Highlights Night Train Lane recorded an NFL record 14 interceptions as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams in 1952.

Dan Sandifer, Spec Sanders, and Lester Hayes are tied in the No. 2 spot, as each notched 13 picks in a single season.

Nine players are tied for the fifth spot at 12 interceptions each.

Interceptions have been regarded as a volatile NFL stat due to the numerous factors involved in making such a play. Defensive backs can’t control the accuracy of a quarterback’s pass, nor can they ensure that any receiver other than the one they're defending doesn’t come in at the last second to make the play.

Only the catch, the final part of the play, is completely up to the defensive back. Because of this variability, it takes both excellent ball skills and a little bit of luck to amass large quantities of interceptions. Very few players, even the best cornerbacks and safeties in league history, have stable interception outputs during their careers.

Even the most accomplished players in these positions generally have several seasons with relatively low pick totals. This is what makes the single-season interception leaders list so fascinating, as there's a healthy balance of legendary players and lesser-known individuals.

Here are the NFL players with the most interceptions in a single season.

1 Dick “Night Train” Lane, 1952 (14)

Lane made history as a rookie

Dick “Night Train” Lane got off to a blistering hot start in the NFL, breaking the single-season interception record as a rookie. The undrafted cornerback out of little-known Scottsbluff hauled in 14 interceptions for the Los Angeles Rams in 12 games in 1952, which would put him on pace for around 20 in a 17-game season.

Although Lane would go on to lead the league in interceptions again in 1954, it’s his rookie-season mark that stands tall 70 years later. Given the skill of quarterbacks and offenses’ tendencies to throw away from dexterous corners, Lane’s record may never be threatened.

2 Dan Sandifer, 1948 (13)

Sandifer played several different positions during his career

Nate Fine/Getty Images

Before Lane took the league by storm in 1952, it was two-way player Dan Sandifer who held the single-season interception record. In addition to his 13 interceptions for the team now known as the Washington Commanders in the 1948 season, Sandifer caught nine passes and led the league in kick return yardage.

Sandifer is another example of a now-extinct archetype. His ability to make an impact in all three phases wasn’t atypical for the time but something that is unheard of today.

3 Spec Sanders, 1950 (13)

Sanders epitomized versatility and athleticism

Spec Sanders was another two-way player (three-way if you include special teams) from the old days. In 1950, playing for the now-defunct New York Yanks, the former Texas Longhorn registered 13 interceptions in 12 games and made his first and only Pro Bowl.

Sanders retired from the game as one of its most unique players, having led the league in interceptions and rushing yards twice and finishing in the top 10 in passing yards and punting yards on multiple occasions.

4 Lester Hayes, 1980 (13)

Hayes starred on the Raiders defense

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Lester Hayes was indispensable to the Oakland Raiders' success in the 1980s, thanks to his outstanding ball skills. The Texas A&M alum led the league in interceptions with 13 during the 1980 season and snagged five more in the Raiders’ Super Bowl-winning postseason campaign. In total, he brought in 18 interceptions in 20 games.

While he finished a hair behind Lane’s regular-season mark, Hayes’ 1980 campaign serves as the post-merger record for interceptions in a season, taking both the regular season and postseason into account.

5 Bob Nussbaumer, 1949 (12)

Nussbaumer’s career was hindered by his insistence on playing on the offensive side of the ball

Bob Nussbaumer was listed as a tailback for most of his career, but his most notable contributions came as a defensive back.

In 1949, playing for the Chicago Cardinals, the Michigan product brought in 12 interceptions in 12 games. Nussbaumer moved back to offense in his final years in the league and retired after the 1951 season.

6 Woodley Lewis, 1950 (12)

Lewis was great with the ball in his hands

Building on the trend of players recording their career highs as rookies is safety Woodley Lewis. Lewis entered the league with the LA Rams in 1950 and grabbed 12 interceptions, which ranked second behind the aforementioned Spec Sanders. He did, however, edge Sanders in the interception return yardage department with 275 to Sanders' 199.

Lewis would fall into relative obscurity in the seasons that followed and only logged more than three interceptions one time for the remainder of his 11-year career.

7 Don Doll, 1950 (12)

Doll made the most of his short career

Don Doll played just six NFL seasons but had three in which he recorded double-digit interceptions, including the 1950 campaign during which he amassed a dozen.

In total, Doll recorded 23 interceptions in his first two seasons, the most of any player ever. Had he played for longer, he could’ve entered the all-time interception list, but retiring after only six years in the league left him with a career total of 41.

8 Jack Christiansen, 1953 (12)

Christiansen’s interceptions helped turn the Lions into a power

Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images

Doll wasn’t the only ball hawk in Detroit’s secondary in the 1950s.

Lions Hall of Fame safety Jack Christiansen was a seminal figure during the decade, making six consecutive All-Pro teams from 1952 to 1957 and leading the league in interceptions twice.

Most notably, Christiansen amassed 12 picks in the 1953 season and led the Lions to their second consecutive NFL championship. He ended his career with three championships and is one of the few Lions greats associated with winning.

9 Fred Glick, 1963 (12)

Glick had a career year in 1963

Free safety Fred Glick was another player to finish a season with 12 interceptions, doing so in 1963 with the Houston Oilers (yes, AFL records count as NFL records). The Colorado State alum briefly experimented with playing strong safety in 1962 before switching back to his original position.

While 1963 was far from Glick’s only great season, it was by far his most productive. The three-time AFL All-Star only recorded 18 combined interceptions in his other seven seasons, making 1963 an outlier.

10 Paul Krause, 1964 (12)

Krause’s ball skills were a staple of the 1960s NFL

Nate Fine/NFL

It should come as no surprise that the NFL's all-time interception leader and Hall of Famer Paul Krause cracks the list.

The second-round pick dominated from the jump and notched 12 interceptions as a rookie for Washington in 1964. The season would serve as a harbinger of things to come for Krause, as he’d retire following the 1979 campaign with 81 interceptions, a number that has yet to be bested.

11 Dainard Paulson, 1964 (12)

Paulson has the Jets single-season interception record

Dainard Paulson, who played both safety and cornerback, was a key piece of the New York Jets defense in the 1960s and became the franchise’s single-season interception leader with 12 in 1964.

Paulson would follow up with an impressive 1965 campaign that included seven interceptions and a second straight AFL-All Star selection. He then retired after the 1966 season at just 29 years old.

12 Emmitt Thomas, 1974 (12)

Thomas was a consistent defensive playmaker

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Emmitt Thomas became known for his phenomenal ball skills during his 13-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished in the top 10 in interceptions four times and led the league in the category twice.

Of those two league-leading seasons, 1974 sticks out, as he finished the year with 12 interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns. This earned Thomas the only First-Team All-Pro selection of his career and placed him in a distinguished group.

13 Mike Reinfeldt, 1979 (12)

Reinfeldt's 1979 breakout made up nearly half of his career interceptions

Mike Reinfeldt was a rather unremarkable player for the better part of his nine-year NFL career, all but two games of it coming with the Houston Oilers. In 1979, however, he was spectacular, grabbing a league-best 12 interceptions.

Reinfeldt spent the remainder of his career attempting to recapture this magic to no avail. He retired with a modest career total of 26 interceptions.

If you think this logjam of players with 12 picks is big, 15 recorded 11 in a single season, and another 49 amassed 10.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.