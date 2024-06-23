Highlights Paul Krause holds the record for the most interceptions in NFL history with 81 and likely won't lose his No. 1 spot anytime soon.

Emlen Tunnell amassed 79 career interceptions and was the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rod Woodson is the only other players besides Krause and Tunnell to reach 70 career picks.

The responsibility of an NFL defense is to stop the opposing offense from scoring by any means necessary.

While obviously easier said than done, teams that can limit the number of points their opposition scores fare well and often embark on deep postseason runs. The most sustainable method is getting the offense to fourth down and forcing it to punt, but that involves consecutive successful plays from the defense.

Conversely, turnovers only take a single play and can provide the offense with better field position than most punts. This is why those who can consistently come away with interceptions are deemed so valuable, regardless of their era.

These ball hawks changed games with their instincts and coverage prowess. Here's a look at the players with the most interceptions in NFL history.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Safeties in NFL History While not easy to pick the top 10 safeties in NFL history, we gave it a crack anyway.

1 Paul Krause (81)

Krause’s record still stands tall decades later

Nate Fine/NFL

Paul Krause’s mark of 81 interceptions looks more impenetrable by the year. The Iowa alum picked off 12 passes as a rookie in 1964 with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and continued his ball-hawking ways throughout his 16-year career.

Krause notched 28 picks during his four seasons in Washington and another 53 in his 12-year run with the Minnesota Vikings.

As spectacular as the eight-time Pro Bowler was at playing the ball and outmuscling offensive players, he admittedly benefited from a lower standard of quarterback play. Double-digit-interception seasons are a rarity today, but these opportunities were in greater abundance during Krause's time.

2 Emlen Tunnell (79)

Tunnell’s historic career went well beyond the gridiron

Robert Riger/Getty Images

Not far behind Krause is Emlen Tunnell, who was a defining figure of the pre-merger NFL. Injuries and military service delayed the Pennsylvania native's arrival to the league, but once he finally stepped onto the field in 1948, his game was undeniable.

Tunnell, who spent 11 seasons with the New York Giants and three with the Green Bay Packers, finished his career with 79 interceptions and became the first Black player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For as great of a player as Tunnell was, his career symbolizes so much more than just his athletic achievements.

3 Rod Woodson (71)

Woodson excelled at safety and cornerback

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Had Rod Woodson begun his career as a safety instead of converting to one in his later years, he very well could’ve broken the all-time interception record.

Woodson was an elite cover corner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and used his physicality and movement skills to shut down the opposing team’s top receivers.

Years later, after a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers, he moved to free safety with the Baltimore Ravens and then the Oakland Raiders. Despite being out of his athletic prime, Woodson led the league in interceptions twice in his final five seasons and retired following the 2003 campaign with 71 interceptions.

4 Dick 'Night Train' Lane (68)

Night Train Lane recorded 14 interceptions as a rookie

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Dick "Night Train" Lane doesn’t just have one of the most famous and catchy nicknames in the history of the NFL, but he also holds the record for the most interceptions in a single season with 14, accomplishing the feat as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams in 1952.

Forty-seven of Lane’s picks came with the Rams and the Chicago Cardinals. But he is mainly associated with the Detroit Lions, with whom he spent the final six seasons of his career and recorded his last 21 interceptions to end his career with 68.

5 Ken Riley (65)

Riley was an underappreciated player during his time

Clifton Boutelle/Getty Images

There are several worthy candidates for the title of greatest player never to make the Pro Bowl. One of them is longtime Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley, who reeled in 65 interceptions in 15 seasons.

The Florida A&M product never led the league in interceptions in a single season, but he was always among the leaders, and his consistency throughout his career allowed him to climb the all-time ranks.

Despite never making the Pro Bowl, Riley did make three All-Pro teams and was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame.

6 Charles Woodson (65)

Woodson was one of the most versatile defensive backs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Like Riley, former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers defensive back Charles Woodson finished his career with 65 interceptions.

Unlike Riley, however, Woodson received no shortage of accolades and made nine Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams. He also took Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2009. The Michigan product showcased exemplary ball skills throughout his career and was one of the most complete defensive backs ever.

Like Rod Woodson, it’s fair to think that had the younger Woodson been used strictly as a free safety during his career, he would’ve generated even more takeaways, but the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner was simply too talented not to serve multiple roles.

7 Ed Reed (64)

Reed was an incredible processor

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the greatest ever at his position, longtime Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed led the league in interceptions on three separate occasions and became renowned for his impeccable football acumen.

Sure, he was ruthless and an enforcer, but Reed was also a student of the game who meticulously analyzed film. The Miami product racked up 64 interceptions in 12 years and is still viewed as the standard for safety play over a decade after his retirement.

8 Ronnie Lott (63)

Lott tried his hand at every secondary position

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Lott did a little bit of everything during his 14-year career.

He played cornerback with the San Francisco 49ers before moving to free safety later in his 10-year tenure with the team. He then played strong safety with the Los Angeles Raiders and switched back to free safety with the New York Jets. The one constant in Lott’s career was his performance.

No matter the position he played, he was a leader and a bright spot on the defense. This can be seen through many different statistics and accolades, but in the context of this list, it’s 63 career interceptions that are most notable.

Lott recorded seven or more interceptions in a single season at both safety positions and cornerback, further demonstrating his ball skills.

9 Darren Sharper (63)

Sharper made the Pro Bowl with three different teams

Jonathan Daniel /Getty Images

Best known for his time with the Green Bay Packers, Darren Sharper was an impressive safety who played for 14 years and compiled 63 interceptions.

Sharper, a two-time interception leader, was exceptional at reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping routes. He made five Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams during his career, earning both accolades at least once with the Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints.

10 Dave Brown (62)

Brown had great ball skills

Arthur Anderson/Getty Images

Dave Brown spent 15 years in the NFL, 11 of which came with the Seattle Seahawks. During his time in the league, which also included stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers, the former Michigan Wolverine became a takeaway machine and was in the top 10 in interceptions on three occasions.

Although he wasn’t the stickiest coverage corner, Brown’s playmaking was enough of a deterrent to stop quarterbacks from picking on him. His total of 62 interceptions has him tied for 10th all-time.

11 Dick LeBeau (62)

LeBeau’s legendary career began as an elite player

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dick LeBeau spent a staggering 59 total seasons in the NFL. While mainly remembered for his work as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator, the Ohio State alum was also an impressive defensive back.

He spent 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions as a player and recorded 62 interceptions. Playing in the 14-game season era hampered LeBeau’s production, but he earned three trips to the Pro Bowl and three Second-Team All-Pro selections for his work and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 2010.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.