Key Takeaways Footballers are often reliant on their incredible physical attributes with very few having the world-class intelligence to reach the top of the game otherwise.

Game intelligence can come from various positions on the pitch and often separates elite athletes from the very best footballers on the planet.

Lionel Messi is a supreme example of a genius mind who exceeded expectations placed on him due to physical limitations.

Football intelligence is one of the most important attributes a player can possess. Some players are physically elite and use their pace, power, and athleticism to gain an edge. However, having incredible intelligence means they will always make the right decision, and be in the right place to deliver the perfect action.

Being intelligent on the football pitch can present itself in many ways, and varies from position to position. Certain players, like Joshua Kimmich, can channel their game understanding to play in multiple positions to an elite level. Others, such as Martin Odegaard, are able to see passes and create chances that opponents would never expect.

Strikers also need to be clever, and those who understand the game the best are always in the right place to score and link up with teammates and deliver assists. With this in mind, we will be ranking the 11 most intelligent players in the world right now.

11 Most Intelligent Players in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Rank Player Position Club 1 Rodri Midfielder Manchester City 2 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Manchester City 3 Lionel Messi Forward Inter Miami 4 Luka Modric Midfielder Real Madrid 5 Bernardo Silva Midfielder Manchester City 6 Harry Kane Forward Bayern Munich 7 Joshua Kimmich Midfielder Bayern Munich 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder Real Madrid 9 Thomas Muller Forward Bayern Munich 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder Real Madrid 11 Martin Odegaard Midfielder Arsenal

11 Martin Odegaard

Club: Arsenal

During Mikel Arteta's tenure at Arsenal, few players have been as pivotal in the club's growth as midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian was always expected to achieve big things and was signed by Real Madrid at 16 years old, where he remained for six seasons. The midfielder has dealt with this expectation well and is now one of the best players in the world in his position.

Odegaard is a technically gifted player, who glides past opponents and has a great eye for a pass. He is always dictating his team's games, and often pops up with vital goals and assists as his side have been pushing to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners' captain is an incredibly smart player, whose decision-making is admirable, and regularly uses his elite football brain to outwit opponents and play passes that nobody would expect. Odegaard is a remarkable talent, who is blessed with a genius footballing mind, and his performances in recent seasons have been a huge contribution to Arsenal's success.

Martin Odegaard 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 35 Assists 10 Chances Created 102

10 Jude Bellingham

Club: Real Madrid

The meteoric rise of Jude Bellingham has been incredible. Breaking into Birmingham City's first team at 16, followed by three successful seasons with Borussia Dortmund, before a move to Real Madrid in 2023, the English midfielder has quickly become one of the best players in the world.

A powerful, dynamic midfielder, Bellingham's game has progressed a lot each year, and he is now one of Los Blancos' biggest sources of goals. Since arriving in Spain, he has developed a lot as a player, and now regularly finds himself in the right place at the right time to deliver crucial goals for both club and country.

He is a player who has so many great attributes, and his understanding of the game is equally impressive, which is why he has become such an important part of Real Madrid and England's teams. Bellingham is an incredible player, and at just 21 years of age, the sky is the limit for the Englishman.

Jude Bellingham 2023/24 La Liga Stats Appearances 28 Goals 19 Assists 6

9 Thomas Muller

Club: Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller has been a mainstay in both the Bayern Munich and German national teams for over a decade now. Due to his immense footballing intelligence, this is no surprise.

Capable of playing as a striker, winger or midfielder, Muller can read the game better than anyone and utilises his intelligence to always deliver top performances. The German is particularly famed for his positioning, in both an attacking and defensive manner.

He always finds himself in the right place to score goals or set up a chance for a teammate, which is demonstrated by his career goals and assists being very similar. Defensively, when tasked with playing in a deeper role, Muller is always positioned in the correct area, to thwart opponents' attacks, and then help his team progress up the pitch. The Bayern hero will go down as a football icon, and his game IQ is undoubtedly one of the main reasons for this.

Thomas Muller Career Stats Appearances 801 Goals 287 Assists 275

8 Federico Valverde

Club: Real Madrid

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde is an all-action midfielder who can play a variety of roles. The Real Madrid ace can play as an attacking, wide midfielder, a defensive midfielder, or occasionally a full-back.

His attributes, married to his game understanding, make him a manager's dream, as he can do anything. Whatever role he is asked to play, he does it to an incredibly high level and that is testament to his footballing intelligence.

To play for the biggest club in the world, players must be special, and Valverde is. He can read the game well and win the ball back with ease, whilst also being very strong in possession, and is even capable of popping up with goals and assists. Valverde is a key part of the Real Madrid side and is one of the most intelligent players around.

Federico Valverde 2024/25 La Liga Stats Appearances 7 Passing Accuracy 91.5% Assists 1 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.9

7 Joshua Kimmich

Club: Bayern Munich

Much like Valverde, Joshua Kimmich is an incredibly wise footballer who can play in a variety of positions. One of the best players in the world at both right-back and central midfield, Kimmich's game IQ is such that he can perform at remarkably high levels in both roles.

Whether he is tasked with being a defender and preventing a winger from causing his team problems, or if he is in midfield, breaking up play and starting attacks, the German excels in both. Kimmich has been a key player for both Germany and Bayern Munich for many years now, which is both down to his skill and his game intelligence. He can read the game to a very high level, whilst also being secure in possession.

Joshua Kimmich 2024/25 Stats Appearances 16 Passing Accuracy 92.6% Assists 4 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.6

6 Harry Kane

Club: Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is goalscoring royalty. Since he broke into the Tottenham starting lineup in 2014, the prolific forward has scored goals for fun. Now the England all-time leading goalscorer, and second in the all-time Premier League scoring charts, Kane has been the focal point of every side he has played in.

What is most impressive about the English striker's game is not only his goal output but also his link-up play with his teammates. Unlike many strikers, Kane likes to drop very deep, often picking the ball up from his centre-backs, and starting attacks himself. He has a remarkable eye for a pass and can create chances for teammates out of nothing, whilst also contributing an outstanding number of goals.

Harry Kane Career Stats Appearances 565 Goals 361 Assists 94

5 Bernardo Silva

Club: Manchester City

When Bernardo Silva arrived at Manchester City from Monaco, he was a technical, tricky winger, but now he is a lot more than that. An ideal player for Pep Guardiola, the Portuguese star can play anywhere across the midfield or attack and has even played as a left-back when needed.

The diminutive playmaker is an incredibly silky dribbler, with quick feet and great agility, which makes him so hard to tackle, but he also understands the game better than almost anyone. The fact he can play in so many positions for one of the best teams in the world shows his perfect understanding of his role, and his game IQ is so great that he can perform at an elite level anywhere on the pitch.

Bernardo Silva 2024/25 Stats Appearances 22 Passing Accuracy 94.2% Assists 2

4 Luka Modric

Team: Real Madrid

An absolute Rolls-Royce of a midfielder, Luka Modric is one of the most intelligent players the game has ever seen. The winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or for his exploits with Real Madrid and Croatia, Modric has had a remarkable career.

A central midfielder who can do it all, the Croatian is blessed with so many great attributes. He is technically gifted, always executing the perfect pass with great accuracy, as well as being an elite dribbler and strong defensively.

The veteran can read the game incredibly well and has remained one of the best players in the world as he has aged. Modric is always in the right place to thwart attacks, and then pick out a teammate, and this is down to his quite outstanding footballing IQ.

Luka Modric Career Stats Appearances 786 Passing Accuracy 87.2% Assists 132

3 Lionel Messi

Team: Inter Miami

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi is from another planet. With a goal record that almost looks fake, the Argentinian is capable of doing things on a football pitch which many couldn't even imagine. Agile, quick, strong, and technically incredible, Messi will go down in history.

His game IQ is remarkable, always knowing when to pass, shoot, or dribble, and performing it to an incredibly high level. With eight Ballon d'Or awards to his name, the Barcelona icon has footballing ability and intelligence like no one we have ever seen. He continues to deliver great performances and goal contributions, even as he gets older, and will forever be remembered as one of the greats.

Lionel Messi Career Stats Appearances 907 Goals 737 Assists 356

2 Kevin de Bruyne

Team: Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne's career began a little slowly, highlighted by his disappointing spell with Chelsea. However, once he moved to the Bundesliga, and then the Premier League with Manchester City, his career exploded.

A both-footed midfielder, capable of playing deep and further forward, has immense talent and has been vital in Manchester City's recent success. He has an elite passing range, always finding a teammate, and playing passes through the smallest of gaps. Additionally, he has a keen eye for goal, particularly from range where he unleashes fierce strikes which are almost unstoppable.

Guardiola loves the Belgian midfielder, and it is no surprise why. He has elite ability and vision, which comes down to his incredible footballing brain. There is a reason many believe he is the best-ever Premier League midfielder, and he will go down as a football legend.

Kevin de Bruyne Career Stats Appearances 617 Goals 150 Assists 255

1 Rodri

Team: Manchester City

Another of Manchester City's midfielders makes this list, and this time he is in the number one spot. Rodri reads the game like no other, breaking up opponents' attacks through tackles and interceptions while being an elite passer and goal threat.

On the ball, the Spaniard has a great eye for a pass, not only playing cute passes to create a chance for a teammate but also playing long balls to open up space across the pitch. In addition, he often pops up with crucial goals, in vital moments, none more so than scoring the winning goal in the 2023 Champions League final.

Rodri is undoubtedly the best in the world in his position, and he understands the game better than anyone. He is vital to how Manchester City play and his intelligence is admirable.

Rodri 2024/25 Stats Appearances 18 Passing Accuracy 93.3% Tackles Per 90 Minutes 2

