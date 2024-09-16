Key Takeaways Intelligent players have flooded the British game down the years.

Premier League icons Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes all feature.

Scottish legend Kenny Dalglish also features after a stunning career with Liverpool.

Football intelligence is often what separates talented players with valuable attributes and the absolutely elite players. So often, we see players with extreme athletic, physical or technical qualities, but they're unable to translate these raw abilities into being an incredibly functional player at the highest level.

Those who can implement complex tactical instructions, following orders from their managers to perfection, will always have a greater advantage than those who can't. Immaculate decision-making, timing of runs or understanding of space all come into play when assessing a player's intelligence on the pitch. From the academic Michael Carrick, to the meticulously eloquent Glenn Hoddle, here are the top 11 most intelligent British footballers of all time.

Most Intelligent British Footballers in History Rank Player Career Span 1 Paul Scholes 1993-2013 2 Steven Gerrard 1998-2016 3 Glenn Hoddle 1975-1995 4 George Best 1963-1984 5 David Beckham 1992-2013 6 Harry Kane 2009-Present 7 Trevor Brooking 1966-1985 8 Michael Carrick 1999-2018 9 Ryan Giggs 1990-2014 10 Frank Lampard 1995-2016 11 Kenny Dalglish 1969-1990

Related The Most Intelligent Players in Football History The human brain has a capacity of around 1300cc and a locker with 2.5 million gigabytes of space to store football trivia, skills and tricks. But which footballer takes it to another level and raises the beautiful game to the next level with their cleverness and guile? Intelligent critique, as always, is welcomed.

11 Kenny Dalglish

Clubs: Celtic, Liverpool

Often, when discussing the intelligence of players, central midfielders rank highly. However, Liverpool legend and forward Kenny Dalglish breaks this archetypal mould, which is a testament to the Scotsman's supreme awareness of the game.

Dalglish was a diminutive and graceful attacker, who's understanding of space and absurd technical level saw him net 172 goals in 515 appearances for the Reds, whilst winning six league titles and three European Cups on Merseyside as a player. However, the ex-Celtic man's genius is highlighted in the fact he operated as a player-manager for several seasons, mapping out his team's route to success and implementing his own ideas on the pitch.

10 Frank Lampard

Clubs: West Ham United, Swansea City, Chelsea, Manchester City, New York City

It'd be negligent not to mention Frank Lampard in an all-time list of the most intelligent British players. You don't become one of the most prolific midfielders in football history without an innate understanding of how to time runs into the box and execute this movement immaculately time and time again.

Netting 211 times for Chelsea, the central midfielder managed a staggering five seasons where he produced in excess of 20 goals for the Blues. On top of this, all facets of his game were at the highest level, with his creative assets demonstrating an elite ability to pick the lock at the right time.

Related Exclusive: Theo Walcott Answers Gerrard vs Lampard vs Scholes Debate Former Arsenal and England star answers the Steven Gerrard vs Paul Scholes vs Frank Lampard debate.

9 Ryan Giggs

Clubs: Manchester United

Longevity is often used as a stick to beat Ryan Giggs with, but it ultimately points to a player of incredible footballing expertise. To survive at the highest level for so long, despite declining physical attributes, suggests Giggs knew how to position himself correctly and use his brain, alongside his technical quality, to ensure weaker athleticism wasn't exposed.

As well as this, in his peak, Giggs was a highly intelligent player whose understanding of space, understanding of how to manipulate the ball and how to use his technique to beat a man made him delightful to watch. A ridiculously successful and illustrious career which saw him win 26 major trophies tops all of this off.

Related Ryan Giggs vs Bukayo Saka vs Eden Hazard Stats Comparison Comparing some of the finest wingers to grace the Premier League down the years.

8 Michael Carrick

Clubs: West Ham United, Swindon Town, Birmingham City, Tottenham, Manchester United

When it comes to the ability to read a football match, there have been few better than Michael Carrick in his pomp. Not blessed with freakish athleticism or forceful tackling ability, Carrick made up for it with his anticipation, vision and playmaking skills from deep.

Encapsulated in his intellectual style of play as a manager, and clear tactical acumen, the former Manchester United player's intelligence allowed him to massively outperform what his body may have naturally allowed him to. Winning 18 pieces of silverware in a Red Devils shirt, the Englishman played at the highest level for over 20 years.

Related Michael Carrick Clips at Man Utd go Viral as People Put Respect on His Name The former midfielder has been vastly underrated over the years, but fans are singing his praises now

7 Trevor Brooking

Clubs: West Ham United, Manurewa, Newcastle Blue Star, Kelmscott, Cork City

A West Ham legend, Trevor Brooking made 657 appearances for the Hammers throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s, leading the East London outfit to two FA Cup triumphs and was capped 47 times by his nation. Known for his two-footedness and expert passing ability, the attacking midfielder was one of the most intelligent footballers of his era, synonymous with one of the hallmark possession-based sides in an era where most English teams played in a more agricultural manner.

Where most relied on physicality and a direct way of progressing the ball up the pitch, Brooking was a modern-day midfielder, preferring to create cute combinations with teammates using intricate passing patterns and smart movement off the ball. Eventually knighted for his services to the game, the Barking-born man demonstrated his expertise in an eight-year spell as England manager.

Related 11 Greatest England Passers in Football History [Ranked] From Steven Gerrard to Paul Scholes, here are the best passers from England in football history.

6 Harry Kane

Clubs: Tottenham, Leyton Orient, Milwall, Norwich City, Leicester City, Bayern Munich

Similarly to Lampard, a player who produces the output of a Harry Kane simply cannot be ignored in regard to intelligence. Raw talent and elite athleticism aren't enough to score this many goals, you need the ability to utilise your brain to get into dangerous positions on a perpetual basis.

Kane is both Tottenham's and England's all-time top goalscorer, and he continues to put up absurd numbers for Bayern Munich. Add in his effortless creativity and knack for dropping deep to connect play and find perfectly weighted, intelligent passes with his back to goal, and it's clear the 31-year-old possesses an awareness of the game that most others don't.

Related 11 Greatest Tottenham Passers in Football History [Ranked] Tottenham boasts some of the best passers in English football history, including Harry Kane and Luka Modric.

5 David Beckham

Clubs: Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain

While his off the pitch image as a global superstar perhaps hinders the perception of him as an elite footballer at times, David Beckham was truly an elite and thoughtful player on the pitch. In terms of decision-making, Beckham relentlessly made the right choice in regard to his passing, timing and executing his expansive balls to perfection.

The creative prowess from the right-side has gone under the radar, with the former Real Madrid man able to dictate a football match from the flank. Beckham achieved everything there is to achieve in the domestic game, winning countless league titles with his various clubs, and lifting the Champions League in 1999 for Manchester United.

4 George Best

Notable Clubs: Manchester United, Celtic, Los Angeles Aztecs, Fulham

Widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game, George Best's ability was so far beyond what British football had seen in anyone else at the time of his breakthrough. Born in Belfast, the scout who spotted Best at the age of 15 sent Manchester United manager Matt Busby a telegram reading: "I think I've found you a genius".

While blessed with an abundance of natural talent, the Northern Irishman was able to gain a significant advantage through his innate understanding of space and how to move off the ball to subsequently receive it in dangerous positions. Despite not being an out-and-out striker, Best was United's top goalscorer for five consecutive seasons, and ended his career having netted 187 games in 474 for the north-west giants.

3 Glenn Hoddle

Clubs: Tottenham, Monaco, Swindon Town, Chelsea

Glenn Hoddle transcended the embodiment of a midfielder during his time with Tottenham in the 1970s. His incredible technical level and ability to glide around the pitch in possession was so far removed from the archetypal player in the middle of the park in that period, whose primary function had been to stop opposition attacks and provide the engine to a team.

Hoddle's metronomic passing made him the heartbeat of every team he played in, conducting the pace of the game from the base of the midfield. He had the foresight to let the ball do the work, rather than charging around in a chaotic manner. The former England manager ended his spell in North London having made 490 appearances, winning two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup with the Lillywhites.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Players to Wear Number 10 For Tottenham With a mix of playmakers and forwards, several stars have shone in the number 10 shirt at Tottenham.

2 Steven Gerrard

Clubs: Liverpool, LA Galaxy

Whilst most midfielders tend to specialise in a few facets of the game, Steven Gerrard was complete. Exuding class and supreme technique on the ball, Gerrard was as exceptional in the final third as he was in the build-up and on the defensive side of the game, exemplified by the array of roles he fulfil at Liverpool.

To be so all action and such a jack of all trades, Gerrard had to be able to read the game to an elite level, to thrive in aspects he perhaps wasn't naturally suited to. Combine all of this with his incredible endurance and longevity in the upper echelons of the game, making 710 appearances for the Reds, and Gerrard is undoutedbly one of the most intelligent footballers ever, even if his set of winners' medals doesn't necessarily reflect this.

2:55 Related 35 Greatest Central Midfielders Since 1990 (Ranked) We've ranked the greatest central midfielders in recent history, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Xavi.

1 Paul Scholes

Clubs: Manchester United

One of the great footballing genius', Paul Scholes was the midfield orchestrator of Manchester United's success for so long. Prominent in eleven Premier League title triumphs, Scholes made 718 appearances for the Old Trafford side, and was entrusted by Sir Alex Ferguson to dominate the Red Devils' midfield for several seasons.

The Mancunian had the tenacity and work rate off the ball that many of his technical level tend to neglect, while regulating the great United sides with his incredible range of passing, and glittering bits of skill that showcased an innate awareness of what was around him. Operating in a time when systems and tactical set-ups were marginally less complicated than in the modern day, Scholes would've slotted in effortlessly to the modern day tactical phenomena, able to carry out instructions to the nth degree.