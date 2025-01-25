Football is one of the most difficult sports to maintain consistency, given the number of games played in such a compact schedule. Every team has at least one player who, on their day, is one of the best players in the team, but those performances are few and far between.

The talent may be in plain sight, but the one attribute lacking in their game which would elevate their greatness is consistently showcasing their ability on the pitch week in and week out. Throughout the test of time, players have come and gone and never unleashed their full potential, to the dismay and frustration of fans of their clubs and the wider footballing community.

GIVEMESPORT have delved deeper into the realm of players who failed to showcase their qualities consistently and those who never quite reached the final level needed to unlock their full potential.

Ranking Factors

Attitude

Natural ability

Standout performances at certain clubs

10 Most Inconsistent Footballers in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Years Active 10 Ricardo Quaresma 2000-2022 9 David Luiz 2006-2024 8 Timo Werner 2013-present 7 Hatem Ben Arfa 2004-2022 6 Nani 2005-2024 5 Samir Nasri 2004-2020 4 Mario Balotelli 2006-present 3 Wesley Sneijder 2002-2019 2 Mesut Ozil 2005-2023 1 Paul Pogba 2011-present

10 Ricardo Quaresma

Years active: 2000-2022

Former Portuguese star Ricardo Quaresma is often mentioned in discussions about inconsistency. He came through the ranks at the same time as Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting CP, and the world anticipated both to become world-class operators. At one point, it was reported that Quaresma was seen as the greater talent.

Everyone knows the rest of Ronaldo's story of how he became one of the greatest players football has ever seen, but Quaresma never lived up to his full potential due to his work ethic and application to perfecting his craft.

On paper, he has historic clubs on his football CV, such as Barcelona, Porto and Inter Milan - working alongside Jose Mourinho at the latter. Despite the impressive names, he would never last due to often falling out with managers. He was even loaned out to Premier League club Chelsea, yet made only four appearances.

The latter part of his career was spent in the Turkish Super Lig, before retiring from football in 2022. In terms of silverware, despite never fulfilling his full potential, he won Serie A twice, Primera Liga four times and the Champions League and Euro 2016.

9 David Luiz

Years active: 2006-2024

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

David Luiz is our first defender on this list. He is one of the most successful players featured when it comes to silverware. Everywhere the Brazilian star went in his career, he won trophies. Luiz called it quits on his career in 2024, capping off a glittering career at the likes of Benfica, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Flamengo. He was a key figure at these respective clubs, playing in numerous systems under multiple managers.

However, he lacked consistency in his performances and was error-prone. His errors made him frustrating to watch for the masses watching in the stadiums. His decision-making led to him receiving yellow and red cards regularly, and he was sent off on four occasions throughout his Premier League stints with Chelsea and Arsenal.

8 Timo Werner

Years active: 2013-present

Our first active player on our list arrives in the form of Timo Werner. The 28-year-old has had a very up-and-down career thus far and currently plays for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

The German first made a name for himself at RB Leipzig and had a breakout year in the 2019-20 season, scoring 28 goals and providing 8 assists in the Bundesliga. The immense qualities shown saw a move to the Premier League with Chelsea for £52 million, which caused a drastic decline in his game.

After joining, Werner's key technical abilities had gone missing. His consistency on the pitch halted and to this day he hasn't been anywhere near close to replicating his breakthrough year, even after returning to RB Leipzig.

While on loan with Tottenham, Werner's contribution sees him as a key component in the team's attack, but has delivered only three assists and scored on one occasion across 26 games. Werner's inconsistencies could be resolved if he finds confidence.

7 Hatem Ben Arfa

Years active: 2004-2022

To this day, Hatem Ben Arfa is remembered as one of the Premier League's most inconsistent players. When he was on song, his technical ability was incredible to watch, and he was at the forefront of Newcastle's attacking midfield in the early 2010s.

Ben Arfa played a pivotal part in Newcastle's impressive fifth-place finish in the 2011/12 season, where the north-east giants finished inside the Europa League spots. He was loved by the city but before long his form dwindled after falling out of favour. Before moving to England, he was labelled as a prodigy from the young age of 15, as he shone through in the junior ranks at Lyon alongside future Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema.

Related 15 Most Skilful Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From the trickery of Jay-Jay Okocha to the deft touches of Dennis Bergkamp, here's the top 15 skill-laced players of the Premier League era.

As his career continued, the Frenchman slowly regressed in areas that were considered his strongest and returned to his native home to play for Nice, Paris Saint Germain and Rennes. He went under the radar and was seemingly forgotten about, but his time spent on Tyneside is still discussed to this day.

6 Nani

Years active: 2005-2024

Nani was a mainstay on Manchester United's left flank for over five years, one of the quickest players that has graced England's top division. He ended up staying at the club for eight years, but post-United, he had stints in various leagues, ranging from Europe's most prestigious to the MLS and Australian leagues.

Throughout his career, he had the potential of becoming one of the best to ever play the game, he had all the characteristics a winger could bring to the table. His outright speed, dribbling and technical skills were a cut above the rest, but the performances were sporadic, to say the least.

Related Nani’s Bizarre Premier League Goal for Man Utd v Tottenham in 2010 Remembered Nani scored one of the Premier League's strangest goals against Spurs in 2010 and it shouldn't have stood...

That said, United fans will always remember certain goals and assists he scored while wearing the Red Devils badge, but he never lived up to the hype that did the rounds when he arrived. He scored 26 goals and made 43 assists across his 147 appearances.

He left United at the age of 28, implying there was plenty of time to show his abilities everywhere else, but he did the rounds at multiple clubs in mainland Europe, including Turkey, Spain, Italy and one season with his boyhood club, Sporting CP.

5 Samir Nasri

Years active: 2004-2020

On the other side of Manchester, Samir Nasri is selected at number five. The former Arsenal and Manchester City team member was once dubbed as a player who could become a megastar.

He showed his class in the first half of his career with Marseille and Arsenal, producing sublime performances and picking up various accolades. In his final year in north London, he was named the French Player of the Year in 2010, and he looked like he was on course to continue great things.

His performances led to a transfer to Manchester City, a move that sparked the beginning of the end for the Frenchman. Nasri may have won a Premier League, but his career diminished after a spat with his national team manager Didier Deschamps, which prompted an early national team retirement in 2013.

From then on, his performances dropped, and he left Manchester City in 2017. He tried his hand in La Liga, Super Lig, the Belgian Pro League and West Ham on loan, but his career practically ended following a doping violation that saw an eighteen-month suspension.

4 Mario Balotelli

Years active: 2006-present

At number four, we have the only Italian player to win the Premier League - Mario Balotelli. Everyone remembers him one way or another, most notably for his layoff to Sergio Aguero, who scored an injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers to give Manchester City the Premier League title.

Balotelli was a player that everyone will think of when discussing being inconsistent. Back in the early days of his career, when he had spells at other famous clubs, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Liverpool, he was one of the best finishers in the world with an almighty right foot to boot.

Related 10 Most Unprofessional Players in Football History [Ranked] The 10 most unprofessional players in football history have been named and ranked with Mario Balotelli and Paul Gascoigne listed.

The Italian's abilities were unquestionable, but his career can be summed up by never living up to his full potential due to behavioural issues at every club he played for. His temperament was largely lacking, and he was never able to meet the expectations and demands set by various managers.

After his time spent in Nice ended in 2019, Balotelli has struggled to find himself a role as a key starter in a team since and has played for seven clubs in a five-and-a-half-year period.

3 Wesley Sneijder

Years active: 2006-present

Dutchman Wesley Sneijder was unquestionably one of the best midfield playmakers of his time. He came through the ranks with Dutch giants Ajax before spending time with Spanish side Real Madrid and played a massive part in Inter Milan's treble-winning campaign. In that stint in Italy, he also guided his country to the World Cup final in 2010, losing out to Spain.

However, things went south as Sneijder's ability was never the same after nursing various injuries in the subsequent years. As his stint at Inter came to an end due to both sides being unable to agree on a contract extension, the Dutchman moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray.

His form would never live up to his prime years' statistics, even if he was in an inferior league that didn't have enough quality. He was known for his play-making ability and versatility in midfield but knew how to find the net from long range. Despite these obvious attributes that made him a world-beater in his best years, he received criticism for his defensive work rate and outright speed.

2 Mesut Ozil

Years active: 2005-2023

When Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal, he became the most expensive German player in history at the time, but he failed to live up to the price tag. Before his move to London, the German playmaker was previously at Real Madrid and was a key part of the team's success in the early 2010s.

He was dubbed by multiple outlets as a world-class operator. Despite spending eight years with the Gunners, he wasn't quite at the level expected from him. The beginning of the end arrived in 2019, where he saw reduced playing time, before later leaving the team in 2021.

The German star created 55 assists and scored 33 goals from 184 appearances. While this may appear impressive at face value, Arsenal fans will mutually agree that his time with the club was by no means incredible. Ozil's final years before hanging up his boots in 2023 saw three years in Turkey, playing for sides Fenerbache and Istanbul Basaksehir F.K.

1 Paul Pogba

Years active: 2011-present

Ranked at the top of our list is Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is one of the best talents to ever grace a football pitch, but his career will never live up to the full potential everyone knows he can achieve due to being the architect of his own downfall.

Having played for Manchester United and Juventus in two separate spells, he never lived up to his name on his return to Old Trafford after signing for a then-record transfer fee of £89.3 million. His creativity and powerful presence made him one of the best in his position on his day.

After his form dropped dramatically on his return to Juventus, it was later revealed he was harassed during Juventus training sessions. The Frenchman stated he used witchcraft, and he claimed he was threatened by hooded men armed with assault rifles, who demanded he pay £11 million to him.