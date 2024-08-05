Highlights Some NBA Finals can be lopsided due to one team's dominance and ability to click, leading to big point differentials.

The Spurs' victory in the 2014 NBA Finals over the Heat had the most lopsided point differential, at 70.

The Warriors' 2018 Finals sweep against the Cavaliers had a high point differential of 60, making it one of the most commanding Finals.

The NBA Finals serve as the peak of each basketball season, as the final two teams remaining compete on the sport’s biggest stage to take home the ultimate prize: the championship. While it undeniably takes levels of skills and talent for teams to reach the NBA Finals, it also takes luck, with various factors playing into a team’s level of success.

In some cases, it is entirely possible that a team simply clicks and gets hot at the opportune time, defeating lesser or injury-affected teams on their way to reach the Finals. Therefore, despite the Finals featuring the final two teams remaining, it does not always feature the “best” teams featuring the league’s top talent — sometimes, a team just gets lucky.

In that instance, the NBA Finals can become much more lopsided than expected, as the more skilled team feasts upon the lesser team. That often leads to blowouts and teams winning series early. The following are the most one-sided Finals in NBA history in terms of overall point differential.

1 2014 NBA Finals – 70 Points

The Spurs finished off the Heat with a point differential of 70

The year was 2014, and the San Antonio Spurs were the best team in the NBA. At 62-20, they were the only team in the league to finish north of 60 wins and had a relatively easy playoff. But perhaps the NBA Finals were where they had it the easiest that year.

In 2014, the Spurs faced LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, which would be no tall task. The Heat were coming off two straight Finals victories and had a chance to three-peat, and it would be up to the Spurs to thwart that effort. And thwart, they did.

2014 NBA Finals - Game Log Game Winner Score Differential 1 Spurs 110-95 15 2 Heat 98-96 2 3 Spurs 111-92 19 4 Spurs 107-86 21 5 Spurs 104-87 17

Not only did the Spurs defeat the Heat in five games to capture their fifth title in franchise history, but they did so without mercy. All but one game was a blowout, and that would be the Heat’s only victory in Game 2, which they won by two points.

The other games saw the Spurs win by 15, 19, 21, and 17 points, rendering all but one of the five games in the series competitive. Overall, San Antonio defeated the Heat thanks to a total point differential of 70, making the 2014 NBA Finals the most lopsided in league history.

2 1965 NBA Finals – 63 Points

The Celtics defeated the Lakers with a point differential of 63

The 1960s were a different time in the NBA, with the level of competition that exists today being absent. With the Boston Celtics being the best team during that era, the league was theirs for the taking, and they did so, capturing eight straight championships between 1959 and 1966.

During that dynasty, which no other team in the history of sports has been able to match, the Celtics put up a number of dominant performances. But no performance was more dominant than theirs in the 1965 NBA Finals, where they defeated the L.A. Lakers in five games and by a point differential of 63.

1965 NBA Finals - Game Log Game Winner Score Differential 1 Celtics 142-110 33 2 Celtics 129-123 6 3 Lakers 126-105 21 4 Celtics 112-99 13 5 Celtics 129-96 32

The Celtics blew out the Lakers in Game 1, by a score of 129-96, a differential of 33 points. They would then follow up with wins by 6, 13, and 32 points, leading to the second-most dominant Finals in NBA history by point differential. That allowed Boston to capture their seventh of eight straight titles.

3 1961 NBA Finals – 62 Points

The Celtics blew out the Hawks by a point differential of 62

The 1965 NBA Finals were not the Boston Celtics’ only dominant performance in the 1960s. They reached the Finals multiple other times, and 1961 was no exception. This time, they would be facing the St. Louis Hawks (now Atlanta Hawks ) and would proceed to blow them out in five games.

The Celtics would dominate the Hawks in Games 1, 2, 4, and 5, defeating them via point differentials of 34, 8, 15, and 9. The only win the Hawks got was in Game 3, winning the game by a score of 124-120, a point differential of only four.

1961 NBA Finals - Game Log Game Winner Score Differential 1 Celtics 129-95 34 2 Celtics 116-108 8 3 Hawks 124-120 4 4 Celtics 119-104 15 5 Celtics 121-112 9

The point differentials from the Celtics would be not only enough to win the series, but to do so in extraordinary fashion, finishing them off with a point differential of 62. That championship would become the Celtics’ third of eight straight.

4 2018 NBA Finals – 60 Points

The Warriors swept the Cavaliers with a point differential of 60

Series that feature high point differentials mean that one team dominated the other. As such, the series in question often ends quickly, meaning that there are fewer opportunities for teams to rack up more points, raising their point differential.

This means that it makes a team’s effort even more impressive when they can put up high point differentials in fewer games, and this is exactly what the Golden State Warriors accomplished in 2018. That year’s Finals was the least competitive of their dynastic era, as they swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games to win their third of four titles.

2018 NBA Finals - Game Log Game Winner Score Differential 1 Warriors 124-114 10 2 Warriors 122-103 19 3 Warriors 110-102 8 4 Warriors 108-85 23

The Warriors took Game 1 in overtime by a score of 124-114, a point differential of ten. Following that, they would beat Cleveland via point differentials of 19, 8, and 23, resulting in a total point differential of 60, and one of the most commanding Finals wins in NBA history.

5 1981 NBA Finals – 59 Points

The Celtics finished off the Rockets with a point differential of 59

The Celtics were entering another dynasty period in the early 1980s, beginning with their six-game win over the Houston Rockets in the 1981 NBA Finals. Something special was brewing with their young forward named Larry Bird , and he led them to two more titles in that decade.

1981 NBA Finals - Game Log Game Winner Score Differential 1 Celtics 98-95 3 2 Rockets 92-90 2 3 Celtics 94-71 23 4 Rockets 91-86 5 5 Celtics 109-80 29 5 Celtics 102-91 11

But the Celtics’ 1981 championship came in more commanding fashion than the others, as they would wipe out the Rockets in six games by a point differential of 59. The two wins that the Rockets did get, in Games 2 and 4, were by differentials of 2 and 5 points, respectively.

The other four wins that the Celtics achieved over the Rockets were more one-sided, with the point differentials of those games being 3, 23, 29, and 11 points, respectively. That allowed Boston to finish the series with an overall point differential of 59, one of the most dominant performances in NBA Finals history.