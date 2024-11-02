A stadium's atmosphere can make a monumental difference to a team's performance. From inspiring the side to victory when losing to intimidating the opposition, the loudest and most daunting stadiums are often the toughest for away teams to play in.

Throughout Britain there are a number of stadiums, both shut and still active, which have offered incredible and intimidating atmospheres during European nights, derbies, and big fixtures over the years.

With this in mind, here is a look at the top 10 most intimidating stadiums in British football history.

Ranking Factors

Atmosphere

Fear Factor

Overall Intimidation Levels

Difficulty to win at

10 St Andrew's

Team: Birmingham

Any stadium where a fan has run onto the pitch and punched an opposition player during a derby match absolutely has to be on this list. In 2019, when Birmingham hosted Aston Villa, a supporter came onto the field and punched Villa star man Jack Grealish in one of English football's most shocking moments.

Regardless of this moment, St Andrew's has always provided an incredible atmosphere, which makes it one of Britain's best and most feared stadiums. A team to have played in all of England's top three tiers since 2011, Birmingham has faced a variety of teams, even playing in Europe for one of those seasons, and has continued to be recognised for its loud and consistent fan base. It is a stadium that few teams look forward to visiting, which raises its game to an even higher level on derby days against Aston Villa.

St Andrew's Statistics Capacity 29,409 Season 2024/25 Average 26,643

9 Upton Park

Team: West Ham

A ground which no longer exists, after West Ham traded it for the much larger and less appealing London Stadium, Upton Park was one of British football's most daunting places to visit. With the fans almost on top of the pitch, and a fan base as passionate as anyone's, the Hammers' former home will never be forgotten.

Although the move to the London Stadium was necessary for progression and the growth of the club, the atmosphere which used to be generated at Upton Park has not been replicated. West Ham have a very dedicated fan base, which was most apparent at Upton Park, where opposition players would receive abuse and have fear struck into them from the moment their bus arrived near the stadium. A stadium which every West Ham fan adored, Upton Park was a place like no other.

Upton Park Statistics Capacity 35,016 Year Opened 1904 Year Closed 2016

Related Latest data reveals the Premier League club stadiums at maximum capacity on Match Day Known as the ‘12th man’, football fan culture is a key aspect of the beautiful game – and those in attendance can often be the difference between victory and defeat. The bellowing shouts of encouragement, amid the on-pitch chaos, can often give teams that extra boost needed to win. Let us know your thoughts on the data and what it reveals about the stadium and fans.

8 The Den

Team: Millwall

When it comes to producing an intimidating atmosphere, West Ham's rivals Millwall are one of the best. Despite being one of the smallest grounds on this list, and hosting a team which has never been in the Premier League, The Den has been able to earn itself worldwide recognition as an incredibly scary place to visit.

With an ardent fan base, who have gained a reputation as being rather aggressive, The Den has struck fear into many who have visited. Incredibly, whilst at Leicester, full-back Ben Chillwell was accused of being 'too scared to take a throw-in' by the Lions striker Steve Morrison, due to the atmosphere the supporters had provided. Instances such as this are exactly why The Den is such a fearsome place to visit.

The Den Statistics Capacity 20,146 Season 2024/25 Average 15,185

7 Ninian Park

Team: Cardiff

Another ground which is no longer in existence, due to Cardiff opting for a bigger, more modern venue, Ninian Park was the definition of intimidating.

Every home game was marred by violence and crowd trouble, which football, for the best, has moved away from. A stadium which fans and players alike were terrified of visiting, particularly during intense South Wales derbies against Swansea, Ninian Park was one of the last and most intimidating grounds in Britain.

Incredibly loud and aggressive, the mood inside the stadium was always on a knife edge and often turned hostile very quickly. The Bluebirds now play at the Cardiff City Stadium, which could not be more different from the dilapidated, but fierce Ninian Park.

Ninian Park Statistics Capacity 21,508 Year Opened 1910 Year Closed 2009

6 Goodison Park

Team: Everton

One of the few remaining old-school stadiums, Goodison Park can produce a truly incredible atmosphere.

The Toffees are set to move to a new stadium ahead of the 2025/26 season, leaving behind the remarkable Goodison Park, which is seeped in history. With wooden seats, the ground feels historic, and with a fan base as passionate as Everton's, the atmosphere generated inside is like few others. The stands are very close to the pitch, and there is only a tiny separation between the home and away fans, which makes it very unnerving for opposition players and supporters, particularly when the Goodison crowd are on form.

A fan base who are happy to show their dissatisfaction towards their own team, the Everton faithful generate brilliant noise, especially during big games, whether that be against Liverpool, or during a must-win game against a rival in the table, which is why it is one of the hardest places to visit for opponents.

Goodison Park Statistics Capacity 39,572 Season 2024/25 Average 38,996

Related Presenter ranks the best 10 English stadiums - Agree with his top picks? Adrian Durham has visited all 92 English stadiums, and he has put his top 10 favourite stadiums into a ranking order. Fans frequently debate which grounds are superior, though it’s largely subjective. A stadium linked to a painful relegation may fail to win your affection, while a venue considered shabby can hold special meaning if it’s where your team achieved promotion. But, after lots of deliberation, Durham thinks he has an answer to the long-standing debate (and it's bound to turn some heads and raise some eyebrows!). Let us know your thoughts and personal favourites below.

5 St James' Park

Team: Newcastle

Best demonstrated during their incredible home win over PSG in 2023, Newcastle are able to produce an incredible atmosphere at St James' Park, which can disrupt even the best of teams. On paper, PSG came into that game as favourites, with a team including Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, but Newcastle wiped the floor with them, winning 4-1. The crowd that night were pivotal, celebrating every tackle and making it incredibly challenging for PSG, who were crushed by the intense noise.

This atmosphere is a regular occurrence at St James' Park, which is why they are high on this list. With a fan base who adore their side, Newcastle are able to be a match for anyone at home, many thanks to their fans. With the away fans high up behind one of the goals, they are unable to generate any atmosphere, which always aids Newcastle when playing at home.

St James' Park Statistics Capacity 52,350 Season 2024/25 Average 52,218

4 Elland Road

Team: Leeds

Described by winger Largie Ramazani as being 'louder than the Bernabeu', Elland Road is one of the most intimidating grounds in Britain. Spurred on by over 35,000 fanatical supporters each week, Leeds are one of the best-supported teams in Britain, who produce a raucous atmosphere each time their team steps out on the Elland Road turf. A stadium which, at its best, is able to generate a remarkable level of noise, which is often too much for opponents to cope with.

A team which are 'hated' by many clubs in Britain, Leeds play up to their pantomime villain character, and are happy to ruffle the feathers of anybody. A club like no other, Elland Road is always a challenging place for away sides to visit, and the intimidating atmosphere means the hosts very rarely lose there.

Elland Road Statistics Capacity 37,792 Season 2024/25 Average 36,274

3 Celtic Park

Team: Celtic

Home to the side which has won 12 of the last 13 Scottish Premiership titles, Celtic Park is notoriously a very challenging and intimidating place to visit. Particularly on European nights, and when hosting arch-rivals Rangers, Celtic Park can produce a remarkable atmosphere, which makes it one of the most feared stadiums in not only Britain, but Europe as well.

Described by Nemanja Vidic as 'one of the most intimidating atmospheres' that he has played in, Celtic Park is able to generate a unique atmosphere, with flags and flares, which the opposition are terrified of. Always incredibly intense, and inspiring their team to victory, Celtic Park is a venue few opponents enjoy playing at.

Celtic Park Statistics Capacity 60,411 Season 2024/25 Average 59,021

Related The best football stadiums in Britain - Do you agree with our selection? There are several incredible arenas across the UK, from modern greats to historical landmarks that have been etched in football history. Below, we have decided to name the top 20 stadiums in the British Isles, using several key factors to rank them as accurately as possible. Have we got it right? Have your say below.

2 Ibrox

Team: Rangers

It was incredibly difficult to separate Celtic Park and Ibrox, as both create some of the most mesmerising atmospheres in British football.

When Rangers play host to Celtic, the noise levels and intensity are spellbinding, and have a huge impact on the game. In recent years, away fans have been banned from the fixture, due to ticketing disputes and crowd trouble, indicating the hatred between the two clubs. The atmosphere produced by Rangers on a regular basis is so intimidating, and is the reason they have such good form at home, highlighted by their 100% win record during the 2024/25 season at Ibrox.

A historic stadium which always delivers a loud and intimidating atmosphere, Ibrox is one of football's best arenas, and is a place few opponents look forward to visiting.

Ibrox Statistics Capacity 50,987 Season 2024/25 Average 47,836

1 Anfield

Team: Liverpool

When You'll Never Walk Alone blasts around Anfield just before kick-off, it sets the tone for what is to be an incredible atmosphere.

Famous for its atmosphere on European nights, Anfield is arguably the most iconic stadium in the world, and its atmosphere, at its best, is one of the best. During major European fixtures, against the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Anfield raises its game to produce an almighty noise which opponents often shrink in. With the crowd on your back, dishing out a lot of abuse and willing their team on, it takes special characters to stand up and deliver, which are few and far between.

A world-famous stadium, which can make the difference between winning and losing, Anfield is incredibly intimidating for opponents, particularly during the biggest of occasions.

Anfield Statistics Capacity 61,276 Season 2024/25 Average 60,268

Related The History of Liverpool's Anfield Stadium (Complete Guide) Anfield has been the home of Liverpool FC since 1892. But what are the origins of the stadium?

All statistics via BBC Sport and correct as of 28.10.2024