The 2024/25 Premier League season is starting to take shape, and promises to be another incredible campaign.

Every year new talent arrives in the league, and expectations for players and clubs change in what is the most entertaining league in the world. Ahead of this season, few would have expected Nottingham Forest to have performed quite so well, with the Reds currently third in the Premier League, many thanks to the improved form of a number of their players. It isn't just Forest and their players who are exceeding expectations - there are many individuals across the league who have come on leaps and bounds since the last campaign.

With this in mind, we will be taking a look at the 10 most improved players in the Premier League this season.

Ranking Factors

How much they have exceeded expectations

Performance compared to last season

Overall contribution

10 Facundo Buonanotte

Club: Leicester

In and out of the side at Brighton during the 2023/24 season, Facundo Buonanotte is starting to find his feet whilst on loan at Leicester. The 19-year-old Argentinian has become one of the Foxes' most important players as they bid to survive in the Premier League, and he dictates a lot of what Steve Cooper's side do going forward.

Buonanotte has already surpassed his number of goal contributions from last season, scoring three times and assisting twice in his first nine appearances of the campaign, compared with four (three goals and one assist) last season, in 27 appearances. If Leicester are to stay in the Premier League, they will need players like Buonanotte to deliver on a regular basis, and the attacking midfielder is proving he is more than capable of that.

Facundo Buonanotte 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 9 Goals 3 Assists 2

9 Ola Aina

Club: Nottingham Forest

A part of the second-best defense in the league so far this season, Ola Aina is turning into the player he always promised to be.

Coming from the famous Chelsea academy, Aina had a few loan moves and then a permanent transfer to Torino before settling in Nottingham. Starting just 20 out of a possible 38 games during the 2023/24 season, Aina has now cemented his place as Forest's first choice right back, and is playing very well.

A dynamic full-back who isn't afraid to get forward, demonstrated by his wonder goal against West Ham, the Nigerian is equally adept defensively. His Forest side have conceded just seven goals in the opening 10 games, and are sat in third place in the table, something which few saw coming. Aina appears to be going from strength to strength each week, and could be set for a big season.

Ola Aina 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 1 Tackle Success Rate 70% Duels Won 46

8 Antoine Semenyo

Club: Bournemouth

After Dominic Solanke departed Bournemouth for Tottenham during the summer, the Cherries were in desperate need of somebody to replace the Englishman's 19 league goals from the 2023/24 campaign, and Antoine Semenyo appears to be up to the task.

After a good year in 2023/24, Semenyo is continuing to improve, becoming his side's most influential attacking threat. With four goals and one assist in the opening 10 games, the Ghanaian winger has terrorised many a full-back, most recently Kyle Walker. Boasting electric pace, bullish strength, and a deft first touch, Semenyo is becoming one of the best wingers in the league under Andoni Iraola, and is carrying the pressure on his shoulders very well.

After an impressive campaign last season, the former Bristol City man has kicked on even more, and it may not be long before somebody comes and spends some serious money on the impressive forward.

Antoine Semenyo 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 4 Assists 1

7 Jhon Duran

Club: Aston Villa

Jhon Duran's role at Aston Villa hasn't changed much in comparison to last season, but his output certainly has. Playing back up to Ollie Watkins, the Colombian striker netted four goals in his opening five league appearances, all as a substitute.

A player who is not short on confidence and was subject to a lot of transfer interest in the summer, Duran has been instrumental in Aston Villa continuing their form from last season, with his goals earning Villa six points alone. Almost matching his goal tally of five from last season already, Duran has continued to improve under Unai Emery and is becoming one of the league's most effective players.

Duran's next task is to cement a place in the Villa starting lineup, but if he continues to be so devastating off the bench, then there may be no need for that.

Jhon Duran 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 4 Minutes per goal 63

6 Ryan Gravenberch

Club: Liverpool

Since Arne Slot's arrival at Anfield, few midfielders have been as good as Ryan Gravenberch in the Premier League.

The Dutch international arrived at Liverpool from Bayern Munich with a lot of expectation, once being tipped to become one of the best midfielders in the world. In his first season at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, Gravenberch started just 13 games during the 2023/24 season and struggled to make an impact. Yet he is now one of the club's most important players, playing every minute in the league so far. He is capable of playing all across the midfield, and comfortable driving the team forward as well as stopping attacks.

Liverpool's early season form has been fantastic, and Gravenberch has had a huge part to play. Still just 22 years old, the Netherlands starlet is only set to get better with some already deeming him among the best in his class.

Ryan Gravenberch 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Tackle success rate 68% Passes per match 60.3

5 Morgan Rogers

Club: Aston Villa

When Aston Villa signed Morgan Rogers, a few eyebrows were raised, but Monchi knew what he was doing.

Having scored just two Championship goals for Middlesbrough by January 2024, it was rather surprising to see Villa swoop for the English attacker, but it now looks like a stroke of genius. The former Manchester City academy player has become a mainstay in the Villa starting lineup, just behind Ollie Watkins who he is forming a great on-pitch relationship with. A powerful runner, who glides past defenders with ease, Rogers is having a fantastic season.

Already surpassing his Premier League goal involvements from last campaign with three goals and two assists (three goals and one assist in 2023/24), Rogers' impressive form is keeping Jhon Duran out of the team. After a decent start to life in the league last year, Rogers has now become one of the most promising attackers around, and an England call up won't be too far away.

Morgan Rogers 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 3 Assists 2

4 Danny Welbeck

Club: Brighton

This Premier League season is already Danny Welbeck's joint best scoring campaign since 2013/14. With six goals in his opening ten games, alongside two assists, the English striker has taken to life under Fabian Hurzeler remarkably well.

With three match-winning goals so far this season, Welbeck has been vital to Brighton's success, and is not showing any signs of slowing up. Despite being 33 years old, the former Man United man is playing like a youngster, constantly pressing and working hard for his side, and is now adding the goals to match his endeavor.

Proving that age is just a number, Welbeck is one of the form players in the division, and is on course to smash his league goal record of nine. With many tipping him for an England recall, the growth in Welbeck's game in front of goal has been incredible, and is proof that sometimes it is best to pick experience over potential. Some have even called for him to re-join his former club, who are struggling without a dependable number 9.

Danny Welbeck 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 6 Minutes per goal 2

3 Brennan Johnson

Club: Tottenham

After arriving at Spurs in 2023 for £50 million, Brennan Johnson didn't quite meet the expectations that the price tag obliged during his first campaign at The Tottenham Hostpur Stadium.

Scoring just five times, and never fully cementing himself in the starting lineup, it was imperative that Johnson had a good campaign this time around. However, after the first couple of games, Johnson was at an all-time low, and was forced to delete his social media accounts after receiving a barrage of unwarranted abuse from Spurs fans for his poor form. In that moment, it would have been understandable for Johnson to shrink further, but he did the exact opposite and began delivering his best form.

With four goals in his following six league games, and some fantastic performances, Johnson has been one of the best in the league since September. An incredibly pacey forward who can find the back of the net, the Welshman is an excellent talent.

Brennan Johnson 24/25 Premier League Statistics (Since 21/09/2024) Appearances 6 Goals 4 Minutes per goal 127

2 Luis Diaz

Club: Liverpool

Alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz has been one of Liverpool's best players this season.

Often accused of being wasteful in front of goal, the Colombian winger has been deadly so far this campaign, netting five goals so far in the league as well as an incredible hatrick in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen. His finishing is the most notable improvement in his game, but his overall effectiveness has certainly developed too.

Arne Slot has clearly made some beneficial alterations to the former Porto man's game, as he is on course to smash his goal tally from last campaign. The winger netted eight league goals during the 2023/24 season, which is firmly in his sights now. With two assists alongside his five goals, Diaz has been one of the Premier League's best attackers so far this season, and he is showing no signs of letting up.

Luis Diaz 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 5 Minutes per goal 2

1 Chris Wood

Club: Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood has always been an effective Premier League striker, but few would have predicted quite how good he has been this campaign.

With eight goals in the first ten games, only bettered by Erling Haaland, the New Zealand striker has been incredible. Scoring all types of goals, Wood's form has fired Forest to third place in the table, ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Like Danny Welbeck, Wood is in the latter years of his career at 32 years old, but he is performing to arguably his best ever level.

The most feared forward in the division at present, Forest play exactly to his strengths, and are reaping the rewards. If Wood is able to keep up this form, who knows where his side may end up this season.

Chris Wood 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 8 Minutes per goal 100

All statistics are correct via TransferMarkt. As of 07/11/2024.