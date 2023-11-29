Highlights Pro Football Reference created a Hall of Fame Monitor to help measure players' worthiness for the NFL Hall of Fame.

Receivers like Anquan Boldin, Reggie Wayne, and Andre Johnson have impressive credentials and will hope they will be the ones to start clearing the WR HOF logjam.

Defenders Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis also have strong cases for the Hall of Fame with their outstanding careers and numerous accolades.

This week, the NFL released a list of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Many of the players on the list have made it this far before and are hoping that this is the year they get into Canton.

The NFL's version, more than any other Hall of Fame, has a backlog of deserving candidates. And it can be difficult to measure players at different positions up against each other.

In an effort to rectify this problem, Pro Football Reference created a Hall of Fame Monitor. This system measures the players up against all other players at their position to gauge their worthiness. Below are the top 2024 HOF finalists ranked by their monitor scores.

10 Anquan Boldin - WR (2003-2016)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 80.02

Anquan Boldin burst onto the scene with the Arizona Cardinals and had one of the best rookie receiving seasons in NFL history. In his very first game, he set a record with 217 receiving yards. He went on to play 14 years in the league, earning praise for his toughness, his leadership, and his dependability. In 2008, a hit from the New York Jets' Eric Smith fractured the wide receiver's sinus membrane. Boldin would only miss two games.

Over the course of his career, Boldin would record 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. Despite his excellence, the wide receiver would only make three Pro Bowls in his career as he played in an era loaded with quality wide receivers, which is also part of the reason why it's taking him so long to get HOF recognition.

Category Anquan Boldin All-Time Ranking Receptions 1,076 9th Receiving Yards 13,779 14th Receiving TDs 82 T-29th

Boldin played in two Super Bowls, losing one with the Cardinals and winning one with the Baltimore Ravens. A widely respected player, Boldin will certainly get his call from Canton at some point. It just might not be in 2024, as there are seven eligible wideouts with higher HOF Monitor scores than Boldin.

9 Dwight Freeney - EDGE (2002-2017)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 86.55

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of the focus on the Indianapolis Colts of the 2000s and 2010s was on the offense. That made some sense, as the team featured Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, and Reggie Wayne (more on him later). But there were some terrific players on the defensive side too, and the best of them was Dwight Freeney.

A first-round draft pick from Syracuse, Freeney made seven Pro Bowls, and he led the NFL in sacks in 2004, with 16.0. A three-time First-Team All-Pro, the pass-rusher won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006.

Freeney is well credentialed for the Hall of Fame as his 125.5 sacks ranks 18th all-time. The former Colt was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and the NFL Hall of Fame could be next, especially considering the only DEs ahead of him on the HOF Monitor list not already inducted are J.J. Watt (not yet eligible) and Julius Peppers, who may or may not also be on this list.

8 Andre Johnson - WR (2003-2016)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 93.91

The Houston Texans joined the NFL in 2002 as an expansion franchise, bringing the league to 32 teams. In 2003, they acquired their first superstar, drafting Andre Johnson with the third overall selection. From the University of Miami, Johnson had an elite combination of size (6'2", 230 pounds) and speed (4.41 40-yard dash).

While the Texans often struggled on the field, Johnson was a force for the team almost immediately, leading the team in receiving yards (976) as a rookie. He would make the Pro Bowl seven times during his career, and he also earned two First-Team All-Pro and two Second-Team All-Pro selections apiece.

Category Andre Johnson All-Time Ranking Receptions 1,062 11th Receiving Yards 14,185 11th Receiving TDs 70 51st

By the time his career ended, Johnson had compiled the 11th most receiving yards in league history. He also has the 11th most receptions and the 51st most touchdowns. He may have to wait a few years, but Johnson has an excellent chance of being enshrined, especially considering there are only three guys ahead of him on the all-time receiving list that haven't been enshrined, including two fellow 2024 semi-finalists.

7 Jahri Evans - G (2006-2017)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 95.75

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jahri Evans played his college football at Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania, not exactly a powerhouse. And Evans didn't even attend the school on an athletic scholarship, he was there on an academic ride.

The New Orleans Saints identified value in the Philly native and drafted the guard in the fourth round of the 2006 Draft. In 2009, Evans started getting big-time recognition, as he was named to his first of four straight First-Team All-Pro teams and his first of six straight Pro Bowls. He also earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2013 and was honored as one of four guards on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

It can be hard to get recognition as a guard, but Evans certainly received as much as he could during his prime stretch from 2009-2014. The only guards with a higher HOF Monitor score than Evans have been inducted already, which bodes well for the former Saints standout's chances.

6 Steve Smith Sr. - WR (2001-2016)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 98.91

There have been few players in recent memory who played as hard as Steve Smith Sr. While he stood only 5'9", he packed 195 pounds into that tight frame, and the Carolina Panthers wide receiver attacked every play like it was his last. He played with an attitude, passion, and ferocity not often associated with receivers or players of his stature.

Smith earned his first Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections in his rookie year of 2001 as a return specialist, returning one punt and two kickoffs back for TDs. He would make four more Pro Bowls and two more All-Pro teams as a wide receiver, including an epic 2005 campaign when he won the receiving triple crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He is one of just four guys to accomplish that feat since the NFL merger.

Category Steve Smith Sr. All-Time Ranking Receptions 1,031 12th Receiving Yards 14,731 8th Receiving TDs 81 T-31st

Now an analyst for the NFL Network, Smith Sr. is 12th all-time in receptions (1,031), eighth all-time in receiving yards (14,731), and t-31st all-time in receiving touchdowns (81). The former Panther is a surefire Hall of Famer, whether his call comes this year or further down the road.

5 Torry Holt - WR (1999-2009)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 107.22

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams teams are already represented in the Hall of Fame by Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Orlando Pace. But Torry Holt, a key member of the squad, is still waiting.

Category Torry Holt All-Time Ranking Receptions 920 22nd Receiving Yards 13,382 17th Receiving TDs 74 T-41st

During his career, Holt made the Pro Bowl in seven of eight seasons from 2000-2007 and led the league in receiving yards twice in 2000 and 2003, topping 1,600 yards in both instances. He also led the NFL in yards per reception in 2000 and receptions in 2003, showcasing his versatility as both a deep threat and a possession receiver. Sitting 17th all-time in receiving yards and 22nd in receptions, Holt also won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 1999.

It is strange that Holt isn't in the Hall of Fame. Pro Football Reference gives him a 107.22 monitor score, which is easily above the average wide receiver already in the Hall of Fame (104). Yet Holt, who has been eligible for almost a decade, has yet to be enshrined. The only eligible WR with a better score not already in the Hall is coming up next on this list, so 2024 could very well be the year for the patient Holt.

4 Reggie Wayne - WR (2001-2014)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 109.14

According to Pro Football Reference, Reggie Wayne is easily the best eligible wide receiver yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A big reason for Wayne's big wait is the fact that there has been a massive Hall of Fame logjam at receiver. With the league becoming a much more pass-focused one over the past couple of decades, more and more wideouts have been putting up Hall of Fame numbers (as one can tell from the five WRs on this list), making it hard for any of them to get in.

Category Reggie Wayne All-Time Ranking Receptions 1,070 10th Receiving Yards 14,345 10th Receiving TDs 82 T-29th

However, Wayne is all over the all-time leaderboard. He is 10th all-time in receptions (1,070) and 10th all-time in receiving yards (14,345). He made the Pro Bowl six times and was a three-time All-Pro. Wayne also led the league in receiving yards in 2007. It is likely that Wayne, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, will get his call from Canton this year if not next year.

3 Patrick Willis - LB (2007-2014)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 110.10

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The value of an inside linebacker has been going down for many years. But when a player like Patrick Willis mans the middle of the field, you can see how much of a difference an off-ball linebacker can make.

Willis was a star from his very first season, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition while also being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. The San Francisco 49er made six straight All-Pro teams from 2007-2012 and seven straight Pro Bowls from 2007-2013. He also led the NFL in combined and solo tackles in both 2007 and 2009.

Patrick Willis only played eight seasons in the NFL before being forced into retirement by a nagging toe injury of all things, and that final season when he underwent toe surgery in 2014 is the only one in which he wasn't named to the Pro Bowl. He had a short career due to injuries, but he played at such a level that he should easily make the Hall of Fame.

2 Antonio Gates - TE (2003-2018)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 113.63

Sports fans got their first glimpse of Antonio Gates when he was playing for the Kent State basketball team that reached the Elite Eight of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. Gates wasn't an NBA prospect, but the San Diego Chargers were willing to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

Gates was an impressive player right away, and made the Pro Bowl in 2004, his second season. This would be the first of eight trips to the Pro Bowl. Gates was also named an All-Pro six separate times and lined up alongside Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez on the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team as well.

Tight End Career TDs Antonio Gates 116 Tony Gonzalez 111 Rob Gronkowski 92 Jimmy Graham 86

With 116 touchdowns, Gates is seventh on the all-time list, though that number also gives him more receiving TDs than any other tight end in league history. He is certainly a Hall of Famer, the only question is whether he'll get in on his first ballot.

1 Julius Peppers - EDGE (2002-2018)

PFR HOF Monitor Score: 119.75

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Like Gates, Julius Peppers was also a basketball star, playing for the University of North Carolina. But it was always clear that Peppers's best sport was football.

The Carolina Panthers star played 17 seasons, long enough to be named to both the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Teams. The 2002 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Peppers made the Pro Bowl nine times and was named to six All-Pro teams. He was also the picture of consistency, putting up seven or more sacks in 15 of his 17 seasons, which is an NFL record.

Peppers forced the second most fumbles (52) and recorded the fourth most sacks (159.5) in league history. In the latter category, he only drops to fifth when counting the recently tabulated but unofficial sack stats from before 1982. The defensive end is absolutely a Hall of Famer, and is probably the most surefire inductee in this year's class of semi-finalists.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.