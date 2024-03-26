Highlights Only outstanding footballers end up in the Premier League Hall of Fame, like Alan Shearer and Eric Cantona.

There are only a handful of current stars who look all but certain to one day earn the accolade.

Players like Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are in with a shot and are still so young, they have plenty of time to improve their chances.

In 2021, the Premier League Hall of Fame was created to honour the finest players and managers to have played in England's top flight in the modern era. Names such as Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Eric Cantona were included in the inaugural class.

Since then, other former English football icons have made it onto the esteemed list. In 2024, for instance, former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole got the call-up. The Premier League decide upon a short-list and then open it up to a public vote to decide who will be the next legend recognised.

GIVEMESPORT had decided to look to the future and predict which current stars could one day make it into the Premier League Hall of Fame – this includes Harry Kane who no longer played in England but is still an active player in Europe. With players divided into three categories – Safe Bet, Good Chance, and Nailed On – here are the rankings.

Ranking factors

Premier League titles won

Premier League stats (appearances, goals, assists)

General career achievements

Importance to their clubs

Player popularity

Age (might rank lower if they still have time to build on their current legacy)

This list is for players currently still playing in Europe, so Cristiano Ronaldo isn't included (although he will almost certainly be named as a future Hall of Famer).

Future Premier League Hall of Fame Options Ranked Ranking Name Club(s) Appearances League Titles 1. Harry Kane Tottenham 320 0 2. Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 253 1 3. Kevin De Bruyne Chelsea, Manchester City 251 5 4. Virgil van Dijk Southampton, Liverpool 254 1 5. Erling Haaland Manchester City 51 1 6. Alisson Liverpool 194 1 7. James Milner Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton 634 3 8. John Stones Everton, Manchester City 235 5 9. Rodri Manchester City 163 3 10. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 219 1 11. Kyle Walker Tottenham, Aston Villa (loan), Manchester City 389 5 12. Jordan Henderson Sunderland, Liverpool 431 1 13. Phil Foden Manchester City 157 5 14. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 162 0 15. Declan Rice West Ham, Arsenal 232 0 16. Bernardo Silva Manchester City 224 5 17. Andy Robertson Hull City, Liverpool 267 1 18. Raheem Sterling Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea 373 4 19. Ruben Dias Manchester City 110 3 20. Ederson Manchester City 244 5

Safe Bet

Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Bernardo Silva, Andy Robertson, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Dias, Ederson

Close

Liverpool stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson both have a good chance of being inducted into the Hall of Fame thanks to their success in the Jurgen Klopp era, but aren't quite as popular as some of their teammates so don't rank any higher. It's a similar case for Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Ederson who have all excelled at the Eithad, winning numerous titles.

In part thanks to their nationality, but also with their age, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice all have a huge chance at ranking higher up on this list one day. Because they have so much longer left in their careers it feels a little premature to place them any higher just yet. The Arsenal duo have yet to win a league title too, and this would significantly boost their chances.

Raheem Sterling also deserves a shout-out, he might not be everybody's favourite winger, but he's been a key man for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, while also winning four titles and scoring over 100 goals. Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes are both unlucky to miss out but will most likely need to win the league before either can make this list.

Good Chance

Erling Haaland, Alisson, James Milner, John Stones, Rodri, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Close

Of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still fairly young but it appears almost certain that he will go down as one of the greatest Premier League right-backs of all time (with more assists than any other defender to his name already). He is joined by Alisson, one of the greatest goalkeepers in the competition's history, and former Liverpool teammate James Milner – who also won the Premier League with Manchester City and is closing in on Gareth Barry's record for the most appearances of all time.

Current Man City quartet Erling Haaland, John Stones, Rodri and Kyle Walker all make this section as well, having won so much under Pep Guardiola. Of the lot, Haaland seems the most likely to break into the next tier – especially as he holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season (36). But still in just his second campaign with City, it's a bit too early to bump him into the 'Nailed On' category just yet.

It's fairly hard to rank his other three teammates, as they've all enjoyed a similar role of importance at the Etihad since their respective arrivals but of the three, Stones may well be the most popular and universally liked – which will no doubt help as this is a public vote after all.

Nailed On

Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil van Dijk

Close

This lot are genuine legends. They could hang up their boots tomorrow and their legacies would remain intact. Harry Kane may never play another Premier League game but with 213 goals for an often middling Tottenham Hotspur team – only Alan Shearer has been more prolific in the competition – the English captain has cemented his status as an all-time great. It will be interesting to see if he comes back to try and break that record (he's currently 46 short), and this could also give him the chance to win a league title.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are two of the finest players to ever walk the Anfield turf. The Dutchman has been the best defender in the country for some time now, and may go down as one of the greatest of all time when all is said and done. Without Salah's goals, however, Klopp simply wouldn't have been able to achieve all that he has done during his time with the Reds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals than any other Liverpool player.

They would have more league titles, of course, were it not for the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne and co. The Belgian won the league five times, while also being named the Premier League Player of the Season on two occasions. He's a special player who will almost certainly one day make the Hall of Fame, alongside the other three in this section.

All stats via the official Premier League website (as of 26/03/24).