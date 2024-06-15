Highlights The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers won a historic championship with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving leading the charge.

The 2004 Detroit Pistons beat the superteam Lakers with teamwork and defense.

The 2011 Dallas Mavericks upset the Miami Heat with a spectacular performance from Dirk Nowitzki.

With the NBA Finals being played between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, one of these two teams will write their names into the history books. As it stands at the time this is being written, the Celtics have a stranglehold on the series, up 3-1.

However, a Mavericks' comeback in this situation would undoubtedly be one of the most impressive feats ever seen in NBA history. It makes one start to think about where it could potentially rank among the great NBA championships to have ever been won.

It should be obvious to most NBA fans, but not all rings hold the same weight. There are simply some championships whose stories are written into the history books of the NBA's lore which will always be looked back upon more favorably than others.

Legacy-defining performances by superstars, the difficulty of the NBA Finals win, the overall road of getting to that championship, and the historical significance of the ring itself are just some of the factors that go into making one ring more meaningful than the next. These are naturally all open to interpretation, but there are certainly a handful of NBA championships that stand out above the rest.

Before the list starts, honorable mentions should go out to the 1980 Los Angeles Lakers, 2014 San Antonio Spurs, and the 2019 Toronto Raptors. All of those championships came just short of cracking the list.

1 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers

The ring no one will ever forget

"Cleveland, this is for you." Those words will echo throughout NBA history for one hundred years, at the minimum. The usual consensus when discussing the most meaningful rings of all-time starts and ends with the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers as number one.

There are so many different factors that go into this one being held in such high regard that it's almost hard to know where to begin. LeBron James entered the league with the most expectations that any prospect has ever received, only truly rivaled by Victor Wembanyama. One of James' goals was to bring an NBA championship to the Cavaliers. There was a detour on his journey, but he did just that.

After returning to the team with two championship rings from his days with the Miami Heat, James and the Cavaliers came up just short in 2015. They lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. However, James was without two pivotal pieces for the majority of that series: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

The prevailing thought was that the Cavaliers would have won with a healthy team. The Warriors took that personally. They ran the gauntlet in the 2015-2016 season, posting the greatest regular season record in league history. When the finals rolled around and the rematch was set, they took a 3-1 lead. No one in NBA history had ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving — Stats from Games 5-7 Category LeBron James Kyrie Irving PPG 36.3 30.0 RPG 11.7 4.3 APG 9.7 3.3 SPG 3.0 1.7 BPG 3.0 1.3 FG% 50.6 52.3 3P% 42.1 52.9

James and Irving absolutely took over the next few games. It was one of the most impressive performances from a duo that anyone will ever see. After winning Game 5 and 6, the series shifted back to Golden State for the all-important Game 7. This game is viewed by many as one of the best of all-time, at the very least of the modern era of basketball.

After the teams traded blowouts and comfortable victories throughout the series, the final game of this series was an absolute nail-biter. The fourth quarter provided two of the most iconic plays ever seen: James' chase down block heard around the world and Irving's go-ahead three-pointer.

The Cavaliers beat the 73-9 Warriors in a manner that had never been done before on that stage. The win and Finals MVP for LeBron helped firmly establish him in the debate for greatest player to ever pick up a basketball. Michael Jordan certainly felt a cold chill down his spine after this championship.

This one needs little to no argument as to why it is placed firmly at the top spot. However, it is always an enjoyable trip down memory lane.

2 2004 Detroit Pistons

With no superstar at the helm, the Pistons beat a superteam

Admittedly, the label of superteam when it came to the 2003-04 Lakers is a touch overplayed. Everyone always talks about the additions of Karl Malone and Gary Payton to this team in higher esteem than it likely deserves.

However, the team did still feature the superstar duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. That duo was good for a three-peat just a couple of seasons ago.

Detroit Pistons' Leading Scorers — 2004 NBA Playoffs Player PPG Richard Hamilton 21.5 Chauncey Billups 16.4 Rasheed Wallace 13.0 Ben Wallace 10.3 Tayshaun Prince 9.9

For the Detroit Pistons, they did not have that kind of superstar power. They had a great collective of players that functioned well as a team. In particular, the unit was as dominant as anyone in NBA history on the defensive side of the basketball.

After making it through the Eastern Conference, and surviving a scare in the second round against the New Jersey Nets, they were ready to shock the NBA world. They not only beat the Lakers, they dominated them, winning the series in just five games. It was one of the most improbable stories the league had ever seen. Although, it probably did not feel that way for the people in the Pistons' locker room.

3 2011 Dallas Mavericks

One of the most impressive runs by a superstar ever

Speaking of improbable stories, the 2011 Mavericks certainly fit the bill in that one as well. Not many would have had this team high up on the list of championship favorites that season. To be fair, no one was ready for how great Dirk Nowitzki was going to be in those playoffs.

Dirk Nowtizki's 2011 Playoff Run PPG 27.7 RPG 8.1 FG% 48.5 3P% 46.0

The Mavericks put an incredibly well-constructed roster around Nowitzki. The team had plenty of role players, like Tyson Chandler, Jason Terry, Jason Kidd, and Shawn Marion, among others, excelling at what was being asked of them. Nowitzki was unquestionably what put them over the top.

The team had a tough road to the finals that included knocking off the defending champion Lakers. However, everyone knows what really puts this NBA championship over most others. They knocked off the first championship attempt from the Big Three of the Heat. This team will forever be the thorn in the side of LeBron's overall legacy. Their defensive gameplan limited him to arguably his worst playoff series ever.

They beat the Heatles in six games. The Mavericks won their first and only NBA championship to this point. Nowitzki elevated himself from the conversation of one of the best players without a ring to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. This one was special.

4 1972 Los Angles Lakers

The Logo finally breaks through

Everyone knows the story of The Logo, Jerry West. May he rest in peace. He is the only player in NBA history to win Finals MVP on the losing team. After years of trying and failing in the NBA Finals, this was the year he finally won.

Jerry West — 1972 NBA Finals Performance PPG 19.8 APG 8.8 RPG 4.0

The Lakers beat the New York Knicks in five games to end West's long losing streak on basketball's biggest stage. Wilt Chamberlain ended up taking home Finals MVP that season, but it was nice to see The Logo finally get a championship. It would have been weird to look at that iconic NBA trademark knowing that the man behind it was never a champion. Thankfully, this was the year when that fact changed.

5 1996 Chicago Bulls

Jordan dedicates the win to someone special

Michael Jordan has so many NBA championships that it's hard to truly weigh them against each other. However, one would believe there is one that feels more special to him than the rest.

Jordan and the Chicago Bulls ran the league during the 1995-1996 campaign. They finished the regular season 72-10. They then proceeded to march through the NBA Playoffs.

They ran through the Eastern Conference with ease, only losing one game on their way to the NBA Finals. When they got there, they knocked off the Seattle Supersonics in six games to capture Jordan's fourth NBA championship of his career.

Michael Jordan — 1996 Playoff Run PPG 30.7 RPG 4.9 APG 4.1 FG% 45.9 3P% 40.3

When all was said and done and the title belonged to Chicago, Jordan only had one man in mind: his late father. In the grand scheme of things, this title also cemented this Bulls team as one of the greatest of all time. However, on a personal level, this one also had to be incredibly meaningful to the player most people think of as the best to ever do it.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.