Many of the top figures in combat sports will come together in Las Vegas on Saturday night for an unusual event that sees high-profile bouts in boxing and UFC happen simultaneously. Boxing star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will defend his unified super middleweight belt against Edgar Berlanga, while Sean O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title fight against Merab Dvalishvili will also take place in the first-ever sporting event at the city’s Sphere arena.

Some of the biggest names in the fight world will be in attendance, including Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, whose Riyadh Season sponsorship of both boxing and MMA has led to an increase in interest in both sports. UFC chairman Dana White will also be cageside for O’Malley’s bout, while the boxing event will attract the likes of Al Haymon, one of the sport’s main power brokers.

With such a momentous night for combat sports in store, ESPN have ranked the top 15 most influential figures across boxing, MMA, and wrestling, to find out who holds the most power in the fighting game in 2024.

ESPN's ranking factors include:

Autonomy: ability to influence one's sport with unilateral decision-making power

Money: access to funds to support deal-making

Name recognition: ability to amplify one's message and influence the marketplace

Influence: ability to shift the landscape based on presence alone

15 most influential people in boxing, UFC & WWE (15-11) Position Person Job 15. Bob Arum Top Rank founder 14. Oscar De La Hoya Golden Boy Promotions founder 13. Jake & Logan Paul Boxer/promoter & WWE Superstar 12. Tony Khan AEW founder 11. Faisal Bafarat/Dr. Rakan Hussain Alharthy GEA/Sela company

10 Al Haymon

Premier Boxing Champions Founder

The aforementioned Haymon founded Premier Boxing Champions in 2015 after previously managing both Vernon Forrest and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Haymon built up a roster of over 100 fighters, with the Ohio-native having a particular knack for maximising profit for his clients, as demonstrated by the fact that Canelo will headline a pay-per-view special for PBC for the third consecutive fight. Boxing manager Keith Connolly said of Haymon: "A lot of people tried to count him out over the last couple of years and, as usual, he proved them wrong by putting together some of the biggest pay-per-view fights of the last year-and-a-half. Al will always be a powerhouse in the sport until he decides to retire from boxing. He has always been a genius as far as maximising what high-level boxers can make over the course of their careers. That’s his gift."

9 Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Sport Chairman

The Matchroom Sport chairman has revolutionised boxing in the UK by bringing many huge bouts to England, mostly via his association with Anthony Joshua. Hearn’s work as Joshua’s promoter has helped to turn the Watford fighter into one of the biggest names in the sport, with the same being true of Katie Taylor in women’s boxing. Under Hearn’s tutelage, Joshua has sold out Wembley Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Joshua said of his promoter: "I don't know many people who have the work ethic and integrity Eddie has, he will be in the game for many, many years to come doing massive things."

8 Hunter Campbell

UFC chief business officer

As the UFC’s chief business officer, Campbell is instrumental in putting together the company’s business deals and PPV fights alongside the chairman, White. Campbell has sole control of the business side of the company, and has to deal with the 700 plus fighters on the UFC roster. Regularly seen cageside alongside White, Campbell is the company’s string-puller in the background, while White is the company’s face.

7 Conor McGregor

UFC fighter

Despite not fighting since 2021, McGregor remains a huge figure in the sport, and will generate intense media and business interest whenever he chooses to fight again. McGregor will surely be a key topic of discussion when the UFC enters negotiations about media rights next year. The Irishman is one of the sport’s biggest draws, with his 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather having 4.3 million PPV purchases. Dana White said of McGregor: "Conor is capable of doing anything, man. He knows what he's doing. He knows what he wants to do. He's very calculated in what he does."

6 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

WWE Superstar & TKO board of directors

After a successful Hollywood career, The Rock returned to the WWE ring this year after 11 years away. His presence made WrestleMania XL one of the most hotly-anticipated in years, resulting in record attendances and TV ratings. The Brahma Bull delivered in his comeback fight and will return to 'Mania next year. Johnson is now a board member at TKO, which means he can shape both WWE and the UFC for years to come. "Dwayne is a textbook example of the hard work and determination required to become a true multi-hyphenate," Ariel Emmanuel, the company’s CEO said. "In fact, he wrote the playbook for so many who have come up after him: athletes and entertainers alike."

5 Paul "Triple H" Levesque

WWE chief content officer

Levesque was one of the top stars in WWE as “Triple H” from 1995 to 2022. His stature has arguably grown since then in his role as WWE’s chief content officer. Under Levesque’s watch, the company’s improved creative direction has been praised consistently by fans, with the individual skill sets and personalities of each performer coming to the fore. WWE champion Cody Rhodes said of him: "When the moment came for him to take over with Nick Khan and lead the ship creatively, he helped guide WWE to massive television ratings and social engagement increases. I take the field for him with immense pride."

4 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Boxer

Canelo has an influence in boxing that no other fighter can match. Every fight of his becomes a marquee event, attracting huge PPV buys and attendances, with four of his fights exceeding one million PPV buys. An icon in his native Mexico, Canelo's free agent status gives him considerable autonomy as to who he fights and who promotes him. Boxing promoter Lou DiBella said of him: "In any sport, it's only the biggest of stars who can call their own shots. Canelo has been that guy for a long time in boxing, and he has maximised his autonomy and ability to jump around where the money is greatest. In the 'Dodge City of sports,' you have to be a smart guy, with a good lawyer, to do that. What makes Canelo so different is that he's used his leverage smartly, without many of the missteps that I've watched other stars make forever since my HBO days."

3 Nick Khan

WWE president & TKO board of directors

The former co-head of TV at Creative Artists Agency helped grow the business side of WWE hugely upon joining the company in 2020. Khan was instrumental in brokering lucrative deals with Fanatics, Netflix, and NBC Universal, while also expanding the company’s sponsorship portfolio. Dwayne Johnson said of Khan: "He's redefined WWE's global presence and has set new benchmarks in the industry across all verticals. Nick's become a close and trusted consigliere to me as well as being an absolute killer --- the kind you want in the foxhole with you."

2 Dana White

UFC president

After becoming UFC chairman in 2001, White turned the sport into an empire, and pushed it into the mainstream via his charisma and promotional ability. The UFC has become a billion-dollar enterprise on White’s watch and has attracted many major sponsors and media rights deals. Mark Shapiro, TKO’s chief operating officer, paid tribute to the UFC’s rise under White, saying: "When you consider the fact that the UFC is only 30 years old, his work is even more remarkable: by sheer grit and determination, he has turned what was largely a pariah in the sports industry just a few years ago into a global juggernaut that has other majors taking notes.”

1 Turki Alalshikh

Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority

The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has quickly gained huge power in boxing, MMA, and wrestling by leveraging the country’s wealth to fund lucrative investments in each sport. Alalshikh has the strongest influence in boxing, where he has revitalised the heavyweight division of the sport by commercialising marquee events via promotion and funding. The Riyadh Season of events that he puts on have helped bring a new glitz to boxing, while also commercialising Saudi Arabia. Alalshikh has been instrumental in bringing Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title fight against Daniel Dubois to Wembley later this month. Boxing star Terence Crawford said of him: "Boxing was going downhill before Turki and Riyadh Season became involved. The sport had lost imagination. But he's brought back big fights on a regular basis and given them the promotion they deserve. And it's not about the money; Turki is succeeding because he treats boxers like friends and partners, not enemies to be exploited. Some are intimidated by his efforts. He is here to fix the greatest sport in the world. And he will do it." Alalshikh has also secured a lucrative sponsorship of Saturday’s UFC event at The Sphere, as well as several WWE events each year in Saudi Arabia.