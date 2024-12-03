Key Takeaways The history of football in Britain has seen some iconic, legendary figures be involved in the game over the years.

Two entrants on this list are included for their impacts as players rather than managers or executives.

There is an argument for every entrant that, in some way, they helped revolutionise the English game.

In contrast to what some seem to believe, the history of English football stretches back long before the 1992 foundation of the Premier League. Over the last century and more, English football and British football overall has been graced by some truly phenomenal players and other figures, such as managers and coaches.

Particularly from the mid-to-late 20th century, football’s stock within the world started to rise with more and more eyes coming onto the sport. England were one of the countries at the forefront of this and Scotland, particularly but not at all exclusively through the Old Firm, found themselves interlinked with continental football as it grew more popular.

The list of greats from the British game, incorporating players, managers and executives, is of an immense length, with so many legendary names having helped to revolutionise the sport in one way or another. With that being said, however, who are the 10 most influential figures from British footballing history?

Ranking Factors

The following list of the 10 most influential figures to ever grace British football was ranked based on:

Legacy - How much of a lasting impact did each of these entrants leave?

Impact - As a result of the entrant's tenure in the sport, how was the game itself shaped?

Longevity - Generally, for someone to have left a lasting mark on the English game, they need to have been around it for some time.

10 Most Influential Figures in British Football History Rank Name Role Clubs (within Britain that impact was made with) 1. Sir Alex Ferguson Manager Aberdeen, Manchester United 2. Pep Guardiola Manager Manchester City 3. Brian Clough Manager Derby County, Nottingham Forest 4. Arsene Wenger Manager Arsenal 5. David Beckham Player Manchester United 6. Cyrille Regis Player West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City 7. Hope Powell Player/Manager England women's national team 8. Richard Scudamore Executive N/A 9. Jim McLean Manager Dundee United 10. Don Revie Manager Leeds United

10 Don Revie

Leeds United

Close

Don Revie and his Leeds United team of the 1960s and early 1970s are known for being “dirty,” a tough-tackling side that did not suffer fools and hardly garnered neutral support through their ways of playing. What often goes unsaid, however, is the tactical nous that Revie displayed as a manager.

Early in his time as a gaffer, Revie realised the importance of information, compiling dossiers on players and teams to keep a wide array of knowledge in one place. It would be unfair to suggest Revie invented the simple concept of recording information, though documents as detailed as his were had never really been seen before.

In the days prior to footage of other teams being accessible, or existing, Revie’s dossiers were especially helpful in Europe when Leeds came up against foreign teams, something that multiple former players have attested to.

Many have debated whether Revie’s intrinsic focus on data hindered United in the long run, as while the Whites won honours, they feasibly could have won many more. Revie’s stint as England manager after his time at Elland Road failed. He was unable to inspire the tight-knitted bond that he had nurtured in West Yorkshire, and it is this tenure that many look towards when assessing Revie as a manager. His influence on the English game, however, simply can not be understated.

9 Jim McLean

Dundee United

"My adversaries in England were always Jose Mourinho, Rafa Benitez or Arsene Wenger. But, believe me, my biggest adversary in football was Jim McLean."

Such were the words of a certain Sir Alex Ferguson when speaking about Jim McLean after the former manager passed away at the age of 83 in 2020. After 14 years as a player for four teams in Scotland, McLean forayed into the world of football management, becoming boss of Dundee United in 1971 where he would remain for 22 years.

Scottish football then was much as it is now in the sense that Celtic and Rangers, the Old Firm, had a hegemony on the division. Much has been said of Ferguson’s time at Aberdeen, during which he helped disrupt the comprehensive grasp that Glasgow had on the league, but less has been noted of McLean’s significant contribution to this.

McLean implemented a youth policy with Dundee United, signing more experienced players in the short-term to allow his prospects to grow. Though they spent much of the 1970s developing, they reached the Scottish Cup final in 1974, the first of eight domestic cup finals that McLean’s team would play.

By the turn of the decade, McLean’s team were in a position to truly push for a title. They won two successive Scottish League Cups in 1980 and 1981 and in the 1982/83 campaign, Dundee United won their first, and so far only, Scottish Premiership title. The success would continue for McLean, who in 1987 guided the club to a UEFA Cup final. Though they would lose 2-1 to Gothenburg in the two-legged final, the team beat Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on their way to that match.

The first-ever SFWA Manager of the Year stepped down from his post in July 1993, having cemented his place as one of Britain’s most influential footballing minds.

8 Richard Scudamore

Premier League Executive

As seems to be the case with any executive figure in any field, Richard Scudamore was not without his critics during his involvement with the Premier League. Chief Executive from 1999 and Executive Chairman of the Premier League from 2014 until his 2018 retirement, Scudamore oversaw a number of controversies, such as third-party influence after West Ham United signed Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano from Corinthians and the suggestion of an extra Premier League game being added in the season to be played overseas.

In spite of that, however, Scudamore played a vital role in overseeing the Premier League reach its position of being the continent’s envy. The English top flight is now home to the most money in football, with teams that finish at the bottom of the Premier League often making more money than champions of other, foreign divisions.

Scudamore was the man that facilitated TV deals, rights and sponsorships, all of which culminated to make the Premier League the biggest division on the globe. Quietly, Scudamore kept the league together and ticking throughout his tenure, leaving a lasting legacy on the division, even if he is less spoken of than other, more well-known figures.

7 Hope Powell

England women's national team