Summary Social media buzz features exciting insights into fan sentiment leading up to the Royal Rumble.

Notable newcomer Penta is gaining favor with positive fan reception.

WWE Universe favourites for the Royal Rumble include John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

The WWE are just days away from the fan-favourite Royal Rumble PLE. Set to take place in February for the first time, the show will put WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. An event where unpredictable moments are commonplace, this year's winner is as unknown as ever. With several WWE Superstars vying for a chance to main event the Showcase of Immortals, these are the most popular wrestlers among the WWE Universe, according to The Sports Geek.

The Royal Rumble is must-watch viewing for any wrestling fan. A show that has the ability to entice both hardcore and casual fans, the unique format means surprises are a plenty. With 30 opportunities across the men's and women's matches for a shock return or debut, the winner is just as anticipated, with this event being one of WWE's more open-ended events.

The WWE Universe have already boxed off a list of ideal winners ahead of February's show. With CM Punk and Iyo Sky both in the good graces of the fans, the audience believe now is the right time for both competitors to get their crowning moment at the Rumble. With plenty of WWE Superstars in the mix, a new study has revealed who the WWE Universe's favourite Superstars are ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Ranking WWE Superstar Positive Tweets 10. Seth Rollins 8,851 9. Liv Morgan 9,593 8. Rhea Ripley 11,167 7. Jey Uso 11,603 6. Cody Rhodes 11,956 5. Triple H 12,739 4. Penta 15,516 3. CM Punk 17,480 2. Roman Reigns 18,052 1. John Cena 31,387

The Royal Rumble

2025's event has plenty of megastars on the show

The Royal Rumble has been a staple of WWE programming since 1988. Starting as a TV special, similar to Saturday Night's Main Event, the show saw unprecedented success and became a PLE the following year, a status it has kept ever since. An event where WWE Superstars can establish themselves as stars, the show has seen numerous winners over the years.

2025's Rumble has a litany of talent preparing to compete. With Roman Reigns going into his first Rumble without a championship since 2020, the show also sees CM Punk, Seth Rollins and John Cena all facing off for the chance to main-event WrestleMania 41. With the women's match equally filled with talent, The Sports Geek have compiled a list of the 10 most loved WWE Superstars ahead of February's PLE.

Most Loved WWE Superstars

Both men's and women's acts have the respect of the WWE Universe

Using a social listening tool, The Sports Geek tracked tweets about WWE Superstars on X over the past month. Creating a top ten of Superstars who were spoken about positively, the list makes for intriguing reading going into the Royal Rumble. One of the standout names on the list is Triple H. Finding himself ranked fifth with over 12,000 positive tweets, his work as CCO sees him on the receiving end of a lot of praise. However, some of those tweets can be credited to the WWE Legends who supported The Game following his Hall of Fame induction.

New WWE Superstar Penta also finds himself high on the list, pipping Triple H to the fourth spot. Understandably, on the receiving end of a lot of positivity following his successful integration into the company, it appears the WWE have high hopes for Penta.

Two WWE Women's acts see themselves in the WWE Universe's good graces, and it is a pairing that was inseparable for the better part of 2024. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had a heated feud over Dominik Mysterio and the Women's World Championship, a rivalry that raised both wrestlers' stock. Getting the flowers they deserve, the internet wrestling community isn't blind to the work they've put in.

The WWE Universe's favourites for the Rumble

The list reveals an eye-opening top three

The list also holds a fascinating insight into the mind of the WWE Universe going into the Rumble. With Cena, Reigns and Punk taking the podium spots, it is clear these are the acts that the fans are behind going into the Rumble. Cena boasts over 13,000 more positive tweets than second-placed Reigns, and although a lot of that will be down to his retirement tour, it is also due to the fans' desire to see the Champ get his record-breaking 17th World Title.

Elsewhere on the list, 'Main Event' Jey Uso's popularity remains ever-present. A success in all facets of the WWE, he is on the run of a lifetime. Cody Rhodes, along with Ripley, is the only WWE World Title holder on the list, proving how popular his reign still is. Propping up the list in the tenth spot is Seth Rollins. A fitting placement for the Visionary, who is seemingly always the bridesmaid and never the bride; he appears more determined than ever to get gold around his waist and is an outside bet for Rumble success.