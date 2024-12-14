Loyalty in football has become a rarity over the years. As financial incentives grow and competition intensifies, it has become easier for players to be tempted away or for clubs to move on from players far quicker than in the past.

However, it is often those who stay at a club for the long haul who truly capture the hearts of the fans. These players become familiar figures, relatable to the supporters, and embody the essence of the club. They are seen as individuals who carry the club in their hearts, rather than just wearing the badge on their shirts.

At GIVEMESPORT, we have compiled a list of the 10 most loyal players in Premier League history, ranking them based on a selection of key criteria.

Ranking factors

Longevity/Premier League games played at one club

Interest from elsewhere during career

Success achieved at club

10 Ledley King

268 Premier League games for Tottenham

There are other names that may feel unfortunate to miss out on this list. Tony Adams, on the other side of north London, is one who just missed the cut. Instead, the top 10 kicks off with Tottenham icon Ledley King. The former centre-back played over 300 games for the Lilywhites and, during certain periods of his career, was one of the country's leading defenders.

King saw the good and bad at Spurs, from Champions League qualification and League Cup success to spells of dismay. The reason he doesn't climb as high is that his injury record slightly impacted him from becoming a hotter commodity. Nonetheless, there were more than enough times when it seemed like the 21-cap England international was destined for bigger things, but he remained true to White Hart Lane.

9 Jamie Vardy

321 Premier League games for Leicester City

Breaking into professional football relatively late at 25, Jamie Vardy might have been expected to prioritise financial security, taking any high-paying offer to make the most of his limited time at the sport's elite level. Yet, following Leicester City's remarkable Premier League triumph in the 2015/16 season, Vardy made a surprising decision. He declined a move to Arsenal, a club that likely promised a significant pay increase and a stronger platform to pursue the sport's most prestigious trophies.

Despite the Gunners agreeing to terms with Leicester to secure his services, Vardy ultimately chose to stay with the Foxes. His loyalty to the team that had provided him with his breakthrough remained unwavering, even when the prospect of playing a key role in Arsenal's pursuit of major titles loomed large. He has continued to be rewarded with goals galore at the King Power Stadium and even has an extra FA Cup to his name as a result too.

8 Mark Noble

414 Premier League games for West Ham

Affectionately known as 'Mr. West Ham', Mark Noble spent his entire playing career with the east London club, apart from a couple of brief loan spells at Hull City and Ipswich Town. Those are easily forgotten though, as when you think of the Hammers, this is likely the face you most associate with the maroon and blue - except for maybe Bobby Moore.

Throughout his time at West Ham, he made an impressive 550 appearances and consistently chose to remain loyal, never swayed by interest from other teams. When he played his final match in 2022, his emotions were evident as he bid farewell to a club that meant so much to him. Even after hanging up his boots, Noble's legacy as a 'captain, leader, legend' lived on, as he transitioned into the role of sporting director, committed to fostering a bright future for the Irons.

7 Jamie Carragher

508 Premier League games for Liverpool

Playing for one of the world's biggest football clubs more times than any other player in league competition is a remarkable indicator of a player's skill, endurance, and loyalty. This is precisely why Jamie Carragher earns his place on this list.

Once a fan of Everton, Carragher's commitment to Liverpool was unwavering. After donning the iconic red shirt, he fully embraced his new allegiance and never looked back. For 508 league appearances, he showcased his versatility, filling various positions across the back four as needed, consistently prioritising the team's success over personal accolades. While other players might have attracted interest from rival clubs, it's difficult to envision Carragher ever considering a move away, even if he had received enticing offers from Europe's top teams.

6 Matt Le Tissier

270 Premier League games for Southampton

Undoubtedly one of the most skilful players to grace the Premier League, Matt Le Tissier's loyalty to Southampton goes beyond even the Premier League years. He had already played 173 games in the old First Division before its rebrand and then went on to make another 270 appearances afterwards.

His impressive performances inevitably attracted interest from top clubs in the English first division. Le Tissier disclosed that he turned down offers from both Tottenham and Chelsea, asserting that he couldn't abandon his beloved Southampton. This loyalty is particularly noteworthy given that the Saints often struggled, frequently battling relegation and never finishing higher than seventh during his tenure. However, if you were to ask the man himself, he would tell you that the feeling of scoring the last-ever goal seen at The Dell made his decision to stay worthwhile.

5 Paul Scholes

499 Premier League games for Manchester United

A midfielder and technician that most simply could not lay a glove on, Paul Scholes was a player who aged like a fine wine. He didn't need to cover a lot of ground or be the strongest; he simply had to use his incredible footballing IQ and vision to run a football match, however he best saw fit.

Some may argue that being part of one of the most dominant teams in English football history would make it easy for Scholes and others on this list to remain loyal, which is a fair comment. However, their quality means that they would no doubt have attracted interest elsewhere from leagues that were bigger than the Premier League at the time. In the case of Scholes in particular, he came out of retirement during a time when United were battling an injury crisis. Of course, that was the midfielder's prerogative, but it's an act of heroism that only the most loyal of players would have done.

4 John Terry

492 Premier League games for Chelsea

If you want an idea of just how loyal John Terry was to Chelsea from day one, then here it is. The future Blues skipper was spoiled for choice when having to decide whom to join as a youngster. There were offers on the table from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, with Sir Alex Ferguson even arranging a conversation with the young defender.

The only team that didn't have their manager contact Terry directly to convince him was Chelsea, who were not yet the dominant force they would go on to become in the Roman Abramovich era. Yet, he knew even back then that was the club for him. 492 Premier League appearances later, the centre-half not only became one of the division's very best in his position but won everything there was to win at Stamford Bridge.

3 Gary Neville

397 Premier League games for Manchester United

Never has a man lived and breathed a club quite like Gary Neville has. Historical revisionists will have you believe that the full-back was an average player surrounded by great teammates. Part of the reason for that narrative is how Neville himself has at times spoken about his career. However, regardless of what you think about his ability, there was no doubt that the full-back sacrificed everything he could to be a success at his boyhood club.

If it wasn't about the Red Devils, Neville made it abundantly clear that he wasn't interested. And let the record show that, no matter what anyone says, the trade-off was that United got one of the most influential right-backs of the late 20th and early 21st century. Even now, Neville fights the crusade with United fans about their struggles and is even part of the committee to help with plans to build a new stadium.

2 Ryan Giggs

632 Premier League games for Manchester United

There has never been a player to play more Premier League games for a single club than Ryan Giggs has for Manchester United. And there likely never will be again. Giggs has more Premier League titles than any other player too, which means his loyalty was most certainly rewarded.

At one time or another, the flying Welshman was one of the most electric players on the planet. Teams from all over Europe were clamouring for his signature, but there was never really any indication that he was leaving the North-West of England. For many, Giggs would be number one for the aforementioned statistic alone. However, there is one man who was arguably just as loyal, but far less fruitful with his loyalty, who deserves top spot.

1 Steven Gerrard

504 Premier League games for Liverpool

While some might argue that spending nearly an entire career at one of the world's top clubs isn’t a remarkable display of loyalty, Steven Gerrard's steadfast dedication to Liverpool exemplifies a player who resisted the allure of greater financial gain and additional success elsewhere.

The English midfielder was more than capable of winning numerous league titles and other accolades, and he certainly had the option to pursue these achievements with other clubs. Instead, he remained focused on bringing success to the club he loved since childhood. His efforts were rewarded with a Champions League title in 2005, although a league championship remained elusive.

Gerrard famously turned down a lucrative move to Chelsea in 2004, choosing to stay at Anfield rather than join a team that promised him multiple league titles. This decision underscored his commitment to Liverpool, reflecting his deep connection to the club.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 14/12/2024.