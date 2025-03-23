England currently possess one of the most talented and gifted national teams in world football. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions boast world-class players such as Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.

However, none of these top-class stars have reached the level set by some of the most naturally gifted players that came before them. There have been incredible goalscorers to wear the famous white shirt - such as Kane - but these aren't necessarily the players who have the greatest natural ability.

Those who make the sport look effortless and like second nature are the players who fans come to love as they bring entertainment to the game as well as efficiency. From tricky wingers such as Chris Waddle and John Barnes to the playmaking genius of Glenn Hoddle, below are England's 10 most naturally gifted players ever.

Ranking Factors

Impact on the game

Reputation and legacy (How they are viewed post-career)

Natural technical ability

Statistical data (Appearances, Goals, Assists)

10 Chris Waddle

England caps: 62