Highlights Morten Andersen holds the NFL record for the most games played, appearing in 382 during his 25-year career.

Punter Jeff Feagles never missed a game during his 22-year career.

George Blanda lined up at multiple positions during his 340-game career, playing quarterback, kicker, and even linebacker.

Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen began his NFL career in 1982 and didn't play his final game until 2007. Andersen kicked for five different teams during a 25-year span, playing in an NFL-record 382 games.

It's no secret many of the players with NFL longevity are non-skill players, although there are three Hall of Fame quarterbacks and a Hall of Fame wide receiver who rank in the top 10.

Here is a closer look at the list of those who played the most games in an NFL career.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Dynasties in NFL History Are the current Kansas City Chiefs already one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history?

1 Morten Anderson (382)

Morten Andersen spent 25 seasons in the NFL and holds the record for most games played with 382

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

After kicking at Michigan State, Andersen was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL Draft. He appeared in just eight games as a rookie and made two of his five field goal attempts. He made all six of his extra point kicks.

Andersen played the first 13 years of his career with the Saints, earning Pro Bowl honors six times in that span. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro twice with the Saints, who released him in 1994 due to salary cap constraints.

The Atlanta Falcons scooped him up, and he was a First-Team All-Pro selection in his first year with the team. He made 31 of 37 field goal attempts, including an NFL-long 59-yarder. Andersen spent eight years kicking for the Falcons. He finished his career by playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants.

He spent 25 years in the NFL (he didn't play in 2005) and played in a record 382 games.

2 Adam Vinatieri (365)

Adam Vinatieri was a four-time Super Bowl champion in his 24-year NFL career

Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Adam Vinatieri played 24 years in the NFL, the first 10 coming with the New England Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowls. He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and closed his career by playing 14 seasons with the team. He won his fourth Super Bowl in his first year with the Colts.

Vinatieri led the league in field goal percentage three times, including making a career-high 96.8% of his kicks (30-for-31) in 2014. He was named a First-Team All-Pro for the third time in his career that season.

Vinatieri finished his 365-game career by making 599 of 715 field goal attempts, kicking at an 83.8% rate.

3 Gary Anderson (353)

Gary Anderson played 23 years in the NFL, including 13 with the Pittsburgh Steelers

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The third straight placekicker on this list, Gary Anderson played for five different teams during his 23-year career, but he never played in a game for the team that drafted him.

The Buffalo Bills selected Anderson in the seventh round of the 1982 NFL Draft but cut him before the season began. The Pittsburgh Steelers quickly scooped up Anderson, who made a name for himself with 13 strong seasons in the Steel City.

A three-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh, Anderson led the league in field goals made (33) in the 1985 season. Anderson also played with the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers. He ended his career with 353 career appearances.

In his first year with the Vikings in 1998, he made all 35 of his field goals and had an NFL-long 59-yard boot. He made his fourth and final Pro Bowl that season.

4 Jeff Feagles (352)

Punter Jeff Feagles never missed a game in his 22-year NFL career

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In 22 NFL seasons, punter Jeff Feagles never missed a game, a record among special teams players.

Feagles began his lengthy career with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1988. He played just two seasons in New England before playing for the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants during the 2007 season.

Feagles, who appeared in 352 regular-season games, led the NFL in punts in 1991 and 1994 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1995 and 2008.

5 George Blanda (340)

George Blanda did it all, playing QB, kicker, and even linebacker

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

George Blanda's professional football career started in 1949 and lasted 26 seasons, the most in history. He started with the Chicago Bears, mostly used as a quarterback and a kicker, but he also saw some time on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.

In 1954, he suffered an injury that relegated him to a backup QB role, and he was used mostly as a kicker. From 1955 to 1958, he didn't start a game at quarterback and retired after the 1958 season. In 1960, he signed with the Houston Oilers in their inaugural season in the AFL and led them to a pair of AFL titles.

In 1961, Blanda was named AFL Player of the Year after going 9-2 as a starting quarterback and leading the league with 3,330 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes. He made three of his four AFL All-Star Game appearances during his seven years with the Oilers, the other coming as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

Blanda finished his career with 26,920 passing yards and also made 335 field goals. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981. As AFL stats are included in the NFL record books, Blanda's 340 career games get him into the top five.

6 Tom Brady (335)

Tom Brady claimed seven Super Bowls during his 23 years in the NFL

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is the first full-time non-special teams player to find his name on this list. Famously drafted in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2000, TB12 played the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots and won six Super Bowl titles.

Brady didn't think 20 years as a quarterback in the NFL was enough, so he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via free agency ahead of the 2020 season. In his first year with the team, he won his seventh Super Bowl.

Even at age 44, Brady showed he could still sling it with the best of them. He led the NFL in passing yards with 5,316 and was the league leader in touchdown passes with 43 during his second season in Tampa Bay in 2022.

Brady, who appeared in 335 regular-season games, is widely regarded as the best quarterback to play in the NFL. He finished his career with 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes.

7 Jason Hanson (327)

Jason Hanson spent all 21 of his NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

While Jason Hanson is one of several kickers on this list, he's the only one to play his entire career with one team. No other player in history has played more games (327) in a career with the same team.

Drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft, Hanson is the team's all-time scoring leader with 2,150 points and finished his career with 17 game-winning field goals.

Hanson made the Pro Bowl twice in his career, earning the honors in 1997 and 1999. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro in 1997 after making 89.7% of his field goals, including an NFL-long 55-yarder. He played 21 seasons with the Lions, appearing in 327 games.

8 Phil Dawson (305)

Phil Dawson spent 14 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Dawson spent 14 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1999. Dawson was steady for the Browns, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2007.

In his final season with the Browns in 2012, Dawson earned Pro Bowl honors for the first and only time in his career. He made a career-high 93.5% of his field goals that season and went 29-for-29 in extra point attempts.

Dawson also kicked for the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons and then capped his career by playing two years with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 305 games in his career.

9 Jerry Rice (303)

Jerry Rice appeared in 303 games during his Hall of Fame career

Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

There is only one wide receiver on this list, and he's arguably (not really) the best to ever play in the NFL.

Drafted in 1985, Jerry Rice played 20 seasons in the league and led the NFL in touchdown receptions in six of his first nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. A three-time Super Bowl champion, Rice also led the NFL in receiving yards six times during his 16 seasons in San Francisco.

Rice was a 13-time Pro Bowler who was named Offensive Player of the Year twice in his career. He started all 16 games 12 times in his Hall of Fame career and finished with 303 regular-season games played. Rice also played with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Rice was inducted into the Hall in 2010.

10 John Carney (302)

John Carney suited up for seven teams in his 23 NFL seasons

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Placekicker John Carney played for seven different teams over a 23-year span and finished his career by appearing in 302 regular-season games.

Carney's travels included two stints with the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints. He combined to play 19 seasons for those two teams. Carney's best season came in 1994, when he led the NFL with 34 field goals made. He made 89.5% of his kicks for the Chargers that season and was named to his first of two Pro Bowls. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro that year.

Carney made 82.4% of his field goals in his lengthy career.

11 Brett Favre (302)

Brett Favre started 297 consecutive games after taking over the starting QB job in 1992

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Favre is known for his durability and toughness as an NFL quarterback. Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he played two games as a rookie in 1991, the Green Bay Packers legend started 297 consecutive regular-season games after filling in for an injured Don Majkowski during the early part of the 1992 season.

Favre played 16 seasons with the Packers, guiding them to the Super Bowl in the 1996 season. He and the Packers returned to the Super Bowl the following year but fell to the Denver Broncos. Favre was named NFL MVP in three straight years from 1995 to 1997. He made the Pro Bowl 11 times and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times.

After his 16 years with the Packers, Favre suited up for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.