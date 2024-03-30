Highlights Michael Jordan pioneered the global brand model for NBA players, extending his influence far beyond the court.

Magic Johnson broke barriers regarding HIV and showcased versatility, reshaping basketball's cultural impact.

LeBron James' longevity, success, and social activism solidify his status as an influential NBA figure.

The NBA has been graced by numerous iconic figures whose influence transcends the basketball court, shaping not only the league but also leaving an indelible mark on global culture. These players, through their exceptional talent, charisma, and contributions, have become more than athletes; they are cultural icons whose impact extends far beyond the confines of the hardwood.

Best-Selling Jerseys in NBA History (ranked) Player Number Team(s) Michael Jordan 23 Bulls Kobe Bryant 8, 24 Lakers LeBron James 6, 23 Lakers, Cavaliers, Heat Magic Johnson 32 Lakers Larry Bird 33 Celtics Stephen Curry 30 Warriors Shaquille O'Neal 32 Heat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 33 Lakers, Bucks

From trailblazers who shattered barriers to those whose excellence redefined the game itself, the most influential NBA players have left an enduring legacy that resonates with fans worldwide. These players developed a presence that became influential both throughout the NBA and on a worldwide basis.

1 Michael Jordan

From two three-peats to the Jordan brand, there is no doubt MJ is the most influential

Michael Jordan’s influence not only throughout the NBA but on the world stage is unprecedented. He has cemented himself as the sport’s greatest athlete of all time, going a record 6-0 in the NBA Finals and leading his Chicago Bulls to their first and only championships in franchise history, including two three-peats.

What makes Jordan so influential is not only his historic play on the court but his presence outside of the game. The Jordan brand of sneakers and various other products has transcended his presence beyond the game and onto a global stage. His silhouette present on the Jordan logo is synonymous with success.

Michael Jordan - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 30.1 37.1 (1986-87) RPG 6.2 8.0 (1988-89) APG 5.3 8.0 (1988-89) FG% 49.7% 53.9% (1990-91) 3PT% 32.7% 50.0 (1994-95)

Combined with the fact that he is the first former player to own an NBA franchise and become a billionaire, Jordan has it all. He is a global pop icon who has transcended the game of basketball itself. There is, therefore, no doubt that he is the most influential NBA player of all time.

2 Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson’s world-changing announcement transcended the game of basketball

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson transcended the game of basketball in more ways than one. On the court, he was known for his versatile level of play. The 6 foot 9 point guard was able to play all over the court and became a primary component of the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers that notched multiple titles in the 1980s.

Magic Johnson - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 19.5 23.9 (1986-87) RPG 7.2 9.6 (1981-82) APG 11.2 13.1 (1983-84) FG% 52.0% 56.5% (1983-84) 3PT% 30.3% 38.4% (1989-90)

Johnson broke the barrier regarding the HIV disease. In 1991, he sent the world into shock when he announced that he had tested positive for the disease, and would be forced to retire early. His diagnosis with and eventual perseverance over HIV debunked a plethora of fears previously thought of about the disease and opened the doors to its acceptance.

3 Kobe Bryant

The ‘Black Mamba’ instilled a unique mentality into the minds of athletes

Little doubt remains that Kobe Bryant has solidified himself as one of the game’s most influential players. The ‘Black Mamba’ dominated the court and led the way to five Lakers championships. He influenced the young generation of players in the league who were inspired to implement the same frame and all-around game as Kobe did.

Kobe Bryant - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 25.0 35.4 (2005-06) RPG 5.2 6.9 (2002-03) APG 4.7 6.3 (2013-14) FG% 44.7% 46.9% (2001-02) 3PT% 32.9% 38.3% (2002-03)

Bryant instilled the ‘Mamba Mentality’ philosophy which has been adopted by numerous athletes in more sports than one. His tragic passing in January of 2020 only solidified his legacy as one of the game’s greatest to ever grace the court, and his influence can still be felt across the world.

4 Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson made swagger popular in the NBA and marched to the beat of his own drum

Perhaps the greatest 'little man' to ever grace the court, the 6-foot Allen Iverson changed the game both on and off of the court. He crossed up prime Michael Jordan in 1997, letting the world know that Jordan was indeed human and that Iverson was here to stay.

Allen Iverson - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 26.7 33.0 (2005-06) RPG 3.7 4.9 (1998-99) APG 6.2 7.9 (2004-05) FG% 42.5% 46.1% (1997-98) 3PT% 31.3% 36.0% (2009-10)

Iverson was influential in his style. The tattoos, the braids, and the overall street style that he donned made their way to many other players who aspired to be like Iverson, leading to the NBA instituting a dress code. The 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, and 2001 MVP made his way to the Hall of Fame in 2016, and it's clear why.

5 Larry Bird

Bird popularized three-point shooting, inspiring future generations to adopt the technique

Larry Bird has gone down as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. His exceptional three-point shooting stood out during the 1980s and was the main factor in the Boston Celtics winning multiple championships in that decade.

Larry Bird - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 24.3 29.9 (1987-88) RPG 10.0 11.0 (1982-83) APG 6.3 7.6 (1986-87) FG% 49.6% 52.7% (1987-88) 3PT% 37.6% 42.7% (1984-85)

Bird’s revolution of the three-point shot has influenced generations of players who followed, including Ray Allen and Stephen Curry. His winning of numerous NBA awards and accolades, including Rookie of the Year, multiple Most Valuable Player awards, and Finals MVP, in combination with his successes as a coach, resulted in Bird’s influence stretching across numerous spheres.

6 Stephen Curry

Curry has gone down as the game’s greatest shooter, resulting in a dynasty

Being the greatest shooter of all time is nothing to scoff at. Stephen Curry can claim this feat with little uncertainty. The 6 foot 2 point guard has used this elite three-point shooting skill to bring four championships to the Golden State Warriors, including one of the most dominant dynasties the game of basketball has ever witnessed.

Stephen Curry - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 24.8 32.0 (2020-21) RPG 4.7 6.1 (2022-23) APG 6.4 8.5 (2013-14) FG% 47.3% 50.4% (2015-16) 3PT% 42.6% 45.5% (2011-12)

Curry has cemented three-point shooting into the NBA as a fundamental component of today’s iteration of the game. He has raised the value of the three-pointer, influencing young players to incorporate it into their own game. Its value takes a hit when not made consistently, but Curry eliminates that by not only making his threes but doing so consistently.

7 Bill Russell

Russell was one of the league’s first icons and the first to have his number retired league-wide

One of the NBA’s earliest superstars was Bill Russell. Notching an unfathomable 11 championships between 1957 and 1969, all with the Celtics, Russell truly paved the way for the superstar era in which the NBA would market and grow around their biggest names and talents.

Not only was Russell influential in the NBA, but he also elevated college basketball to another level. He won two NCAA championships with the University of San Francisco, contributing to the rise of college basketball which remains to this day. He also brought basketball to a worldwide stage by leading Team USA in the 1956 Summer Olympics, becoming a worldwide icon.

Bill Russell - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 15.1 18.9 (1961-62) RPG 22.5 24.7 (1963-64) APG 4.3 5.8 (1966-67) FG% 44.0% 46.7% (1959-60)

Russell saw success in all fields of basketball, also notching two titles as a coach. All of his accomplishments led him to become the first person in NBA history to have their number retired across the entire league.

His number 6 was retired league-wide on August 11, 2022, shortly after his death on July 31 of that year, at the age of 88. This officially cemented Russell’s place as an all-time great and one of the game’s most influential players the game had ever seen.

8 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar’s talent on the court and outspoken nature off the court made him a legend

For 39 years, as long as LeBron James has been alive, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the game’s all-time scorer. He lit up opponents using his famous and unguardable ‘skyhook’ shot, where he would raise up off the ground on his left foot, cup the ball with his right hand, and flick it into the basket. His 7-foot-2 frame allowed him to accomplish this move with grace, leading to dominance and success.

Abdul-Jabbar played over 20 seasons in the NBA, and never played less than 65 games a season. Not only did he use his large frame to blow away opponents, but he did so effectively, revolutionizing the game of basketball. But his voice outside of the game elevated his influence even further.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 24.6 34.8 (1971-72) RPG 11.2 16.9 (1975-76) APG 3.6 5.4 (1978-79) FG% 55.9% 60.4% (1979-80)

Abdul-Jabbar was one of the most vocal athletes to speak out against the racial injustice issues faced in the mid-20th century. He was present at the Cleveland Summit of 1967, which was a gathering of prominent black athletes after Muhammad Ali was stripped of his titles after refusing to serve in Vietnam.

He also refused to participate in the 1968 Summer Olympics as he didn’t feel comfortable enough to represent the country which was dismissive at the time of the issues facing the African-American population, therefore throwing away his one and only chance of a Gold Medal. It was these factors, in combination with his presence on the court, that made Kareem Abdul-Jabbar such a monumental figure.

9 Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain’s elite level of play early in the game’s history was utterly historic

Wilt Chamberlain was another prominent example of one of basketball’s earliest icons. Entering the league in 1959, following the pre-shot clock era, the 7-foot-1 giant elevated the game to levels never seen before, by featuring a level of athleticism never previously seen before in professional sports.

Chamberlain would cement his legacy by establishing numerous basketball records, many of which still remain unbroken. These include the most points put up in a single game, at an astonishing 100, along with the most rebounds in a game, at 55.

Wilt Chamberlain - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 30.1 50.4 (1961-62) RPG 22.9 27.2 (1960-61) APG 4.4 8.6 (1967-68) FG% 54.0% 72.7% (1972-73)

He remains the only player to average 50 points per game in a season (1961-62), with no other player ever averaging more than 38 in a single season. At one point, Chamberlain owned over 100 records, and these career feats combined with his lavish lifestyle and appearance in various movies and media, have left no doubt that Chamberlain was one of the game’s most influential players.

10 Shaquille O’Neal

The presence of Shaq both on the court and on television has made him a global icon

Shaquille O’Neal has become one of the biggest basketball media presences since his career wrapped up. On the court, his stats were prolific: four championships with six appearances, a 15-time All-Star, and a 14-time All-NBA player. He used his large size to his advantage, and when he was on the court, his presence was made known.

Shaquille O'Neal - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 23.7 29.7 (1999-2000) RPG 10.9 13.9 (1992-93) APG 2.5 3.8 (1999-2000) FG% 58.2% 66.7% (2010-11)

Off the court, O’Neal became a worldwide icon known for his various media appearances. From commercials to sports commentary, there is little chance one goes through an entire day watching television and Shaq does not appear on the screen at least once. His popularity has remained with him post-career and it is one of many reasons Shaq has become such an influential figure.