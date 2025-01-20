Summary The 10 most intimidating managers in football history have been named.

The likes of Graeme Souness and Sam Allardyce were not afraid to get involved in battles with players.

The likes of Jock Stein and Diego Simeone have been able to rule successfully in fear.

There are a lot of qualities every good manager must have. In the modern game especially, most have to be coaches first, with astute tactical knowledge of the game. There's also the ability to be a good man manager - someone who can relate to the players and lend a caring shoulder to get the most out of them.

An approach some choose to go for is the intimidating one. By letting everyone know that you are unequivocally the boss, you can establish a clear line between staff and manager and garner respect through fear. Of course, this can also leave you with egg on your face if players decide not to get on board.

It's a method that works for some and not for others, but the ones it does tend to suit are those who don't have to try and be terrifying. They just are. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at the 10 most intimidating managers in football history.

10 Nigel Pearson

Notable teams: Leicester City, Watford

"You must be an ostrich?" might be one of the most famous press conference quotes in the history of the Premier League. Those were the words uttered from the mouth of former Leicester City manager, Nigel Pearson.

Pearson, a former defender during his playing days, did not suffer fools lightly and had a stare that gave the impression that he could go after you at any second if you crossed him. While the above quote might be hilarious to read, it was said in a manner in which you knew the Foxes coach was not happy and ready to engage in a confrontation, whether it be physical or verbal. In the same rant, he called the question posted to him as daft and unbelievable as he didn't pull any pitch.

9 Paolo Di Canio

Notable teams: Swindon Town, Sunderland

Paolo Di Canio was intimidating as a player. Therefore, he was hardly likely to have changed his tune when he turned to the dugout. The Italian's tenure as a top-flight manager with Sunderland was brief, but his distinctive methods and approach quickly made headlines.

As passionate as they come, Di Canio temper was bound to have hairs sticking up on the back of his players necks from time to time, and he often made emotional decisions. He enforced numerous training-ground rules, clashed with players, excluded them from the squad, and openly criticised individuals in the sport, showing no hesitation to engage in confrontations.

Even at Swindon, Di Canio found himself getting caught up in controversy, namely when he substituted his goalkeeper minutes into a game and berated him on the touchline. The shotstopper in question would be Wes Foderingham, who would eventually play in the Premier League for Sheffield United.

8 Graeme Souness

Notable teams: Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle United

As a ball-winning and leg-taking midfielder, Graeme Souness was hard as nails. And as a manager, that also rang true. The Scotsman had zero fear and wasn't opposed to doing anything that may start a riot, such as when he planted a Galatasaray flag in the middle of Fenerbahce's pitch after his side claimed the Turkish Cup in 1996.

His biggest moment of intimidation, though, came close to a decade later while in charge of Newcastle. In one of the most bizarre scenes on a football pitch, teammates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer ended up fighting among themselves at St James' Park and were both sent off for the incident. It is alleged that after the full-time whistle, Souness challenged the pair of them to take him on at the same time if they wanted to fight so badly. He also threatened to knock Craig Bellamy out whilst at the Magpies too. Not many managers would've opted to take that approach.

7 Arsene Wenger

Notable teams: Arsenal

Arsene Wenger had a different kind of intimidating presence about him. He wasn't a man who would get in the fourth official's face if he was really aggrieved. His voice didn't have a low tone that could shake the foundations of any room he walked into. But the Frenchman was stoic, classy and not afraid to voice when he felt he was wronged. That's what made people wary of him.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean even stated how Wenger was the scariest manager he had to deal with, saying:

"It was just his presence, he wanted the best for Arsenal all the time, and if he could find any way of getting one over you, he would do."

6 Sam Allardyce

Notable teams: Bolton, West Ham United, England

Sam Allardyce is the epitome of the no-nonsense approach, both in his physical presence and his approach to the game. His sideline bellowing and preference for a direct, pragmatic style of football are hallmarks of his managerial persona. Allardyce’s demands on his players are equally unyielding, requiring flawless organisation, precise movement, and unwavering work rate.

'Big Sam' is also not the type of man to back down from a confrontation either. Case in point, when he laughed at Swansea defender Angel Rangel for his reaction to a challenge made by one of Allardyce's players, the two came face-to-face as the manager let out the most frightening of laughs imaginable. Given his six-foot-three frame and stocky build, Allardyce is not someone you want to see refusing to back down in an altercation.

5 Marcelo Bielsa

Notable teams: Athletic Bilbao, Leeds United, Uruguay

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa may be loved in Yorkshire, but there's no doubt he has exceptionally high standards to meet and is not someone you want to cross if you fail to reach his expectations.

Bielsa demands exceptional physical and tactical effort from his squad, both in matches and on the training ground. Bielsa’s sessions are famously unconventional, standing apart from traditional practices, and are designed to push players to their limits while reinforcing his distinctive style of play. This intense approach has earned him a reputation as a demanding yet innovative coach, whose methods leave a lasting impression on the teams he manages. While it may not always work, when he is surrounded by a group of players who buy into his approach, his sides can be unstoppable.

4 Brian Clough

Notable teams: Derby County, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest

Brian Clough may not have been the type to kick and scream, but the aura the former Nottingham Forest boss carried was enough to make anyone stand to attention. The legendary figure left behind a legacy of brilliance and controversy, with a highlight reel of unforgettable antics. Known for punching fans, sparring with his own players, and feuding with board members, Clough’s fiery personality matched his tactical genius.

Given that he had a verbal war of words with none other than Muhammad Ali, it is clear to see that Clough was never going to get thrown off his path by anyone in the football world. He claimed in an interview once to believe in fairies, but when push came to shove, he was willing to be more of a villain to get his way - just ask Vinnie Jones.

3 Diego Simeone

Notable teams: Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone is undeniably tough, and it didn't take him long to earn that reputation as a manager, having already been known to bring out some of the dark arts as a tough-tackling player for Argentina and Inter Milan. He has earned the right to rule the roost his way at Atleti, and is comfortably their most famous manager ever.

His background as a fierce competitor in midfield during his playing days informs his coaching style, instilling a winning mentality in his team. Above all else though, Simeone wears his heart on his sleeve, and that is what makes him so beloved by the fans, but also so feared by his players because, when the red mist falls over him, it is known that he will react accordingly.

2 Jock Stein

Notable teams: Celtic, Scotland

'Jock Stein was intimidating, inhumane and corrupt.' That was the headline from a piece by The Telegraph, where one of Stein's former players broke down what it was like to work under the Scot. The man behind the Lisbon Lions – the first British team to ever win the European Cup – Stein was the future mentor of one Sir Alex Ferguson, so there's no guessing as to what his personality was like.

As John Hughes explained in his autobiography, Stein lacked empathy and certainly wasn't one to be swayed by emotions. Evidence of this came when Hughes' wife had a tragic miscarriage and Stein chose not to inform the player about it. When quizzed as to why, the manager simply replied: "Ach, what could you do about it, anyway? You’re here and she’s there." A brutal response from a man who certainly didn't care what anyone's opinion of him was.

1 Alex Ferguson

Notable teams: Aberdeen, Manchester United

There was never any doubt about who would top the list - the man synonymous with the infamous "hairdryer treatment." Legendary Scottish manager Sir Alex Ferguson secured an incredible 38 major trophies during his 26-year reign at Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles, all while ruling with an iron fist.

Renowned for his fiery temper and commanding presence, Ferguson was one of the most intense and polarizing figures in English football history. Players, journalists, and even referees often felt the brunt of his formidable personality. High-profile stars like David Beckham and Roy Keane famously left the club after falling out with him.

Ferguson’s heated rivalries with fellow managers, particularly Arsene Wenger during the peak of the United-Arsenal battles, further solidified his fearsome reputation. Known to leave referees quaking, Ferguson’s aura of authority extended well beyond the pitch, establishing him as one of the most dominant and influential figures the game has ever seen.