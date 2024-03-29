Highlights Cordarrelle Patterson holds the all-time record for the most kickoff return touchdowns with nine.

Josh Cribbs had two 100-yard kick return TDs in the same game.

Travis Williams had a pair of kick return TDs in the same quarter.

Once upon a time, kickoff returns were some of the most exciting plays in the NFL.

And while that can still be the case, several rule changes made by the league over the years to minimize injuries have made returns much less common, as the majority of kickoffs result in touchbacks.

As a result, there's a strong chance that Cordarrelle Patterson, who owns the mark for the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history with nine, may never fall from the top spot in the record book.

With said record book in mind, let's take a look at the players who found the end zone the most by way of this method. And just to clarify, this list does not include touchdowns scored on punt returns, as the two are categorized separately.

1 Cordarrelle Patterson, 9

Patterson became the all-time record holder for NFL kickoff returns in 2022

Taken with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Cordarrelle Patterson quickly became one of the top kickoff returners in the league, earning All-Pro honors in his first season and placing third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year vote. Tying an NFL record with a 109-yard return certainly didn't hurt. It was the first of seven All-Pro selections for the South Carolina native.

Cordarrelle Patterson Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 273 Kickoff Return Yards 7,989 Kickoff Return TD 9 Yards Per Return 29.3 Career Long 109

In four seasons with the Vikings, Patterson found the end zone five times as a kick returner. And over the next seven years, of the four franchises for which he played, the Tennessee alum scored in the same manner for all but one, that being his lone campaign with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017.

In his only season with the New England Patriots in 2018, Patterson scored a single touchdown. In his two seasons with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020, he led the league in kickoff return yardage both years and scored twice.

In 2022, his second of three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Patterson became the all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns, notching his ninth on a 103-yard score against those same Chicago Bears during a 27-24 victory in Week 11. He'll have a chance to add to his record during the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2 Josh Cribbs, 8

Cribbs had two 100-yard kickoff returns in one game

A quarterback at Kent State and the only player in NCAA history to lead his team in both passing and rushing in four separate seasons, Josh Cribbs went unselected in the 2005 NFL Draft but was signed soon after by the Cleveland Browns.

Used primarily as a return man but also as a rusher, a wide receiver (and sometimes even a quarterback), he set a new franchise record for kickoff return yards as a rookie and then broke it each of the next two years.

Josh Cribbs Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 426 Kickoff Return Yards 11,113 Kickoff Return TD 8 Yards Per Return 26.1 Career Long 103

On December 20, 2009, against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cribbs set a new NFL record by becoming the first player to return two kickoffs 100 yards or more for touchdowns. He recorded a 100-yarder in the first quarter and a 103-yarder in the second quarter, leading the team to a 41-34 victory.

In eight seasons with the Browns, with whom he earned a pair of All-Pro selections and three trips to the Pro Bowl, Cribbs notched 10,015 yards as a kickoff returner with eight touchdowns, adding another 2,375 yards and three scores as a punt returner. He spent a season each with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts to end his career but never reached the end zone.

3 Leon Washington, 8

Washington was a two-time All-Pro as a return specialist

At the same time Cribbs was working his magic, Leon Washington was giving him a run for his money as the best kickoff returner in the NFL.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft with the 117th overall pick by the New York Jets, Washington was used only sparingly in a return role as a rookie but found his niche in his second season, leading the league in kickoff return touchdowns with three.

Leon Washington Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 292 Kickoff Return Yards 7,553 Kickoff Return TD 8 Yards Per Return 25.9 Career Long 101

The Florida State alum ultimately scored four kickoff return touchdowns in four seasons with Gang Green before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. In 2010, his first year in Seattle, Washington again led the league with three kick return scores and added a fourth in 2012, bringing his total to a then-record-tying eight.

Washington, a two-time All-Pro selection and a two-time Pro Bowler, closed his career with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans but never reached the end zone as a returner.

4 Ollie Matson, 6

Matson was a two-time Olympic medalist before joining the NFL

Following a stellar career at the University of San Francisco, Ollie Matson was a two-time medalist at the 1952 Summer Olympics, winning bronze in the 400-meter run and silver as part of the 4x400-meter relay squad.

Taken with the third overall pick in the 1952 NFL Draft by the then-Chicago Cardinals, Matson won Rookie of the Year honors, thanks in part to his pair of kickoff return touchdowns.

Ollie Matson Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 143 Kickoff Return Yards 3,746 Kickoff Return TD 6 Yards Per Return 26.2 Career Long 105

After missing the 1953 season to serve in the Army, Matson returned in 1954, and while he didn't have any scores via kick return, he did have a pair of punt return touchdowns, adding seven scores as a rusher and receiver.

In six seasons with the Cardinals, with whom he earned six All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods, Matson scored six times as a kickoff returner. He spent the final five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles but never again reached the end zone as a return man.

5 Gale Sayers, 6

Sayers found the end zone often in his short-lived career with the Bears

While Gale Sayers' career was sadly cut short due to injuries, the Kansas alum made the most of his short-lived run with the Chicago Bears.

As part of his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 1965, Sayers returned one kickoff for a touchdown. He also scored one as a punt returner, that coming in a 61-20 beatdown of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, a game during which the two-time consensus All-American scored a record-tying six touchdowns.

Gale Sayers Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 91 Kickoff Return Yards 2,781 Kickoff Return TD 6 Yards Per Return 30.6 Career Long 103

Sayers ultimately found the end zone six times on kickoff returns, all of which occurred during his first three seasons in the Windy City. In those same three seasons, he led the NFL in all-purpose yards. As his health began to decline, Sayers' role as a returner diminished, and he didn't return a single kick (kickoff or punt) in his final two years.

6 Travis Williams, 6

Williams had more kickoff return touchdowns than NFL seasons played

Like Sayers, Travis Williams had a short-lived NFL career, playing just five seasons before a knee injury forced him to retire.

At the insistence of Vince Lombardi, Williams was taken in the fourth round of the 1967 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and made an immediate impact.

Travis Williams Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 102 Kickoff Return Yards 2,801 Kickoff Return TD 6 Yards Per Return 27.5 Career Long 105

As a rookie, the Arizona State alum scored four kickoff return touchdowns, setting a new NFL record. Half of those came in a 55-7 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. But not only did they come in the same game, they came in the same quarter, thus setting another NFL record. Williams set a third NFL record by averaging 41.1 yards per kickoff return, a mark that still stands, and helped Green Bay to their second straight Super Bowl victory.

Williams added a fifth kickoff return touchdown in 1969 and then a sixth in 1971, his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams and what turned out to be the final campaign of his career.

7 Mel Gray, 6

Gray may have had more return TDs had he not begun his pro career in the USFL

Mel Gray was the epitome of a return specialist. While others on this list were often used in other roles, the natural running back had just 19 carries as a rusher and 13 receptions during a 12-year NFL career.

What's wild is that during his two seasons at Purdue, Gray only returned two kicks.

After starting his professional career with the Los Angeles Express in the USFL, Gray came to the NFL in 1986 after the fledgling league folded and joined the New Orleans Saints, who'd selected him with the 42nd pick of a special draft for USFL and CFL players two years earlier.

Mel Gray Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 421 Kickoff Return Yards 10,250 Kickoff Return TD 6 Yards Per Return 24.3 Career Long 102

Gray performed well in three seasons with the Saints, scoring one kickoff return touchdown as a rookie, but became a star when he joined the Detroit Lions in 1989.

In six seasons in the Motor City, he was a four-time All-Pro selection, a four-time Pro Bowler, and scored five kickoff return touchdowns, adding another pair on punt returns. Gray remains the oldest player in NFL history to find the end zone via kickoff return. In fact, he owns the top three slots, scoring three in 1994 at the age of 33.

8 Dante Hall, 6

Hall scored his six kickoff return TDs in a four-year stretch with the Chiefs

Taken in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 153rd overall pick (46 slots ahead of Tom Brady) by the Kansas City Chiefs, Dante Hall didn't score his first NFL kickoff return touchdown until his third season in 2002.

But once he got rolling, the Texas A&M alum was easily one of the best return men in football for a few years.

Dante Hall Kickoff Return Stats Kickoff Returns 426 Kickoff Return Yards 10,136 Kickoff Return TD 6 Yards Per Return 23.8 Career Long 100

Between 2002 and 2005, during which time he was a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler, Hall scored six touchdowns off kick returns and another four off punt returns, adding another punt return TD in 2006.

Hall should be the only player on this list with seven kickoff return touchdowns. Just before halftime during a Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, he appeared to be on his way to the end zone on a kickoff following a Denver touchdown, which would've been his second score of the day, as he'd caught a 41-yard TD pass from Trent Green in the first quarter.

But out of nowhere, Hall fumbled the football without ever being touched. Thankfully for the Chiefs, the mistake didn't matter in the end, as they took a 31-27 victory.

