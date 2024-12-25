Summary Cris Football wouldn't be where it is today without the impact of many key figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi revolutionised the limits footballers can reach with their record-breaking careers.

People like Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were hugely controversial but still held powerful positions.

The beautiful game, as it is known, would not be where it is today without a select few people. These are individuals who either introduced laws that revolutionised the sport, some of the most powerful figures who implemented rules and steered the direction football would go in, or players whose legacy goes beyond just having a great career, but includes lasting moments that, to this day, shape what the current generation does.

Of course, the status of these people will have changed throughout the years. The players may no longer be in their prime, and the officials may have been ousted from power. But when it comes to who had the biggest impact throughout the history of the sport, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of ten names who have shaped the game and are consequently deserving of a place in the conversation of football's most influential people.

10 Greg Dyke

Dyke is widely credited with being an influential power in the rebranding of the Premier League

While Greg Dyke might be known by some as a former long-standing chairperson of the FA, that is not why he makes this list. That is because his biggest achievement was the rebranding of England's top flight, known as the Premier League.

Dyke played a pivotal role in the creation of the Premier League, marking a revolutionary shift in English football. As managing director of London Weekend Television in the early 1990s, he convened a crucial meeting with representatives from the "Big Five" clubs - Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United, and Tottenham - at the end of the 1990/91 season. Dyke proposed a new league that would allow these elite clubs to retain a larger share of television revenue, which had dramatically increased.

Their agreement led to the formation of the Premier League, officially launched on February 20, 1992, and transforming the financial landscape of professional football. To this day, the brand is as powerful as ever and is the most lucrative football league in the world.

9 Jules Rimet

The founder of the World Cup

You'll have heard of the Jules Rimet trophy, but who was the man it was named after? Rimet served as the president of FIFA from 1921 to 1954 and is best known for initiating the FIFA World Cup, the premier international football tournament that is still the tournament that players are most desperate to win. His vision was to promote football worldwide, and he successfully organized the inaugural World Cup in 1930 in Uruguay, where it became an instant success, attracting global attention.

His efforts in establishing the tournament helped to elevate football's status, fostering international competition and unity through sport. Rimet also championed the idea of amateurism in the sport, although the increasing commercial interests led to shifts in that philosophy. In recognition of his contributions, the World Cup trophy was named the Jules Rimet Trophy.

8 Antonin Panenka

Not an example of someone changing the landscape of the sport like Dyke and Rimet did. This time, it is merely a player who did something so unexpected and genius, that his name will forever live in on those who attempt to replicate it. Antolin Panenka is the man behind the 'chipped penalty' which has since led to some of the coldest moments in history.

During the 1976 UEFA European Championship final, Panenka executed a cheeky, delicate chip shot over the goalkeeper, securing victory for Czechoslovakia against West Germany. It became emblematic of skilful play and has since been emulated by numerous players around the world, adding an element of surprise and style to penalty-taking.

Panenka’s influence extends beyond the technique itself as it symbolises the importance of creativity and psychological strategy in football, forever changing how players approach high-pressure situations. His name is now synonymous with this unique penalty method, securing his legacy in the sport’s history.

7 Michel Platini

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner and former UEFA President

Michel Platini was influential both on and off the pitch. As a player, he was known for his extraordinary vision, passing, and goal-scoring ability, leading France to victory in the 1984 Euros and winning three Ballon d'Or awards. His playing style and leadership elevated the sport’s profile in France and globally, cementing his status as an all-time great.

After retiring, Platini served as UEFA president from 2007 to 2015, where he significantly impacted European football by implementing financial fair play regulations and expanding the European Championship format. However, his tenure was marred by controversy, including a ban from football for ethics violations related to a $2 million payment to him from FIFA's then-president, Sepp Blatter. These controversies have overshadowed his contributions, but his influence on football remains notable across the board, hence his inclusion on this list.

6 Sir Alex Ferguson

Legendary Manchester United manager

Not just the greatest coach in football, but in all of sport too. Sir Alex Ferguson had already made a name for himself in his native Scotland before the move that would ultimately cement his legacy for generations to come. Taking the helm in 1986, he transformed Manchester United back into a dominant force in English and European football, leading them to 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League victories. Ferguson was celebrated for his tactical acumen, ability to nurture talent, and skill in managing high-profile players.

The longevity combined with constant success at just one club is something that football has not seen the like of both before and after. Having worked with some of the very best in the business and been a father figure to many of them, the Premier League would likely not be where it is today without the iconic Scot and what he was able to turn United into during the 1990s and 2000s.

5 Cristiano Ronaldo

The greatest goalscorer of all time. Given that this is ultimately what football is all about, having the most goals in history makes you worthy of a place on the list. Only one other man has more than Cristiano Ronaldo's five Ballons d'Or, but it's not just his incredible acumen on the pitch that makes the Portuguese so powerful and recognisable.

What Ronaldo has impressively done is turn his talents into a marketing ploy, which means that the value of his name goes beyond the footballing landscape. His pull remains so powerful that he effectively put a whole nation's league on the map when he chose to join Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. That is just the tip of the iceberg for this man, who is arguably the sport's most incredible rags-to-riches story that there has ever been.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed footballer on Instagram (645 million followers).

4 Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA President

Under Sepp Blatter, FIFA expanded its global reach, increasing the number of World Cup participants and launching initiatives to promote football worldwide. However, his tenure was marred by numerous scandals, including widespread allegations of corruption, bribery, and vote-buying that ultimately led to his resignation.

Blatter's governance style drew comparisons to that of a dictator, characterised by a tight grip on power and a reluctance to implement meaningful reforms, despite mounting criticism. He turned what was designed to be a non-profit organisation into a multi-billion pound scheme that often bent the rules to their favour when it suited. In 2015, he was banned from football for ethics violations, cementing his legacy as a polarizing figure whose reign transformed the sport while simultaneously revealing deep-seated issues within its governing body.

3 Jean-Marc Bosman

The man behind the 'Bosman Rule'

Jean-Marc Bosman is a pivotal figure in football history, best known for his landmark legal case that transformed player mobility and transfer regulations. In 1990, Bosman, a Belgian footballer, challenged the restrictive transfer system that prevented players from moving freely between clubs at the end of their contracts. After a lengthy legal battle, the European Court of Justice ruled in his favour in 1995, establishing the principle that players could move freely without a transfer fee once their contracts expired.

This landmark ruling not only revolutionised player rights but also increased the bargaining power of athletes, allowing them greater freedom in their careers. Bosman’s case fundamentally changed the landscape of football transfers, leading to the modern era of player contracts.

2 Lionel Messi

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner

It is harsh for the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona not to make this list. Their talents were way beyond the era they played in, and if it weren't for the two men who defined the modern era, they would probably remain the two greatest players ever. However, that distinction now belongs to Ronaldo and this man - Lionel Messi.

Eight Ballon d'Or wins and every major team honour imaginable for club and country. Simply put, when you think of football, this is who you think of. This diminutive, unintimidating man is the most frightening and technically gifted human being to ever lace up a pair of boots. His dominance and inexplicable skill nearly put him at number one, but there is a very good reason he just misses out.

1 Johan Cruyff

Nowadays, every team, regardless of the quality of their squad, is pressured to play beautiful and attractive football. Route one, direct football is dying out as everyone tries to keep possession and attack at all costs. Some mistakenly put this down to Pep Guardiola's success, but the Catalan had to take it from somewhere, and that happened to be from Johan Cruyff.

Creator of the 'Cruyff turn,' the Dutchman is widely celebrated as the creator of 'total football.' Characterised by fluid positional interchange among players in this system any outfield player can take over another's role, promoting versatility and collective teamwork. This approach emphasises ball possession, quick passing, and high pressing, allowing teams to maintain constant offensive pressure while also being defensively solid.

That is literally the blueprint of how football is played across the board in the 21st century. To be the man that started it all, means you're the man who shaped how everyone views the sport. That's worthy of the number one spot.