Highlights The New York Knicks need a reliable backup center to support Mitchell Robinson and improve their frontcourt defense.

Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, and Nick Richards are potential trade targets to fill the void left by Isaiah Hartenstein.

While Kessler and Duren offer significant upside, Richards could be a cost-effective and stable choice for the Knicks' roster.

After winning a playoff series in consecutive years for the first time in 24 seasons and overcoming injuries to reach within just one game of the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks immediately made splash moves this summer to jump into the next tier of true contenders. Acquiring Mikal Bridges without sending away a rotation player and also bringing back OG Anunoby on a huge extension gives New York an elite wing tandem to go to war with and raises their ceiling.

However, they lost ascending big man Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder , creating a gaping hole at backup center behind the injury-prone Mitchell Robinson . The Knicks are likely to focus all of their attention on adding a center to fill that role, whether through the trade market or the cheap free agency pool, as it is pretty much their last job to fill out the group.

New York has one final spot in their rotation up for grabs, and here are three guys they could fill it with.

1 Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Jazz center brings elite rim protection on an affordable deal

New York doesn't need anything special from their backup center position, as they already have their established starter in Robinson, who has proven to be an excellent player when healthy. They also have a small-ball look to go to with Julius Randle or Anunoby at the five against five-out teams like the Boston Celtics , which will further reduce the role of the second guy in certain matchups.

With that said, NY just wants a durable big who can defend in Tom Thibodeau 's system and take over the starting role when Robinson inevitably misses games throughout the season. Walker Kessler is the perfect man for the job. The Auburn product has played in 74 and 64 contests in his first two years and has been one of the best rim protectors in the league from the day he stepped foot on the court.

Defensively, switching isn't his best attribute, but he can hang on the perimeter better than many seven-footers, and will be especially fine against bench guards. He is more of a drop-coverage big at his best, and fortunately for New York, they have an unending number of guards and wings who can chase over screens and pressure the ball from behind.

Playing with Miles McBride , Donte DiVincenzo , and Josh Hart on the second unit is a dream come true, and could elevate NY's defense to even another level.

Offensively, Kessler is a huge lob threat as well as one of the best rebounders in the league, specializing in putbacks around the rim. He will fit right into Thibodeau's philosophy for the Knicks as a special defender who will make hustle plays and bring physicality on both ends of the floor.

Walker Kessler 2023-24 Stats PPG RPG ORPG DFG% BPG 8.1 7.5 2.6 (26th) 46.3% 2.4 (2nd)

New York has several contracts they can trade to acquire Kessler, but Danny Ainge has made it clear he wants two first-round picks, which could prevent this trade from happening. However, if it is possible, the Knicks should do whatever they can to bring him in.

2 Jalen Duren, C, Detroit Pistons

Still 20 years old, Duren is already a stud

While this would be more of a blockbuster trade for New York to make, it could also raise their ceiling in a way that traditional backup centers wouldn't do. Robinson has shown a willingness to come off the bench, and has been very effective at doing so in the past.

Furthermore, NY may have to move him to the bench in favor of small-ball looks for much of the season anyway, to maximize their potential, and acquiring Jalen Duren would make perfect sense for their roster.

Hartenstein is more developed in some areas of his game than the 20-year-old Duren, but the Detroit Pistons ' center could fill in a similar role as Hartenstein did so well for New York this past season.

He is already a dominant scorer around the rim, in roll man situations, as a lob threat, and finding offensive rebounds to put back in. Duren also brings some of the playmaking elements that worked so well with Jalen Brunson , and would be a huge upgrade over Robinson in that regard.

Duren is an excellent, versatile defender who can switch effectively onto the perimeter due to his incredible athletic traits. He wouldn't doom the Knicks to drop coverage the way Robinson or Kessler would, and would allow them to emulate the Celtics' unstoppable switching scheme.

As a 6-foot-10 center, he is a bit undersized, but makes up for much of that with his nonstop motor and springy bounce in the paint.

Jalen Duren 2023-24 Stats PPG RPG APG FG% Contract 13.8 11.6 (5th) 2.4 61.9% 2yrs, $11M

At just 20 years old, Duren has two more years on his contract at an affordable $11 million total, with so much room to improve on what has already been a good start to his career. If he develops into his true potential, New York may have the best roster in the NBA in the coming years. It would be expensive, but worth considering.

3 Nick Richards, C, Charlotte Hornets

Would be a safer move for New York

With the Kessler and Duren trades likely to be on the more expensive side for New York, requiring multiple draft picks and probably a useful player or two, they might want to just go the safe route and get a true backup center.

The smart move to make may just be to acquire a stopgap behind Robinson who can fill in for him if injury strikes, and Nick Richards may be that guy.

Richards has been a solid backup center for the past two years, and played around 22 minutes a night for the Charlotte Hornets , which is exactly what New York will need from him. He brings energy, size, and solid rim protection, which is all Thibodeau typically asks for from his bigs.

Richards is also pretty efficient around the basket and will clean up the offensive glass effectively.

Nick Richards 2023-24 Stats PPG RPG ORPG FG% Contract 9.7 8.0 2.6 69.1% 2yrs, $10M

With Mark Williams the clear guy in Charlotte's future at center, Richards could be had at a decent price without messing up the Knicks' rotation. If they want to make a quiet but quality addition, he might be the exact right player for New York.