Highlights The Denver Broncos have had a losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015, losing 15 games in a row.

The teams have had many memorable rivalry matchups throughout history, including games with thrilling comebacks and last-minute victories.

Despite the recent one-sidedness, any football fan worth their salt knows that anything can happen when division rivals face off, as history has shown.

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are ready to renew hostilities in one of the most enduring rivalries in NFL history. Things have been a bit more one-sided recently, however. The Broncos' losing streak against the Chiefs now stretches back to 2015 and stands at 15 games.

Added to that, the teams enter Thursday’s Week 6 matchup at opposite ends of the spectrum. Kansas City recovered from an opening week loss to run their record to 4-1, while Denver has been left struggling at 1-4.

While this could very well be a beat down that results in the implosion of Sean Payton's Broncos roster, if history has taught us anything, it is that anything can happen once these rivals take the field. Let’s take a look back at the 10 most memorable Broncos-Chiefs rivalry matchups of all-time.

10 Chiefs Keep Elway Quiet In Rout

December 27, 1992 - Chiefs 42 Broncos 20

The majority of the legendary games between the Broncos and Chiefs have been tightly contested battles, characterized by last-gasp wins. With a playoff spot on the line, this final week meeting was an exception. An injured John Elway was far from his best in 1992 and battled to stay on the field throughout the season.

He did manage to get the Broncos off to a good start in this one though, throwing an early touchdown pass and taking a 7-0 lead into the second quarter. With the score tied 7-7, and facing a fierce Chiefs defense, things fell apart. Elway threw two interceptions in his own end and both were taken to the house.

The Broncos suddenly found themselves in a 21-7 hole and gave up another defensive TD to fall behind 35-13 in the fourth quarter. In the end, it wasn’t even close. The Chiefs ended up with a 10–6 record, but were shut out by the San Diego Chargers 17–0 in the Wild Card round. Denver finished 8-8.

9 Shannon Sharpe Goes Nuclear

October 20, 2002 - Broncos 37 Chiefs 34 (OT)

Long before he was mouthing off on much-loved sports debate drama television, Shannon Sharpe was great at letting his feet do all the talking. Well, most of the time anyway. This 2002 Week 7 matchup between the old rivals was one of the occasions Sharpe did just that, by breaking the single-game NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end with 214.

Heading into the Week 7 matchup with a 7-6 record, the Broncos needed a win to keep their hopes of securing a spot in the postseason alive. The problem was the team had not recorded a win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium since 1998.

The losing streak looked likely to continue when the Broncos entered the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns, but Brian Griese put together his best John Elway impression to pull the Broncos back level with 21 seconds remaining. In overtime, Jason Elam kicked a 25-yard field goal to win the game. Sharpe’s healthy contribution included catching two second-half touchdown passes during the comeback.

8 Gannon & Allen Halt Super Bowl-Bound Broncos

November 16, 1997 - Chiefs 24 Broncos 22

A dominant Broncos team entered this Week 12 matchup flying high after stringing together an impressive 9-1 record in a season which they would finish off with a Super Bowl win. The Chiefs, on the other hand, came in 7-3 and had lost the previous week to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After facing a 13-0 deficit in the second quarter, Rich Gannon led the Chiefs on a furious rally which was capped off by Marcus Allen’s 1-yard score midway through the third quarter, giving K.C. a 21-13 lead.

The Broncos, though, hit back with three consecutive field goals from Jason Elam and seemed to have the game won when the last of them went in with under a minute to go. Gannon, however, had other ideas, and drove from the Chiefs own 27-yard line to the Denver 37, allowing Pete Stoyanovich to drill a 54-yard field goal, which won the game at the buzzer.

7 Atwater Becomes First Man To Stop Okoye

September 17, 1990 - Broncos 24 Chiefs 23

This thrill a minute Week 2 Monday Night Football classic had a little bit of everything. In the main though, it is remembered for two things. One of them was the last-minute heroics by legendary QB John Elway, a common occurrence, and the other was Broncos' safety Steve Atwater smacking Chiefs' massive running back Christian Okoye back to the 1980s, which was quite far from a common occurrence.

As far as the last-minute drama goes, Chiefs' quarterback Steve DeBerg fired an 83-yard touchdown pass, which was caught by wide receiver Stephone Paige to give the team their first lead of the game, 23-21, with 1:44 left in the fourth.

But that’s never enough with Elway around, and the Broncos QB engineered yet another thrilling comeback, which ended with kicker David Treadwell hitting a 22-yard field goal as time ran out.

Strangely enough, the team’s seasons took opposite turns after the game. Denver went on to record one of the worst seasons in franchise history, going 5-11. The Chiefs, on the other hand, rebounded and finished with an 11–5 record and a Wild Card spot in the 1991 playoffs.

6 Marvelous Manning Silences Critics

September 17, 2015 - Broncos 31 Chiefs 24

All the chatter heading into this Week 2 showdown focused on whether 39-year-old Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was broken down and washed up, but there was little debate on that particular topic following the game. It was The Chiefs who struck first, jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

But Denver struck back to tie, courtesy of a pair of TD passes from Manning late in the first half. With 2:27 left to play, Knile Davis’ eight-yard run gave the Chiefs a 24-17 lead. But, once again, Manning led the Broncos back and tied it by guiding them on an 80-yard drive which ended in a game-tying 19-yard touchdown to Emmanuel Sanders with 36 seconds to play.

The game seemed destined for overtime, but Jamaal Charles’ fumble on the ensuing drive when the Chiefs were trying to run out the clock was then returned 21 yards by Bradley Roby for a touchdown and Denver won in sensational fashion. This remains Denver's most recent win over the Chiefs.

5 The Human Joystick Wins It For Red-Hot Chiefs

October 5, 2003 - Broncos 23 Chiefs 24

The Chiefs were scorching heading into this Week 5 face-off, but then again so was Denver, and both teams squared off to defend their spotless 4-0 starts. Quarterback Jake Plummer and running back Clinton Portis schemed to give the Broncos a lead late on, with the goal of recording a satisfactory upset.

However, on this night, it would be Dante Hall who would end up etching his name into this historic rivalry's folklore. The return specialist lived up to his nickname, "The Human Joystick", as he adeptly shook and swerved away from defenders in an electrifying 93-yard game-winning punt return late in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs went on to a 13-3 record that season, won the AFC West, and ended a five-year playoff drought. They were eventually defeated in the AFC Divisional Playoffs by the Indianapolis Colts 38–31. Denver also rebounded from the loss—and two seasons of mediocrity overall—with a 10–6 record. The team earned their first playoff berth since 2000, but were blown out 41–10 by the same Colts in the Wild Card round.

4 Sweet Revenge Ends In Super Bowl Success

January 4, 1998 - Broncos 14 Chiefs 10

They often say revenge is a dish best served cold. The Broncos certainly took that to heart in this rematch against the Chiefs, the pair's only ever meeting in the playoffs. In Week 12 of the 1997 season, Kansas City handed the Broncos a stinging last-minute loss courtesy of Pete Stoyanovich’s last-second 54-yard field goal.

However, the Broncos returned to put the chill on the Chiefs' offense at Arrowhead Stadium in a game that, of course, had massive implications. As for the game itself, the Division playoff matchup was hardly a work of art. There were five fumbles in the first half. There was a sixth by Denver in the third quarter, on a potential game-clinching drive.

The Chiefs took the lead in the third quarter after a Stoyanovich field goal, and Elvis Grbac's pass to tight end Tony Gonzalez gave them a 10-7 advantage. A 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on the kickoff following the touchdown, however, gave the Broncos the ball at the Kansas City 49.

Elway's pass to Ed McCaffrey (father of Christian) covered 43 yards after cracks in the Chiefs' secondary appeared. Terrell Davis then slipped into the end zone on his third try from the Kansas City one-yard line. Of course, Denver went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl XXXII that year, the franchise's first title.

3 Santos Stuns Broncos In Overtime

November 27, 2016 - Chiefs 30 Broncos 27

There have been many exciting back and forth battles between these rivals, but this high-octane Week 12 run-in is certainly one of the most entertaining. The Chiefs found themselves trailing 24–16, with just three minutes left in regulation.

Quarterback Alex Smith kept hope alive when he engineered a 75-yard drive that ended in a three-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. The resulting two-point conversion with only 12 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime. After an exchange of field goals in the extra period, the Broncos attempted to win the game with a 62-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

The kick, however, fell both short and wide-left, giving the Chiefs possession at the Broncos' 48-yard line with 1:08 remaining. Four plays later, with five seconds on the clock, Cairo Santos kicked the game-winning 34-yard field goal for the Chiefs, which went crashing in off the left upright.

2 Vintage Elway Keeps Broncos Perfect

December 6, 1998 - Denver Broncos 35 Kansas City Chiefs 31

A vintage John Elway returned to the peak of his defeat-defying powers when the Broncos traveled to Arrowhead with a sparkling 12-0 record. Let’s face it though, a game against their biggest rivals was never going to be a walkover. It was the Chiefs who jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead and then led 31-21.

Denver still trailed by 10 points with 8:30 minutes remaining, but then, for the 47th time in his Hall of Fame career, the 38-year-old Elway brought the Broncos from behind in the fourth quarter for a thrilling win.

The win pushed the Broncos' record to 13-0, and they tied an NFL record with their 18th straight victory. "Any time you face adversity, you find out what you're made of," Elway said.

1 Montana Tops Elway In Battle Of Clutch Kings

October 17, 1994 - Chiefs 31 Broncos 28

It is considered one of the greatest Monday Night Football games in history, what else could you expect with legendary quarterbacks John Elway and Joe Montana going toe to toe in their final showdown? When these two gunslingers faced off, all fans on either side could do is pray that their QB got the last shot.

The teams matched each other blow for blow through the first three quarters, but the Chiefs pulled ahead after kicker Lin Elliott nailed a 19-yard field goal to take a 24–21 lead with four minutes remaining. Elway then led the Broncos on a six-play, 39-yard drive, and scored a four-yard touchdown on a quarterback draw to give the Broncos a 28–24 lead with 1:29 remaining. Too much time.

The sequence sent the Mile High Stadium crowd into frenzied celebrations, but Montana wasn’t done just yet. He connected on a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Davis with only eight seconds remaining, sealing the thrilling win. The triumph saw the Chiefs snap an 11-game losing streak at Mile High Stadium.

