The world of international football can be an unusual anomaly at times with some of the greatest players on the globe being held back by being born in a country that isn't necessarily blessed with the most footballing talent. Nonetheless, the top players in the game at club level are usually capable of elevating their game for their national side and lifting the level of players around them.

That is shown by PopFoot's list of players with the most international assists since the turn of the millennium. This list was compiled in March 2022, meaning there have been a couple of tweaks to be made with the help of Transfermarkt since then with several of the players featuring on the list still representing their country.

The overall results are unchanged since PopFoot posted the results which means without further ado, GIVEMESPORT presents to you, the top 20 players with the most international assists in the 21st century. Many of the usual suspects appear on the list, with one or two surprises popping up along the way.

20 Lukas Podolski (Germany) - 28 assists

Podolski is still going strong at club level even at the age of 38 years old, but the German forward hung up his boots at international level in 2017 after contributing towards Die Mannschaft's World Cup success in Brazil in 2014. He was well-known throughout his career as a goalscorer with Germany, Bayern Munich and FC Koln. The striker-turned-winger has scored 274 times in total across his career, although he was considered to be a player who rose to the occasion for Germany to perform better for his country than his club.

He scored 49 of those strikes in his national side's colours and provided 28 assists, with nine being in major tournaments. It may shock many that his number of assists is so high that his reputation is not necessarily that of a creative player. His ability to play on the flank as well as in a centre-forward position probably helped this cause with some brilliant goalscorers such as Mario Gomez and Miroslav Klose in the box to finish off any chances created.

19 David Silva (Spain) - 28 assists

While Podolski's inclusion in this list may have come as a surprise, Silva's does not. The intriguing point to make is that fans may have expected the midfield magician to have contributed more assists than the 28 he did in 125 appearances. Silva was part of a very successful Spain side in the late 2000s and early 2010s and to have even broken the 100 appearance mark is an incredible feat with the number of sensationally talented players within the Spanish squad.

Silva has assisted 28 times and helped his country to two successive European Championship titles as well as the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The playmaker - who is considered one of Manchester City's greatest players of all time - was forced to watch from the sidelines for the majority of that World Cup-winning campaign as he struggled to break into the starting line-up for the majority of the tournament. However, he performed well in the previous two editions of the Euros, which were held for consecutive years. Five of his assists came in those two tournaments as he was a standout performer in 2012 in particular.

18 Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - 29 assists

Pjanic is one of those players that can feel hard done by, in terms of the quality of football in the country he represents. Bosnia and Herzegovina are a nation that very rarely makes an impression on the international stage with only Pjanic and Edin Dzeko being extremely well-known within European football. This does make the former player even making it into this list an even bigger accomplishment as the players on the receiving end of the chances he creates aren't necessarily of the same calibre as others on this list.

With 29 assists to his name from 114 games, the midfielder is majestic to watch with the ball at his feet at times with an extreme passing range helping towards his creativity. At club level, Pjanic has more than 100 assists while playing for clubs such as Juventus, AS Roma and Barcelona. It has been 15 years since he first represented his country, but the 33-year-old still doesn't look to have given up hope on appearing at his second major tournament after the 2014 World Cup after deciding to continue his career in the Middle East with UAE Pro League side, Sharjah.

17 Darijo Srna (Croatia) - 29 assists

Srna would not be the first name to come from fans' lips when asked to predict the top assisting internationals of the 21st century. Being a right-back before the position was the home of many of the great creative talents in the game such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo, Srna did a remarkable job to become reliable in the attacking part of the game. He served his country for 14 years, playing well over 100 games, and was the captain of the side for the majority of that time.

On top of providing an impressive 29 assists, the former Shakhtar Donetsk defender also scored 22 goals for his country, proving his attacking credentials even further. This takes him to a goal contribution every four games or so. Srna is the only defender to make it into this list with most players being forwards and midfielders.

16 Andres Iniesta (Spain) - 29 assists

Iniesta will have a lasting legacy when it comes to international football after the Spanish midfield star scored the only goal of the game in extra-time of the 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands. He is an icon of the game with his unfathomable ability to wriggle out of tight spaces and the ability to almost always retain possession of the ball even when it appeared impossible. Because of this, Iniesta racked up an impressive 29 assists throughout what has been a hugely elusive and impressive career.

While he is largely considered to be one of the best central midfielders of the past decade or two, there were more opportunities for Iniesta to influence the game going forward at different stages of his career as he stepped out of his usual midfield role and took up a position on the left wing at times. The 39-year-old often showed his unselfish nature throughout his career and this can be seen in the statistics as he scored 103 goals for club and country while contributing 191 assists.

15 Andres Guardado (Mexico) - 30 assists

Mexico is a nation that often takes people by surprise when the World Cup rolls around as the North American side always displays passion and energy along with some underrated technical ability. One of the key players in the middle of the park for the Mexican team over the years has been Guardado. The former PSV Eindhoven man has often been the partner of Hector Herrera in an engine room that never allowed opposing teams an easy game.

Not only was Guardado industrious in the midfield however, but he was also a reliable playmaker during his incredible 17 years of service to the national side. Having almost 200 international appearances under the belt is remarkable by anyone's standards, and is only bettered by the tally of two men on this list.

14 Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 30 assists

Klose is the World Cup's all-time top scorer as the German talisman managed to strike on 16 occasions across four different tournaments, with his final appearance in the competition coming in the 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2014 final. It was a fitting end to a legacy that remains to this day, almost a decade later, with no one surpassing his goal-scoring record so far.

While his antics in front of goal are well documented, Klose was also a very good hold-up player who was capable of setting up teammates as shown by his 30 assists which comes to an average of an assist in just over every four games. He registered four assists at the World Cup which means for every four goals he scored, he set one up for a teammate.

13 Wesley Sneijder (Holland) - 31 assists

The Netherlands have had a turbulent couple of decades since the turn of the century with the likes of Ruud Gullit and Dennis Bergkamp having left the international scene and the overall quality of the team decreasing. The Dutch have failed to qualify for multiple tournaments across those years also. One man that did give the nation hope was Sneijder with the former Inter Milan midfielder being exceptional at various points of his international career.

In the 2010 World Cup, he only registered one of his 31 assists for the century, but the attacking midfielder did help himself to five goals as the Netherlands were beaten by Iniesta's extra-time strike in the final. This and the 2014 World Cup, where the Dutch came third place were the highlights of Sneijder's national career as he managed a further two assists in the opening game of that tournament.

12 Cesc Fabregas (Spain) - 31 assists

Fabregas beats his former Spanish teammate, Silva, on the list narrowly with 31 assists. He was involved in both Euros wins and the 2010 World Cup triumph. While he is remembered as a central midfield player who reinvented his game from being an energetic box-to-box player to becoming more of a playmaker from deep, Fabregas also played games as a false nine for his country on occasion.

There is a reason Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea fans all still love the 36-year-old to this day as his intelligence allowed him to take up several different roles in the team, but still contribute significantly in each. The Spaniard is one of the players with the most assists in the 21st century altogether with an incredible 230. Fabregas retired from football in 2023 after having an extremely successful career at both club and international level.

11 David Beckham (England) - 32 assists

Beckham's place on this list becomes even more impressive when considering his England career began in the previous century, meaning if all 32 assists were taken into consideration, he could find himself above several of the players above him. Known as a dead-ball specialist, the former Manchester United man was always a threat from corners and free-kicks while representing the Three Lions.

England spent the majority of the 2000s underwhelming fans, especially when taking into consideration the array of talent on display alongside Beckham such as Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and more. The ex-Galactico is the only Englishman to make it into this list as the former captain of the nation produced on many occasions, even when others didn't, which is why he leaves behind a legacy of being one of England's greatest-ever players.

10 Dries Mertens (Belgium) - 33 assists

This is another name that may take a few by surprise as Mertens isn't normally considered to be one of the great creators of the game. The 36-year-old has been a big part of the Belgium squad over the years however, playing as both a forward and attacking midfield player. This has given them ample opportunities to rack up the assists clearly and his additional two assists since PopFoot's list have even taken him above Beckham.

He has been a consistent contributor in front of goal at club level with 255 goals and 187 assists for the clubs he has played for in Italy, Turkey and Holland. In total, 33 of those were put on a plate for his Belgium teammates. In 2023, his international days might be over with Mertens failing to be included in the last few squads.

9 Eden Hazard (Belgium) - 36 assists

Hazard recently became one of the best players to have retired in 2023 as the former Chelsea star called time on his career at 32. The winger was capable of causing headaches for even the best defenders in the world on his day with his silky dribbling ability mixed with his lightning speed of thought combining to make him a devastating opponent to come up against. And while he scored some fantastic goals for club and country, Hazard rightfully ranks high on this thanks to the 36 assists he tallied up for Belgium.

Hazard has been one of the star players to come from Belgium in recent times alongside another man that will pop up on this list shortly, with the forward helping his side to a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It has been a shame to see such a big part of the past 10 years retire after being released by Real Madrid, but Hazard will be remembered fondly by Belgian fans as well as Chelsea supporters.

8 Luis Suárez (Uruguay) - 39 assists

Suarez is one of the players with the most goals and assists since the year 2000, making it no surprise to see him feature on this list. The Uruguayan has been a controversial figure at times, but the talent he possesses can never be brought into question as he currently sits in fourth place of players with the most assists in Barcelona history with over 100. He is known to be a big part of one of the greatest front threes of all time alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar during his time at the Nou Camp.

That creative nature has helped him rack up 39 assists for Uruguay, which proves what a nightmare he can be for opposition defenders worldwide throughout his career. Intelligent movement, great dribbling ability and an all-round determination to make things work have all driven the forward to his high place in this list. Suarez is still yet to announce his retirement from Uruguay service but has failed to get into the squad since the 2022 World Cup.

7 Thomas Müller (Germany) - 40 assists

Thomas Muller's career goes somewhat under the radar outside of Germany. But in his homeland, supporters fully recognise what he has brought to German football over the years, providing 40 international assists. Despite this impressive record, the forward hasn't registered an assist for his country for almost two years.

Going with the more up-to-date information, Muller is down as having an impressive 40 assists from 125 games which is a success rate of roughly one in three. This puts Muller up among some elite names on this list and even on level terms with a fellow German, who will be spoken about in more detail soon.

6 Mesut Ozil (Germany) - 40 assists

Ozil has an impressive record when it comes to assists for Germany, with an average of almost an assist in every two matches and an overall total of 40. The vision the attacking midfielder possessed was almost like no other for both club and country, with mesmerising passing ability even when it looked like there were no viable passing options. Ozil retired from football recently with his last game for Germany coming at the 2018 World Cup, where his side crashed out at the group stages.

This came only four years after the German side dominated the World Cup in Brazil with some massive performances including the 7-1 destruction of the host nation. One of his many assists came during that exact game with Ozil starting in every single game. His time with Real Madrid and Arsenal proved that while he may not have possessed the most pace and power, the intelligence he had was more than enough to keep him at the top of the game.

5 Alexis Sanchez (Chile) - 41 assists

Sanchez was best known to Premier League fans as a winger who liked to arrive in the box at the exact right time to apply the finishing touch to moves, especially during his time with Arsenal. However, for his country, he was tasked with being the main man and often found himself in the centre-forward role to lead the line. The 34-year-old has been the main man for Chile for the past decade bringing 41 assists to the table.

He is still going strong for his national team as they look to try and qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and it would come as no surprise to see Sanchez lining up for his side in the tournament itself. It will have been 12 years since the country were seen in the biggest tournament on the international stage and Sanchez even scored twice and got an assist in Brazil that year.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 45 assists

Ronaldo sometimes gets labelled with the reputation of being a clinical goalscorer who is selfish on certain occasions, and while this may be true at times. With 45 assists for Portugal, it is clear that the Al Nassr striker is not opposed to setting up chances for teammates when he feels they are in a better position. He does hold the record as the top goalscorer of all time which in turn makes him the top goalscorer in the 21st century, as well as the fourth top in assists.

Since the list from PopFoot was released over 18 months ago, the Portugal international has been able to grab an extra four assists to strengthen his place on this list further, however, he is still a long way behind the top three. The 38-year-old is still going strong for his national team and looks set to feature in the 2024 Euros after his country secured qualification.

3 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - 49 assists

It has been a strong year and a half in terms of assists for the Belgian superstar, with De Bruyne leapfrogging both Ozil and Ronaldo with 10 assists added to his tally since the list was originally produced. Belgium have flattered to deceive at time during their 'Golden Generation' over the past decade or so with the likes of De Bruyne and Hazard being world-class stars let down by their teammates at times. The former has been considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world for quite some time now but has yet to win an international honour despite his club's success.

Even despite recent struggles of the Belgian national side, the Manchester City of De Bruyne still turns up regularly and provides chance after chance for strikers such as Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi. Despite his injury issues in 2023 so far, De Bruyne has racked up an incredible 49 assists for his country. Sadly however, he has missed out on the chance to add further assists during the European Championships qualification process as the 32-year-old has missed all but one of Belgium's fixtures.

2 Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 56 assists

Messi fails to top the list, which is something that can't be said all that often, with the Argentine being a huge contender for being the greatest footballer of all time. It almost felt like the little magician completed football in December 2022 as he was the star of the show during Argentina's dramatic World Cup success. In that tournament alone, Messi scored seven times and assisted a further three with the 36-year-old, taking his overall assists total to 56. Messi only failed to contribute towards a goal in one of the seven games he played in on the way to glory in Qatar.

It may have been accepted and understood if the Barcelona legend had called time on his international career following the success as he already had a Copa America trophy in the cabinet from the previous year. That has not been the case so far however, meaning there is always a chance of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to close the gap on this list and eventually find himself as the holder of yet another record.

1 Neymar (Brazil) - 59 assists

The shock here isn't that Neymar is at the top of the assists list for his country for the 21st century with 59 assists for Brazil. But more that someone has been able to pip Messi to the top spot. The Brazilian has shown over the years that he has the flair and ability to be the key man for Brazil among all the talented players around him, with the biggest question surrounding how much he is willing to apply himself.

There is a reason that he will go down as one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time when he hangs up his boots despite being unable to lead his team to a World Cup trophy. His performances in the competition have been to a high standard for the most part as he scored two goals and got an assist in only three games during the World Cup at the back end of 2022, even after suffering an injury during the group stages. Neymar is the most creative force on the international scene as proven by his incredible 59 assists.

Player Country Appearances Assists Neymar Brazil 128 59 Lionel Messi Argentina 178 56 Kevin de Bruyne Belgium 99 49 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 203 45 Alexis Sanchez Chile 158 41 Mesut Ozil Germany 92 40 Thomas Müller Germany 125 40 Luis Suárez Uruguay 137 39 Eden Hazard Belgium 126 36 Dries Mertens Belgium 109 33 David Beckham England 81 32 Cesc Fabregas Spain 110 31 Wesley Sneijder Netherlands 134 31 Miroslav Klose Germany 137 30 Andres Guardado Mexico 174 30 Andres Iniesta Spain 131 29 Darijo Srna Croatia 133 29 Miralem Pjanic Bosnia and Herzegovina 114 29 David Silva Spain 125 28 Lukas Podolski Germany 130 28

Statistics courtesy of PopFoot and Transfermarkt.