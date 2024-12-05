The British know how to put on a show, and that's certainly the case in football. England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have all been graced with footballing talent that has captivated fans generation after generation. It's remarkable to think that only the Three Lions have won a major competition out of the four nations, which came on one occasion in 1966.

The players who have been at the forefront of British football have a natural ability that was apparent from a young age: they can produce moments of sheer brilliance on the pitch at any given moment. These world-class athletes' heroics weren't manufactured in a lab; they were born with it.

British football fans have had the pleasure of watching some of the most talented players in the sport's history. That included a twinkle-toed winger who constantly rose to the occasion like George Best or a masterful midfield talent with a footballing IQ second to none like Paul Scholes.

With that said, we rank the top 10 most naturally gifted British players in history, particularly emphasising stars who shined bright at all times.

Ranking Factors

Impact on the game

Reputation and legacy (How they are viewed post-career)

Natural technical ability

Statistical data (Appearances, Goals, Assists)

10 Ryan Giggs

Wales

Ryan Giggs was Sir Alex Ferguson's handyman during his trophy-laden career at Manchester United, and he was an ever-present during the Scot's legendary reign. Many point to Giggs' longevity, as he spent 24 years at Old Trafford, but he was so technically gifted he could do anything asked of him.

A Welsh Wizard on the wing, Giggs moved into central midfield in the latter stages of his career, displaying his versatility. A plethora of moments displayed his natural ability, including his startling run and solo goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup in 1999. The 13-time champion was a man of many hats and one of the greatest talents of the Premier League era.

Ryan Giggs Career Club Appearances (958) Goals (167) Assists (264) Country Appearances (64) Goals (12) Assists (7) Major Honours Major Trophies (35) Individual Awards (3)

9 Kenny Dalglish

Scotland

Kenny Dalglish earned the nickname 'King Kenny' amid constantly finding the net during his 13 years at Liverpool because he was draped in club royalty. That said, goalscoring wasn't Dalglish's only forte, as he possessed incredible vision and a first touch that set the Merseysiders on their way towards goal.

The Scotland hero, who appeared in three World Cups, could unlock defences in the blink of an eye with his exemplary anticipation. The former Celtic frontman often finished off attacking moves with his potency in front of goal. He was a born finisher who relished leading the line for the Reds and the Tartan Army, and he could score any type of goal, including headers, despite his 5ft8in frame.

Kenny Dalglish Career Club Appearances (539) Goals (179) Assists (186) Country Appearances (102) Goals (30) Assists (2) Major Honours Major Trophies (34) Individual Awards (2)

8 Paul Scholes

England

Paul Scholes was a genius with the ball at his feet and a playmaking gem who'd fit seamlessly alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta in Pep Guardiola's Barcelona midfield. The Spanish tactician gave Scholes the nod over Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as his favourite England midfielder because he embodied the playing traits of his Catalan style.

Fortunately for Sir Alex's United, Scholes' magic was cast at Old Trafford, where he thrived in several roles, including central midfield and as a second striker. His natural ability allowed him to drive the Red Devils forward with aplomb, picking teammates out with eye-of-the-needle passes. He regularly unleashed his fierce right-footed strike, including against Barca en route to winning the Champions League in 2008. Later in his career he became an exceptional deep-lying playmaker, and was pulling strings well into his late 30s.

Paul Scholes Career Club Appearances (714) Goals (153) Assists (82) Country Appearances (66) Goals (14) Assists (14) Major Honours Major Trophies (26)

7 Jimmy Greaves

England

Jimmy Greaves made everything look effortless when leading the line for Tottenham Hotspur. He was instrumental in developing the center-forward role in British football because his talent extended beyond finding the net. Greaves could make a difference with one touch of a football, and he held Spurs' all-time top goalscoring record (266 goals) for over 50 years until Harry Kane broke it in 2023.

The late Greaves was unfortunate not to play in England's 1966 World Cup final after suffering an injury during the group stages. He still got his hands on the trophy and left his mark on the game with his flair and predatory instincts. The former Chelsea forward was a fox in the box and unplayable on his day.

Jimmy Greaves Career Club Appearances (591) Goals (421) Assists (14) Country Appearances (57) Goals (44) Assists (1) Major Honours Major Trophies (8)

6 Wayne Rooney

England

Wayne Rooney put the world on notice at the age of 16 at Everton when he fired home an unbelievable rocket against Arsenal in 2002. Fans were told to 'remember the name', and Rooney ensured they wouldn't forget it by firing on all cylinders once he earned a £30 million move to United. It was clear from a young age that England had found a bonafide superstar.

There were few flaws in Rooney's game, as he was so well-rounded he could perform in any position. That's why he was relied upon in midfield in the twilight of his career, but his genius came in the number nine role at Old Trafford. Sir Alex's Red Devils became somewhat of a one-man team when their former captain was at his peak. His versatility and consistency went hand in hand with a natural talent that made United's all-time top scorer timeless.

Wayne Rooney Career Club Appearances (764) Goals (313) Assists (164) Country Appearances (120) Goals (53) Assists (21) Major Honours Major Trophies (17) Individual Awards (1)

5 John Charles

Wales

John Charles was the epitome of versatility. How often can you find a player who can destroy defences in attack and dominate at the back in defence? Wales have historically been a team renowned for their warrior-esque stars, but Charles was known as 'the Gentle Giant'. Boasting a 6ft2in frame, the Juventus legend was strong, formidable in the air and superb with both feet.

Charles excelled for the Welsh on international duty, and his natural ability was already apparent at the age of 17 while at Leeds United. There was an air of anticipation every time he raced towards the goal. Italian football fans still recall his extraordinary feats as part of Juve's 'Holy Trident' alongside Giampiero Boniperti and Omar Sívori, winning three Serie A titles.

John Charles Career Club Appearances (278) Goals (173) Assists (0) Country Appearances (38) Goals (15) Assists (1) Major Honours Major Trophies (5)

4 Jim Baxter

Scotland

Jim Baxter was a big game player who took playing under pressure to another level with sublime vision and touch. One of the best talents produced by Scotland, Baxter was a sensational left-half whose left foot could conjure up moments of pure brilliance. A showboater who loved nothing more than thrilling fans, he starred for Rangers, winning three Scottish Premiership titles.

The late Baxter's slim frame gave him the nickname 'Slim Jim', and he knew just how talented he was. England soon learned this in 1967 when he drew the ire of the then-world champions by parading his abilities in a 3-2 win, including riling up fans with keeps-ups. That was becoming of the once-in-a-lifetime former Sunderland superstar.

Jim Baxter Career Club Appearances (169) Goals (17) Assists (1) Country Appearances (34) Goals (3) Assists (1) Major Honours Major Trophies (10)

3 Glenn Hoddle

England

Glenn Hoddle was a sight to behold in midfield for Tottenham and England, a gifted passer whose composure on the ball was second to none. He could play any pass, including inch-perfect long balls, to get Spurs on the attack; he efficiently conducted play. Standing at 6 foot tall, one would think he'd be a bruiser-type presence in the middle of the park, but his agility and balance was astounding.

There was something truly special about Hoddle, and any budding ball-playing midfielder England produced afterwards took inspiration from the Three Lions icon. He was key for the Lilywhites, who won the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982, and scored important goals, including a winner against QPR in the latter campaign. Because of his ambidexterity, he was also unpredictable, leaving the opposition second-guessing how to approach getting the ball off him.

Glenn Hoddle Career Club Appearances (553) Goals (125) Assists (54) Country Appearances (53) Goals (8) Assists (3) Major Honours Major Trophies (5) Individual Awards (1)

2 Paul Gascoigne

England

Paul Gascoigne had the world in motion every time he took to the pitch because of his phenomenal technical ability and unwavering passion for the game. There perhaps hasn't been a more celebrated talent in all the land than Gascoigne and 'Gazzamania' took over in the 90s. An all-thrills attacking midfielder, he lit up European football at Tottenham, Newcastle United, Lazio and Rangers.

Gascoigne's pure ability with the ball at his feet was unrivalled. He played with an elegance that had fans on the edge of their seats. He was a nightmare to come up against because he found it easy to trick his way past defenders. It was almost as if Gascoigne picked and chose when he wanted to control proceedings, and he's up there with the best footballers never to win a World Cup or Ballon d'Or.

Paul Gascoigne Career Club Appearances (403) Goals (79) Assists (14) Country Appearances (57) Goals (10) Assists (9) Major Honours Major Trophies (4) Individual Awards (1)

1 George Best

Northern Ireland

George Best was simply the best when it comes to British football's most naturally gifted talent. The enigmatic United icon dazzled on the wing with untouchable dribbling skills and a two-footed ability that defenders couldn't live with. He was considered football's first celebrity because of his larger-than-life personality off the pitch, but his astounding talent on the field put him in a league of his own.

The late Best's extraordinary talent was recognised with a 1968 Ballon d'Or win at the age of 22. He'd go on to win six titles with United and, for many, he's the greatest player to don the Red Devils' shirt. His peers also heralded him, including Brazil's three-time World Cup winner Pele, who suggested he was more Selecao than British. We needn't say more about the Northern Ireland hero who also enjoyed spells at Fulham and Hibernian.

George Best Career Club Appearances (522) Goals (189) Assists (13) Country Appearances (37) Goals (9) Assists (0) Major Honours Major Trophies (6) Individual Awards (2)

