mikal Bridges Isaiah Hartenstein Cameron Payne Bojan Bogdanovic Alec Burks

In the offseason, a move came to fruition with the Knicks packaging a haul of draft picks to convince the Brooklyn Nets to ship Bridges across town. As one of the NBA's under-the-radar stars while piling up stats for a mediocre Nets team, Bridge's valuable skills should see plenty more viewers on what should be a solid Knicks team. His addition signals New York will be going all in for a championship after a successful 2023-24 season.

Also essential was the Knicks re-signing OG Anunoby , another extremely valuable defender and reliable scoring threat. His combo with Bridges creates a fierce defensive duo on the wings that should give opponents issues on a nightly basis. Losing Hartenstein hurts, but it's hard to say the Knicks aren't obviously better on paper than they were last season.

1 Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers entice the NBA offseason's biggest prize

The Philadelphia 76ers improved more than any other team this summer, not only because the team brought in a bonafide star in Paul George , but also because of the sheer depth they added along with him. Once a team thin on the wings, the Sixers' depth now competes with the best in the league.

Key Offseason Additions & Losses Added Lost Paul George Buddy Hield Andre Drummond Tobias Harris Caleb Martin Nicolas Batum Reggie Jackson De'Anthony Melton

After inking Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. to new deals, the 76ers splurged on low-cost, high-value role players to shore up the roster. Former pick-and-roll duo Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond pair together once again to lead the team’s bench unit. Meanwhile, Eric Gordon and Caleb Martin provide vital shooting and defense, respectively.