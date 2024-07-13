Highlights The Ice Bowl of 1967 remains the coldest game in NFL history, where the Packers secured victory in extreme conditions.

Super Bowl I marked a significant milestone for the Packers, as Bart Starr led the team to a dominant victory.

The Monday Night Miracle in 2000 highlighted an extraordinary catch by Packers' receiver Antonio Freeman, securing an unlikely victory.

The NFL's third-oldest franchise, the Green Bay Packers, has played iconic games that fans will never forget. Established in 1919, the team has been decorated with several championships. The Packers have some games in their history that get fans talking. Whether it's the famous Ice Bowl game against the Dallas Cowboys in 1967 or the inaugural Super Bowl, there's plenty of history with the Packers.

In their 105-year history, the Packers have used up to eight different stadiums. Despite the constant changes, the team has managed to assert its dominance in every one of those stadiums. Since 1957, they've called Lambeau Field home, but it wasn't until 1994 that they fully settled into the stadium.

Initially, they had to split their home games between Lambeau Field and Milwaukee County. However, these frequent movements haven't affected much, as the Packers have created memories in Lambeau Field, which has given it one of the league's best fan atmospheres.

The Packers and her fans have enjoyed a rich history together, playing many unforgettable games. But, these five games will continue to jolt the Packers’ memory the most as they were the most significant of all time.

1 Ice Bowl (December 31, 1967)

Dallas Cowboys 21-17 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

You cannot discuss the Packers' history without mentioning the Ice Bowl. The iconic game is easily one of the most iconic in the entire league's history.

It was played on the final day of 1967 and marked the 35th NFL Championship Game. The game came up almost 12 months after the team had won the first Super Bowl. Those were the final years of Vince Lombardi's tenure, during which he led the team to five NFL Championships in seven years and won the first two Super Bowls.

The 1967 Ice Bowl decided the NFL champions who would compete against the AFL champions in the upcoming Super Bowl. The game earned the moniker "Ice Bowl" because it was famously the coldest match ever played in NFL history.

That day's temperatures were a significant concern, ranging between minus 12 and minus 14 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills plummeting to 33 to 37 degrees below zero during the game. The field's moisture, resulting from malfunctioning heating coils, froze.

Despite the unfavorable weather, the on-field display was electric - or chilly, whichever sounds better. The Packers surged to a 14–0 lead with two touchdown passes from Bart Starr to Boyd Dowler in the game's early stages. The Cowboys put up a fight later in the game but were heartbroken by a winning touchdown just 13 seconds to the game's end.

Although temperatures on that day were extreme, the Packers are used to cold temperatures because of their location. The Cowboys would argue they were at a disadvantage, but you cannot fault Vince Lombardi's men's on-field performances. The Packers won with a 21-17 final score and became such NFL icons, they named the trophy, the Lombardi Trophy.

2 Super Bowl I (January 15, 1967)

Kansas City Chiefs 10-35 Green Bay Packers

James Flores, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Why wouldn't the first-ever Super Bowl be among the Packers' most memorable games? The team has gone on to win three other Super Bowls, but this first one is most significant.

The game was of the utmost importance, played between two sides ripping up the league. Vince Lombardi's men were already popular in the NFL.

Vince Lombardi first served as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants a year before assuming the role, boosting the Packers' offensive prowess. However, their defense was also solid.

After winning the 1966 NFL Championship against the Cowboys, the Packers came into Super Bowl I as favorites. However, the first half of this game was keenly contested, with the​​​​​​​ Kansas City Chiefs looking the more likely to steal the win despite being down by 14-10.

The game took a decisive turn when Packers safety Willie Wood intercepted a pass, sprinting 50 yards to the 5-yard line and widening their lead to 21-10. This turnover significantly changed the course of the game, tilting the balance in favor of the Packers.

The Packers continued their dominance from there, with the game ending 35-10 in favor of the Packers. The Packers' defense received widespread praise for their resilience, particularly in the second half.

However, it was Packers quarterback Bart Starr who picked up the MVP award for his excellent performances up front. He finished the game with 16 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

3 Monday Night Miracle Against the Vikings (November 6, 2000)

Green Bay Packers 26-20 Minnesota Vikings

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Away from the Vince Lombardi era, the Packers were no longer as intimidating as they used to be. But they still had some iconic moments that will remain in the hearts of fans forever. One of them is the Monday Night Miracle.

Both teams have a storied history of rivalry, what many call the Border Battle. This tag adds extra intensity to every matchup, and the players keenly contest for the win on the field of play.

However, this particular day wasn't just the usual. First, it was Monday Night Football, popular for its pre-game hype and nationwide broadcasting. Second, the Packers and the Minnesota Vikings had locked horns at a 20-20 tie. Third, a win was a must if the Packers were to remain in the NFC Central Division race.

Packers quarterback Brett Favre threw a long pass late in the game. Vikings cornerback Cris Dishman seemed to have efficiently dealt with the pass as he deflected it. However, Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman dropped to the ground.

The deflected pass hit Freeman's left shoulder. With a swift turn, he caught it just before it landed. Freeman sprinted towards the end zone, securing a crucial touchdown that sealed the Packers' unlikely 26-20 victory. This memorable catch became known as "The improbable catch."

The event also created another historic moment as commentator Al Michaels, who had already deemed the pass incomplete, exclaimed, "He did what?" The exclamation is famous to date.​​​​​​​

4 Brett Favre Game A Day After Father's Passing (December 22, 2003)

Green Bay Packers 41-7 Oakland Raiders

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Not often do you see a player play a game after the passing of a loved one? However, on this day, Brett Favre didn't only play but carried the entire team on his shoulders.

Favre lost his dad to a heart attack on the evening of December 21 of that year. Just barely 24 hours, he had a crucial game on his hands.

For him, it wasn't a time of despair but a moment to play better than he ever had in honor of his late dad. Before the game, the​​​​​​​ Oakland Raiders fans and everyone in the stadium cheered the quarterback. During quarters of the game, he also received wholesome hugs from his wife and teammates.

However, his magic started early on that night. Favre completed nine straight passes at the beginning of the game. He had 311 passing yards in the first half, with two touchdown passes in both the first and second quarters, helping the Packers to a commanding 31-7 halftime lead.

Favre finished the game completing 22 of 30 passes, accumulating 399 yards - just three yards short of his career-high at that point. His idea going into the game was to play his best and he did just that.

That game was emotional for Favre, his family members, and the Packers' players and supporters. Seeing the quarterback deliver on the field graciously despite the setback was surreal.

In an interview, he admitted that he was nervous about the game. But it didn't show on the pitch, as he commanded the offense and finished the game in style.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brett Favre set a remarkable record in NFL history by starting 321 consecutive games from 1992 to 2010, with 297 of those starts coming in regular season matches.

5 Comeback/Hail Mary Against the Lions (December 3, 2015)

Green Bay Packers 27-23 Detroit Lions

Often referred to as the "Miracle in Motown," the game between the Packers and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit was remarkable. Regulation time was all but up, as was hope for most fans. However, the Packers, through quarterback Packers, through quarterback Aaron Rodgers, had other ideas.

Everything was at stake for both sides. The Packers and Lions have had a heated rivalry since the 1930s. The Lions' playoff hopes were hanging on a thin line. They badly needed a win to at least keep their hopes alive.

Both teams came into the game on the strength of a previous victory. However, the Lions faced a difficult 1-7 start to the season. On the other hand, the Packers were on a 7-4 record and hoped to maintain wins to secure their playoff qualification.

The Lions had beaten the Packers in Week 10 of that season in a tight 18-16 game. They were hoping to snatch a win in this one, too, and they almost did. By the last minute of the game, the Lions were leading 23-21.

However, Rodgers threw a 61-yard "Hail Mary" pass that tight end Richard Rodgers II miraculously caught for a touchdown, securing the Packers' victory.

It was a dramatic way to win a game. The win marked the Packers' fourth-biggest comeback in the franchise's history. The play received accolades, including the NFL Play of the Year Award for the 2015 season and recognition as the top play in North American sports at the 2016 ESPY Awards.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.