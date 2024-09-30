Key Takeaways Meta players are seen as cheap but overpowered players in EAFC 25.

Crystal Dunn and Racheal Kundananji are two of the best options from the NWSL.

Man City defenders Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji are also overpowered.

Every year, there is a search for the best 'cheap beasts' in EAFC. In EA Sports FC 25, it's the same story, with gamers around the world looking to find the most overpowered players in the game to succeed in FUT Champions and Division Rivals.

Given the name 'meta', they are stars who, despite their low rating and cheap price, shine against the best players in the world. They're often quick, powerful and possess a lethal shot in the final third, even if it has not always been the case in real life. Some are hidden gems, others are in plain sight.

To help you on your EAFC 25 journey, we have decided to outline the nine most meta players in the game. Naturally, countless stars miss out on the list – and they would all be useful for your side – but this list, which covers defenders, midfielders and attackers, has talent that most could only dream of.

Ranking Factors

Stats - What their face card stats are like.

What their face card stats are like. Price - 'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars.

'Meta' players are typically cheaper than the best stars. Play Styles - Whether they have added features to make them be overpowered.

Most Meta Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position Rating 1. Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao Ghana RM 82 2. Lauren Hemp Manchester City England LW 86 3. Crystal Dunn NY Gotham FC USA CM 84 4. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City Croatia LB 83 5. Manuel Akanji Manchester City Switzerland CB 84 6. Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid Spain RM 83 7. Racheal Kundananji Bay FC Zambia LW 83 8. Ademola Lookman Atalanta Nigeria ST 82 9. Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France CM 83

9 Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid and France

To begin, in real life, Eduardo Camavinga has seemingly 'completed football'. At the heart of Real Madrid's success in recent years, he has won the Champions League and La Liga, carrying a weight of composure amidst a sea of pressure. That has translated to the game.

Currently priced at 18.7k, he is one of the most expensive options on this list, but he will quickly repay the price tag. Not only is he a world-class central midfielder who can play consistently every game, but he can also be converted to a left-back. Versatility is key as you look to improve your team's chemistry.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 81 Position CM/LB/CDM Dribbling 84 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 67 Physicality 80

8 Ademola Lookman

Atalanta and Nigeria

Ademola Lookman was in the headlines in May 2024, as his stunning performance in Dublin helped Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the Europa League. While they went into the match as underdogs, the Nigerian shone, becoming just the sixth player ever to score a hat-trick in a European final.

He's continued that form into the 2024/25 campaign, so he has been rewarded with an impressive card in EAFC 25. With 84 pace and 81 shooting, he is a 'cheap beast' personified, whilst his four-star weak foot and well-rounded skill moves mean he will be able to glide into the final third with moments of magic. He's available for just 1.3k.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 71 Position ST Dribbling 86 Pace 84 Defending 31 Shooting 81 Physicality 66

7 Racheal Kundananji

Bay FC and Zambia

Racheal Kundananji was one of the most overpowered cards in EAFC 24 – and she continues that reputation in EAFC 25. Now at Bay FC in America, she has a plethora of links to some of the best talent in the NWSL. Most notably, Kundananji has a five-star weak foot, allowing her to be dangerous from any angle.

Coupled with 91 pace, 85 dribbling and 87 physicality, the 24-year-old is fit for any occasion in EAFC 25, making her 1.7k price tag seem like a bargain. Naturally, there are not many Zambian players, but if you can provide links to other stars in America, you are ready to conquer the online scene.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 73 Position LW/ST/LM Dribbling 85 Pace 91 Defending 42 Shooting 82 Physicality 87

6 Marcos Llorente

Athletico Madrid and Spain

Every year, Marcos Llorente features on a list like this. It's arguably not a valid list until he is included, with the Spaniard building a reputation in the gaming scene for being one of the most versatile and overpowered players in the game. At 15k, he is priced similarly to Camavinga, with their stats almost matching.

Naturally a right-midfielder, Llorente can also convert to become a right-back, central-midfielder or a right-winger. That means that – in any tactic – Llorente has a home. He can defend strongly, drive forward quickly and find the back of the net comfortably. There is nothing the 29-year-old can't do.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 78 Position RM/RB/CM/RW Dribbling 80 Pace 89 Defending 79 Shooting 79 Physicality 81

5 Manuel Akanji

Manchester City and Switzerland

After winning the Premier League for the fourth year in a row in 2024, Manchester City had to thank their defensive line. You can win matches with attack, but you can only win titles with a strong defence. At the heart of that was Manuel Akanji – their aggressive and quick Swiss centre-back made for any occasion.

While Akanji has been applauded for his versatility in real life, he can only play at centre-back in EAFC 25. Even then though, the former Dortmund star has all the characteristics needed to solidify your backline. With 85 defending, 82 physicality and 78 pace, Akanji will be able to stop the best attackers in the world for just 5.4k.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 71 Position CB Dribbling 75 Pace 78 Defending 85 Shooting 48 Physicality 82

4 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City and Croatia

Akanji's partner-in-crime, Josko Gvardiol, is also another meta player in EAFC 25. Unlike the Swiss star, Gvardiol can play at left-back or centre-back, providing several options as you set up your tactics. Switching from a back four to a back three will be made effortless by the former RB Leipzig defender.

Seen as one of the best defenders in the world in real life, Gvardiol has continued that reputation in the game. His 83 defending and 78 dribbling stands out compared to most defenders, whilst his price tag is already below 4k. He's going to be one of the most-used cards in the opening months.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 74 Position LB/CB Dribbling 78 Pace 79 Defending 83 Shooting 69 Physicality 83

3 Crystal Dunn

NY Gotham FC and USA

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The NWSL is always producing world-class talents. With stars who can take centre stage, Crystal Dunn epitomises everything good about the league, both in real life, but also in EAFC 25. As an American midfielder, she links up with her compatriots comfortably, giving you options to build your 'Ultimate Team'.

With 87 pace, she is the fourth-quickest central midfielder in the game, whilst she can also play on either wing. Her well-rounded card is made for any occasion, whilst her 'Relentless Play Style' means she will be able to run non-stop in the middle of the park. Need a workhorse? Dunn is the option for you at just 4.4k.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 83 Position CM/RM/LW Dribbling 85 Pace 87 Defending 77 Shooting 79 Physicality 80

2 Lauren Hemp

Manchester City and England

From one American star inspiring the next generation in the women's game to an English legend doing the exact same. Lauren Hemp might be 86-rated and priced at 9k, but she is one of the most meta cards in EAFC 25. Somehow overlooked, the 24-year-old has all the necessary characteristics.

With four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, Hemp is capable of effortlessly gliding into the final third, whilst her 90 pace and 87 dribbling means she will always have the 'extra yard' on the opposition. Based at Man City in the WSL, she also has links to some of the best female cards in the game.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 84 Position LW/LM Dribbling 87 Pace 90 Defending 63 Shooting 76 Physicality 70

1 Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao and Ghana

Finally, Inaki Williams has been ranked as the most meta card in EAFC 25. The Ghanaian international – brother of Nico Williams – is only 82-rated, but his stats suggest otherwise. Not only is he one of the quickest cards in the game, but Williams also has a natural instinct in the final third.

With 81 shooting and 80 dribbling, he can find space, quickly turn and fire a powerful shot into the back of the net. Capable of playing on the right wing or upfront, his four-star skill moves will give him an extra edge over the opposition, so it's easy to see why he is priced at 7k, despite being just 82.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 72 Position RM/RW/ST Dribbling 80 Pace 94 Defending 45 Shooting 81 Physicality 84

Stats and prices via Futbin (correct as of 27/09/24)