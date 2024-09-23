Key Takeaways Intelligent strikers are a vital part of football and have had a huge impact on the game over the years.

Premier League legends Luis Suarez, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry all make the list.

Ajax star Johan Cruyff and Brazilian icon Pele feature highly.

Scoring goals in football is one of the most challenging elements of the game, and to be a regular goalscorer takes a series of high-level skills. Certain strikers are blessed with pace, venomous shooting, a great eye for a pass, and some are incredibly intelligent. Having players with a high football IQ is vital in the modern game, and as strikers, they are able to create chances for teammates, as well as for themselves, by seeing opportunities that others don't. Players who aren't blessed with pace, such as Dennis Bergkamp, had to use their footballing intelligence to make an impact, but others like fellow Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, had it all.

Intelligent players can make a huge difference to a team, particularly up front. Their ability to create moments of magic that others wouldn't is invaluable, and can be the difference between winning and losing. Not taking into account players like Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller, who operate out wide and behind the striker more, here are the most intelligent strikers of all time.

10 Luis Suarez

Clubs: Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Nacional, Gremio, Inter Miami

A part of one of the greatest front threes of all time, Luis Suarez is a football genius. The Uruguayan's career was surrounded by controversy, but his footballing talent was never in question. Capable of scoring out of nothing, with ridiculous close control and confidence to try the most outlandish moves, the former Liverpool forward was a class above. During his days on Merseyside, Suarez almost spearheaded the Reds to a Premier League title, in a season where he scored 31 league goals in just 33 games.

Always looking to do something spectacular, Suarez wasn't afraid to nutmeg opponents, or shoot from ridiculous ranges or angles, and often it worked. He was a very intelligent striker, whose movement and determination helped him to become one of the most feared number nines around.

Luis Suarez's Career Statistics Appearances 795 Goals 491 Trophies 21

9 Thierry Henry

Clubs: Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona, New York Red Bulls

For many, Thierry Henry is one of the greatest player in Premier League history. The Frenchman was an incredible athlete, with lightning quick pace and supreme athleticism, which made him so hard to stop in full flow. With the ball, he could dribble through a whole team, as he did many times, such as against Tottenham in 2002, and without the ball his movement was electric, and he would always find pockets of space that defenders couldn't pick up. When running with the ball, he would always drop slight body feints to throw defenders off, and help give himself extra space, and his understanding of when to pass and shoot was remarkable.

With 175 Premier League goals to his name, putting him seventh on the all-time list, Henry had an impressive goal return, but his game was about so much more. He was capable of creating chances for teammates, and carrying his teams on his back. With an excellent footballing IQ, the former Barcelona man is undoubtedly one of the most intelligent strikers to grace a football pitch.

Thierry Henry's Career Statistics Appearances 794 Goals 360 Trophies 20

8 Ferenc Puskas

Clubs: Budapest Honved, Real Madrid

Potentially best known for the award that is now named after him, Ferenc Puskas was a goal machine. The Puskas award, created in 2009, was named after the Hungarian striker due to his significant impact on the game, and his incredible ability. This demonstrates the player he was, and how good he truly was.

Puskas spent the first 13 years of his career in his native Hungary with Budapest Honved, where he scored a ridiculous 358 goals in 350 games. However, after political challenges in the country, he opted to leave, and decided to join Real Madrid. In Spain, Puskas' goal-scoring exploits continued, and the trophies came with it. He won three European Cups, and five Spanish league titles during his time there, and has gone down as a club legend.

As a player, Puskas was excellent with the ball at his feet, capable of dribbling past opponents with his close ball control, as well as being lethal in front of goal. Additionally, as with many of the most intelligent players, his movement was superb, and he always knew where the goal was.

Ferenc Puskas' Career Statistics Appearances 530 Goals 514 Trophies 15

7 Dennis Bergkamp

Clubs: Ajax, Inter Milan, Arsenal

When it comes to intelligent strikers, Dennis Bergkamp is right up there. One of the greatest Dutch players in football history, Bergkamp was as classy as they come, performing every action in style and always seeking out teammates. He appeared to have eyes in the back of his head, making passes that many others wouldn't see, and evading defenders whose presence he could just sense.

Not naturally the fastest player, Bergkamp read the game perfectly to get himself into the right position to score a goal or create a chance and this is the perfect representation of his intelligence. Elegant on the ball, Bergkamp was a constant threat to opponents, and ended his career with 269 goals and 146 assists, which highlights how well-rounded the former Arsenal man was.

Dennis Bergkamp's Career Statistics Appearances 727 Goals 269 Trophies 16

6 Marco van Basten

Clubs: Ajax, AC Milan

Marco van Basten was a footballing master. Incredibly skillful and capable of the spectacular, he was a very talented striker that could do it all. The legendary Ajax striker had all the ideal attributes for a striker; a great finisher, passer, strong, and blessed with fantastic technique, which was evident through the number of volleys he scored in his career. The goal that stands out was his strike in the 1988 European Championship final against the Soviet Union, where he crashed home a volley into the top corner from an almost impossible angle.

A master of his craft, van Basten made the game look simple, and his footballing IQ was remarkable. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time, whose all round abilities were outstanding.

Marco van Basten's Career Statistics Appearances 373 Goals 277 Trophies 19

5 Ronaldo Nazario

Clubs: Cruizero, PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Corinthians

An all round number nine, Ronaldo Nazario, or 'O Fenomeno', was as talented as they come. In a career sadly plagued by injury, the Brazilian striker enjoyed spells at many of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. He was naturally incredibly quick, as well as an elite finisher, often going around the goalkeeper to roll the ball into the empty net. In front of goal, he was deadly, and almost unstoppable in full flight, but his link-up play and passing range was also top drawer. He knew where the defenders were at all times, so would always make the right decision whether to pass or dribble, his spacial awareness was fantastic.

Particularly as he got older, and injuries hampered him more, he had to rely on elite movement to get into scoring opportunities. Fortunately for 'R9', his footballing intelligence was such that he was able to find the right space, and make the right runs, to make him a nightmare to defend against. Despite all the injuries, the Brazilian enjoyed a fantastic career, and was one of the best strikers to play the game.

Ronaldo Nazario's Career Statistics Appearances 481 Goals 309 Trophies 18

4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Clubs: Sporting Lisbon, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus, AL-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is undeniably in the debate for the greatest footballer of all-time. With a goal return to rival anyone, and many records held, the Portuguese man has enjoyed a spectacular career. Starting out as a tricky, pacey forward at Sporting and Manchester United, Ronaldo was a constant threat to defenders, using his quick feet to puzzle them. As he got older, and slightly lost that explosiveness, he transformed his game to become the ultimate striker. He relied less on skills and dribbling, and more on his movement and deadly finishing. This change indicates his footballing intelligence, as he was able to become a whole new player.

As much as he is a fantastic goalscorer, his passing and link-up play is also world-class. His decision-making, throughout his career, has been sublime, and he is without a doubt one of the best strikers around. The ability to change his style of play completely is remarkable, and is testament to his game IQ.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Club Career Statistics Appearances 1018 Goals 763 Trophies 33

3 Gerd Muller

Clubs: 1861 Nordlingen, Bayern Munich, Fort Lauderdale Strikers

The all-time leading scorer in the Bundesliga, and second-highest scorer for the German national team, Gerd Muller knew where the goal was. His movement and finishing ability were supreme, and it is no surprise he was able to set so many records. A constant threat throughout games, Muller was always on the move, looking to create an opening. Described as a 'natural goalscorer', the German's instincts were unlike many others, and his ability to score every type of goal was special. Head, left foot, right foot, Muller was elite in front of goal, and he would always be in the right place to finish a chance.

The German forward's football brain was elite, and it helped him to become one of the most deadly strikers around. Demonstrated by his 1970 Ballon d'Or, Muller was a footballing genius.

Gerd Muller's Career Statistics Appearances 613 Goals 570 Trophies 15

2 Pele

Clubs: Santos, New York Cosmos

After joining Santos, and making his debut at 15 years old, Pele went on to have an incredible career. He had an excellent club career, and claims to have scored over 1000 goals, and his international career is equally impressive. Holding the Brazilian national team goal scoring record for over 50 years, as well as being the youngest player to win the World Cup, and being the player with the most assists in the tournament's history, Pele was a football legend.

A scorer of all types of goals, as well as being intelligent with his movement and dribbling, Pele was almost impossible to stop. Once he got into the box, his movement, eye for a pass, and finishing, meant that the ball would almost certainly end up in the back of the net. His creativity and football brain were unlike many others, and he is simply one of the greatest to play the sport.

Pele's Career Statistics Appearances 1363 Goals 1279 Trophies 14

1 Johan Cruyff

Clubs: Ajax, Barcelona, Los Angeles Aztecs, Washington Diplomats, Levante, Feyenoord

When it comes to footballing intelligence, Johan Cruyff is simply the best. Demonstrated through his managerial career where he revolutionised the game, Cruyff understood the sport like no other. As a player, he won three Ballon d'Or's and was supremely talented. Operating with extreme grace and elegance, he could have been a dancer, and when he had the ball he would always deliver.

Spending most of his career with boyhood club Ajax, Cruyff won three European Cups in Amsterdam, before moving to Barcelona, where he won one league title, and one Spanish Cup. His play style was very well-rounded, combining skill, finishing, passing, and creativity to be one of the best players around. Although he potentially wasn't the first to do the move, the fact that the 'Cruyff turn' was named after him shows his ability and intuition to perform such a move. His impact on the game is still felt today, from both a playing and coaching point of view. There is no doubting that Johan Cruyff was the most intelligent striker of all time.

Johan Cruyff's Career Statistics Appearances 574 Goals 322 Trophies 22

All statistics correct as of Transfermarkt 23.09.2024