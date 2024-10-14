Key Takeaways Footballers are required to not only be physically capable but also quick of mind, to make it at the top level.

Football is one of the most demanding sports in the world. It requires players to have a certain understanding of techniques and tactics that can steer their teams to victory. Some players possess a footballing IQ that makes them some of the most difficult players to battle against. They often make decisive decisions, and British football has been graced with several talents whose understanding of the game puts them on another level compared to their peers.

The traits of players with high footballing intelligence allowed them to leave their mark on the British game and achieve the pinnacle of the sport. Man United legends Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs' tactical awareness allowed them to flourish when dropping into the middle of the park from their preferred positions at the backend of their careers. Frank Lampard's understanding of where to be at the right time led to the Chelsea icon becoming one of the Premier League's greatest goalscorers from midfield.

Managers fall in love with players who take in their instructions and immediately put them to work on the pitch while also having the character to act as their team's talismanic figure. Three-time Premier League-winning coach Jose Mourinho's perception of football is that it's 'based on emotion and intelligence', and his players all understood what was asked of them, which led to remarkable success, particularly at Stamford Bridge.

Here, we rank the top 10 players from British football of the 21st century whose knowledge of the game made them stalwarts and Premier League heroes. Their technical abilities, versatility, and consistency in performing at their peak, no matter the circumstances, were all considered.

10 Darren Fletcher

Clubs: Man United, West Brom, Stoke

When reflecting on United's dominance in English football in the 2000s and early 2010s under Sir Alex Ferguson, many recall names such as Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giggs and Paul Scholes. Those four were superstars at Old Trafford, but Darren Fletcher's role in five Premier League title triumphs perhaps went unnoticed because he usually didn't put a foot wrong in a rampant Red Devils side.

The Scottish midfielder was versatile, and his reading of the game allowed him to excel in a deeper midfield role. He often scanned before picking his man out with a slick pass while breaking up play with crucial tackles. He made 342 appearances for the 13-time Premier League champions, registering 24 goals and 31 assists.

Sir Alex tipped Fletch to become a United great during his youth, and his willingness to learn from the most successful manager in British football history led to a lengthy and successful career. His footballing knowledge earned a technical coaching role with the club after he retired in 2019 while at West Brom.

Darren Fletcher Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 481 32 38 15 major trophies

9 Wayne Rooney

Clubs: Man United, Everton, Derby County, DC United

The Premier League has been spoiled by some of the most entertaining strikers, and Rooney was a revelation during his time at United. The Red Devils' all-time top scorer's footballing IQ made him an all-rounded powerhouse of a frontman whose adaptability gave him the tools to succeed in any position asked of him.

There was an air of excitement at Old Trafford when he arrived from Everton as a feisty young teenager in 2004. Still, he exceeded all expectations thanks to his winning mentality and expertise in attack, pulling the rabbit out of the hat with the world at his feet.

Wazza scored 253 goals and 139 assists in 559 games for the Reds and shined in a midfield role later in his career. The former England captain can be proud of many history-making moments that exhibited his tactical awareness. None more so than the audacious long ball he sent to Robin van Persie for a sensational volley to seal Fergie's 13th league title in his farewell season.

Wayne Rooney Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 763 313 164 17 major trophies

8 Gareth Bale

Clubs: Real Madrid, Tottenham, Southampton, Los Angeles FC

A move to Real Madrid can be daunting for players, especially when arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu for an astronomical fee, but Gareth Bale took to football in La Liga like a duck to water. The Welsh winger's electric pace had already caused havoc in the Premier League with Tottenham.

However, he developed his game with Los Blancos to become a world-class forward who could fashion up a goalscoring opportunity in the blink of an eye. He posted 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 games while wearing Los Merengues colours. He was somewhat polarizing as his Madrid career progressed, but in his pomp, he was a titan on the right, making runs that left defenders scrambling.

Bale's knowledge of finding spaces and ability to adapt to attacking situations cemented his place alongside Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in a frightening front three. In 2014, the Welshman produced one of the most incredible moments in El Clasico history, leaving Marc Bartra dumbfounded with a run that Usain Bolt would be proud of before finding the back of the net.

Gareth Bale Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 554 185 132 19 major trophies

7 Frank Lampard

Clubs: Chelsea, West Ham, Man City, New York City

There was no chance a player with an IQ result that put him in the world's top 0.5% wouldn't make the list, and Lampard used his knowledge to become one of the most potent midfielders in Premier League history. The Chelsea hero timed runs to perfection, arriving in the box at the right time to fire goals in for fun, doing so on 211 occasions at Stamford Bridge.

Lamps is the top-scoring midfielder in English top-flight history, with 177 goals to his name, but scoring wasn't the only facet of his game that was pivotal for the Blues in the Roman Abramovich era. He had an innate understanding of the game, making him a dream to coach and proficient as a box-to-box midfielder, second striker, and deep-lying midfielder.

The prolific midfield maestro came to the fore throughout his career, including a double in a 2-0 win against Bolton Wanderers in 2005 to seal Chelsea's first Premier League title. He was untouchable at the time and a player who delivered at the highest stakes.

Frank Lampard Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 896 267 172 11 major trophies

6 Michael Carrick

Clubs: Man United, West Ham, Tottenham, Swindon, Birmingham

You could argue that Michael Carrick's influence on United got the recognition it deserved after he retired more than when he dictated the Red Devils' build-up play with his shield-like presence in midfield. A no.6 who anchored his team with aplomb and a reading of the game that was second to none, Carrick is arguably the closest talent to Sergio Busquets and Rodri to emerge from British football.

Havoc was one of the midfield talents who took British football away from the destroyer-type holding midfielders of the early Premier League era. With a mentality that prioritised calm and composure on the ball, he pulled the strings at Old Trafford in a style that fans gravitated towards while also learning the traits of a leader with his humility and motivational skills.

Carrick used his high footballing IQ to help Sir Alex's side dominate throughout his career, but perhaps his greatest performance was against AS Roma in the 2006/07 Champions League campaign. He hit a brace in a 7-1 destruction of the Serie A giants while he and Fletcher won the midfield battle against Daniele De Rossi and David Pizzaro.

Michael Carrick Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 701 34 44 18 major trophies

5 David Beckham

Clubs: Man United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG

There isn't a bigger name in British football history than David Beckham, but his celebrity status often discredits just how talented the United and Madrid icon was. The legendary former England captain was a marvel on the right wing with passing, set-piece mastery, and in-game creativity that lit up European football.

Becks' career was full of Hollywood-like moments, making him an undeniable megastar. Goldenballs was also adept at leading by example, which helped him become a cornerstone in British football. He won six Premier League titles and was part of Sir Alex's treble-winning team in 1999.

Footballing intelligence is beneficial in adapting to different leagues, given that the tactics can differ. Beckham starred at the Bernabeu after leaving the Red Devils for Los Blancos. His tactical wisdom produced stellar showings alongside greats such as Raul, Ronaldo Nazario, and Zinedine Zidane. The La Liga giants' prolific forwards welcomed his arrival in 2003, and his playmaking abilities led to 20 goals and 51 assists in 159 games.

David Beckham Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 720 127 225 22 major trophies

4 Ryan Giggs

Clubs: Man United

There perhaps hasn't been a player in Premier League history more consistent than Giggs and his intelligence was a key part of his game. The Welsh wizard carved out a trophy-laden career at United where he wowed fans with enthralling displays on the left wing.

Giggsy was a workhorse who used his high footballing IQ to give the opposition all sorts of problems with his unpredictability and daring playing style. He was, at times, unplayable because of his dribbling abilities, such as his famous solo run and goal against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semifinals. That was one of many times he stole the show for the Red Devils, and his longevity puts him atop the list of the club's all-time appearance makers with a staggering 952 appearances to his name.

The iconic Welshman's strong understanding of the game allowed him to play in a midfield role in the latter stages of his career, rolling back the years with phenomenal performances. That longevity earned him his first PFA Player of the Year award at the age of 35 in 2009.

Ryan Giggs Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 952 164 253 35 major trophies

3 Harry Kane

Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Millwall, Leyton Orient, Leicester, Norwich

A centre-forward's job is to put the ball in the back of the net, but Harry Kane has transformed the role with his tendency to drop deep and collect the ball and help his teams venture forward. England's all-time top scorer has made his mark on British football as one of the deadliest finishers in history and a Tottenham Hotspur icon who toyed with defenders. He adapted his game under Mourinho, who allowed Spurs players to play with more freedom, and his former striker blended his No.9 role with playmaking abilities.

Kane's clever movement and instinctive eye for goal make him one of the most reliable strikers in the game. His goalscoring record is outstanding, bagging 54 goals in as many games at Bayern Munich and breaking several records.

The Premier League perhaps hasn't seen a more all-rounded frontman than Spurs' all-time top goalscorer, and he's still tussling with the very best marksmen in Europe. His wherewithal to create for others is a testament to his constant desire to better himself and work for the team.

Harry Kane Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 554 350 85 1x European Golden Boot

2 Steven Gerrard

Clubs: Liverpool, LA Galaxy

A commanding captain who had no weakness in his game, Steven Gerrard was the embodiment of a talisman, and that was largely down to masterminding his midfield role. The Liverpool legend's determined attitude was beloved by fans, and he was the complete package thanks to his constant will to succeed. His knowledge was key in the development of some of the Premier League's best partnerships, with Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres wreaking havoc with Stevie G.

Gerrard could score any type of goal and in the most demanding of circumstances, such as his volley in the FA Cup final win over West Ham 18 years ago. He was as defensively astute as he was formidable going forward, finding the net 186 times and contributing 155 assists in 710 games at Anfield.

The Kop hero played with his heart on his sleeve and quick-thinking made him a monstrous presence at club and international level. He was always at the top of his game with his dominance on the ball and vision that had fans rising to their feet in anticipation that he was about to create one of his many magical moments.

Steven Gerrard Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 749 191 170 11 major trophies

1 Paul Scholes

Clubs: Man United

Football intelligence goes hand in hand with vision and there was no midfielder in British football history who displayed better imagination on the pitch than Paul Scholes. Pep Guardiola called him 'the best midfielder of his generation', while Thierry Henry said he made United 'tick' to explain why he was superior to Gerrard. Those verdicts sum up just how inventive the genius of Old Trafford was.

Scholes spent his career creating chances out of nothing with a footballing brain that was the beating heart of Sir Alex's side. He was the Red Devils' conductor, orchestrator and midfield lynchpin who tied everything together. He was sublime on the ball and an energetic spark off it, and his movement and technique were unlike that of any talent that rose through the ranks of British football. An Einstein of football, his exploits at the age of 19 in a 6-2 win over Newcastle United as a second striker further explain his creative craft.

The Ginger Ninja's midfield mastery helped United win 11 Premier League titles. The former England international came out of retirement at the age of 36 and still controlled games with his deep understanding of Fergie's tactical setup. He rarely misplaced a pass and also had an eye for goal, netting 153 goals and providing 81 assists in 713 games. The young playmakers of this day and age should study Scholesy if they want to learn what is required to dictate a game.

Paul Scholes Career Club appearances Goals Assists Accomplishments 713 153 81 26 major trophies

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 14/10/2024.